Contact Center Publication Releases Predictions for Call Center Trends in 2023

Contact Center Pipeline, a contact center publication that serves as a resource for all things about contact centers and call centers, has recently released an article that offers insights and predictions about call center trends for 2023. With the worst of the COVID pandemic seemingly over, the economy appears to be bouncing back and along with this. As consumer spending rises and the demand for services increases, customers have made it clear that they expect an excellent customer experience.

Meanwhile, the increased acceptance of e-commerce and the preference of both employees and agents for work-from-home (WFH) arrangements in the past few years has resulted into a “hybrid economy” that is made up of both in-person and remote modes. However, the overall positive outlook is being tempered by the specter of inflation, ongoing conflict, and the worsening political and ecological situation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been contributing to worldwide inflation while also reintroducing the fear of nuclear annihilation that was present during the Cold War era. This is further exacerbated by political instability and concerns about climate change.

With the above-mentioned combination of positive and negative factors, the members of the Advisory Board of Contact Center Pipeline have made their bold predictions on contact center trends for 2023 and how these would compare to 2022. Each of the members of the advisory board of the call center publication has provided their views on what will happen to call centers in 2023.

First of all, call centers are expected to continue to face the challenge of a tight labor market. In response, they may try to reach out and accommodate workforces that they have overlooked before through other working arrangements, such WFH. The key is to determine which skills are innate and which skills are teachable. Thus, measuring aptitude is critical. Determining the candidate’s work ethic, emotional intelligence, potential to learn, and adaptability becomes even more important.

Meanwhile, there are two trends that are expected to influence call centers in 2023. The first one is the continuing evolution and the maturity of call center technologies, such as the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). Although contact centers were delayed in embracing cloud technology, many are currently in a rush to migrate their systems to the cloud. And developments in AI are accelerating the transformational change that contact centers are undergoing. The second trend is the entry of many non-traditional technology vendors into the contact center space. New vendors are bringing new alternatives to the market and 2023 will likely provide a better picture of which vendors will remain in this particular space.

It is expected for changes to continue in the contact center industry. Tumultuous changes have been occurring for the past two or three years and that is not about to change. The call center industry is still stabilizing, normalizing, and adapting from the agility that was needed during the pandemic era to the new operational realities of the post-pandemic era. The contact center will continue in its role as a hub of communication and as a vital element in providing excellent customer service.

