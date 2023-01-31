Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
31 January 2023
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 31 January 2023, are summarised as follows:
Shares in issue
|Voting rights
per share
|
Voting rights
|DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
|7,867,247
|232
|1,825,201,304
|DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
|11,192,136
|375
|4,197,051,000
|Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each
|53,550,409
|860
|46,053,351,740
|Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each
|21,938,212
|1,146
|25,141,190,952
|AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each
|2,695,803
|1,146
|3,089,390,238
|Total voting rights
|80,306,185,234
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.