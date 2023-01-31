English French



















Changes to Vallourec’s management team



Meudon, France, 31 January 2023 – As part of its "New Vallourec" plan, led by Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Group has developed a three-region organization (North America, South America, and Eastern Hemisphere) to simplify and optimize the operations. This new organization aims at making the Group more efficient and more agile, closer to its customers, and to enhance its industrial performance, through two export bases, Brazil, and Asia.

This new organization has led to changes in its Executive Committee, effective February 1, 2023:

- Laurent Dubedout is appointed Senior Vice-President, Business Line OCTG, Services and Accessories, Group & Eastern Hemisphere and joins the Executive Committee.

- Jacky Massaglia is appointed Senior Vice-President Business Line Project Line Pipe and Process and joins the Executive Committee.

- Philippe Carlier, who was SVP Technology and Industry, becomes SVP Group Industry and Eastern Hemisphere and remains a member of the Executive Committee.

- Hubert Paris, SVP Europe/Africa, Didier Hornet, SVP Development and Innovation, and Pascal Braquehais, SVP Middle East/Asia, are stepping down from their current functions and the Executive Committee.

The Vallourec Executive Committee will have eleven members under the leadership of Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive, and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between the ADR and the ordinary share is 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Investor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

h eloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com





Attachment