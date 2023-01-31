English French

REGULATORY RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE TERMINATES ITS EXISTING LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT AND ENTERS INTO A NEW LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris, January 31, 2023

KLÉPIERRE TERMINATES ITS EXISTING LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Klépierre SA (ISIN FR0000121964) announces that, as of January 31, 2023, it has terminated the liquidity agreement for its shares listed on Euronext Paris, entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on February 1, 2019. This follows Klépierre SA's decision to change its investment services provider for the optimization of its shares’ liquidity and the management its liquidity agreement.

As of January 31, 2023, when the termination came into effect, the liquidity account held:

Number of Klépierre shares: 0 Klépierre SA shares;

Cash balance: 10,738,920.93 euros.

In the most recent interim statement at December 31, 2022, the liquidity account broke down as follows:

Available resources at December 31, 2022: 0 Klépierre SA share and €10,731,679.00;





Number of buy-side transactions in second-half 2022: 4,619;

Number of sell-side transactions in second-half 2022: 5,363;

Volume traded buy-side in second-half 2022: 1,217,464 shares for €24,881,044.46;

Volume traded sell-side in second-half 2022: 1,247,464 shares for €25,461,380.60.

KLÉPIERRE ENTERS INTO A NEW LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Klépierre announces that, as of February 1st, 2023, it has entered into a liquidity agreement with Képler-Cheuvreux, in accordance with Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity agreements for equity securities as an accepted market practice (the “AMF Decision”) and all other provisions referred to therein.

This liquidity agreement has been entered into for a period of one year, renewable by tacit agreement. Its purpose is to promote the liquidity of Klépierre SA shares (ISIN FR0000121964) on Euronext Paris.

For the purposes of this agreement, the liquidity account now holds:

Number of Klépierre shares: 0 Klépierre SA shares;

Cash balance: 15,000,000.00 euros.

Pursuant to the terms of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, said agreement may be suspended in the following situations or conditions:

The conditions referred to in Article 5 of the AMF Decision;

At the request of Klépierre SA for any specified period.

The agreement may be terminated under the following conditions:

By Klépierre SA, at any time, without notice;

By Kepler Cheuvreux, subject to 30 days notice.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CONTACTS

Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment