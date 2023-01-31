Exor N.V. publishes its 2023 corporate calendar

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2023:

  • 17 April 2023: Board of Directors to approve the Company’s 2022 Annual Report
  • 31 May 2023: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to adopt the Company’s 2022 Financial Statements
  • 13 September 2023: Board of Directors to approve the Company’s 2023 Half-year Report

The 2023 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor’s corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

