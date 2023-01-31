Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Several Share plans

Oslo, 31st January 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16th January 2023 regarding the transfer by Adevinta of 328,516 own shares to employees in connection with several of its share plans. In addition to the primary insiders disclosed in the attachment to the stock exchange release on 16th January 2023, shares were transferred to one additional primary insider as disclosed in the attachment to this press release.





This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

- End -

IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.





Attachments