[Latest] Global Ferulic Acid Market Size/Share Worth USD 135 Million by 2030 at a 8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Ferulic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Natural, Synthesis), By Application (Pharmaceuticals Intermediates, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Ferulic Acid Market share & size was valued at approximately USD 68 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75.44 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 135 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Ferulic Acid market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Ferulic Acid market.

Ferulic Acid Market: Overview

Using ferulic acid reduces bacterial contamination by preventing banana oxidation, green pea color tone maintenance, and green tea discolouration. Additionally, it shields human skin from UV rays. As a result, ferulic acid is frequently utilized in cosmetics applications as a sunscreen and whitening agent to absorb long UV wavelengths. Due to its structural properties, it also functions as an anti-inflammatory, apoptotic inhibitor, and cardioprotective drug. Ferulic acid and curcumin food supplements are regarded as a nutritional strategy to lessen amyloid pathology and oxidative damage in Alzheimer’s patients.

Growth Factors

The global ferulic acid market is anticipated to grow due to the increased demand for anti-ageing products. Antioxidant properties naturally fight cancer and help with diabetic therapy and wrinkle prevention.

The biological effects of ferulic acid are extremely diverse and include anti-inflammatory, transcription factor activation, antibacterial, anti-allergic, metal chelation, antithrombotic, enzyme activity attenuation, enhanced sperm viability, signal transmission, and gene expression. These adaptive qualities will surely attract the pharmaceutical industry, which will greatly influence the ferulic acid market.

The food processing sector uses ferulic acid as a food preservative. Due to ferulic acid’s non-toxic properties, which make it suitable for use in the food industry, the demand for canning meat has risen in recent years. Additionally, factors that are anticipated to promote the growth of the global ferulic acid market include the increasing demand for packaged baby food items due to an increase in the number of working parents and an increase in the consumption of natural baked goods.





Segmental Overview

The market for Ferulic Acid is segmented into type and application. Based on type, the natural ferulic acid segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during 2022-2030. Ferulic acid is a substance that occurs naturally and is generated from the leaves and seeds of plants. It provides rigidity as a result of conjugation to the cell membrane. In plants, ferulic acid is produced through biological processes. Ferulic acid is a naturally occurring substance in commercial plants like pineapple, oats, wheat, and rice. In addition, it is present in grains, flowers, vegetables, and grasses. Natural ferulic acid dominates the ferulic acid market and is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecasted period.

Based on application, the food industry accounts for the second-largest segment of the ferulic acid market. Both natural and synthetic ferulic acids, i.e., ferulic acid, are employed in the manufacture of packaged food products. It is well known that ferulic acid lowers cholesterol and guards against heart disorders. It has strong antioxidant properties in nature. Thus, the processing of packaged food goods uses more ferulic acid.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the Ferulic Acid market's size and its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Ferulic Acid market forward?

What are the Ferulic Acid Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Ferulic Acid Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Ferulic Acid market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

The largest ferulic acid market in the world is in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific, headed by Japan, India, and China because of rising packaged food consumption brought on by major urbanization and expansion of the internet retail industry.

This substance is often used as a food additive due to its capacity to prevent photooxidation of additives and lack of toxicity, making it appropriate for dried fruits, juices, cereals, and soy products. The market for ferulic acid is boosted by rising canned meat consumption due to its low cost as well as overzealous government initiatives to promote investment in the food industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 68 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 135 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 75.44 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Delekang, Healthful International, Top Pharm, Ankang, CM Fine Chemicals, Hubei Yuancheng, Huacheng, App Chem-Bio, Yuansen, Oryza, Shanghai Bettersyn Biotech, OkayasuShoten, and Others Key Segment By Type (Natural, Synthesis), By Application (Pharmaceuticals Intermediates, Cosmetics, Others)

, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

To meet the rising demand for Ferulic Acid, industry players are concentrating on increasing their market presence in numerous nations and regions. The Ferulic Acid market is experiencing increased expansion across the globe due to the fierce competition driving product innovation.

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Ferulic Acid market. Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

Recent Developments:

2022 : A new hair and body care line from the Japanese beauty and skincare company EDOBIO was announced. It includes anti-aging ingredients, including phytic acid and ferulic acid, which are proven to support healthy skin and hair.

: A new hair and body care line from the Japanese beauty and skincare company EDOBIO was announced. It includes anti-aging ingredients, including phytic acid and ferulic acid, which are proven to support healthy skin and hair. 2022: The top-selling Kakadu C and Calm Cool + Corrected product lines are being expanded by NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company that creates and sells high-quality, scientifically formulated skincare and eyecare products. These new products are specially formulated with anti-aging ingredients, including ferulic acid, to help lessen the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, pores, and discoloration.

Some of the prominent players

Delekang

Healthful International

Top Pharm

Ankang

CM Fine Chemicals

Hubei Yuancheng

Huacheng

App Chem-Bio

Yuansen

Oryza

Shanghai Bettersyn Biotech

OkayasuShoten

Others

The global Ferulic Acid market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Natural

Synthesis

By Application

Pharmaceuticals Intermediates

Cosmetics

Others

By Packaging

Interior Packaging

Exterior Packaging

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

This Ferulic Acid Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Ferulic Acid? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Ferulic Acid Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Ferulic Acid Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Ferulic Acid Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Ferulic Acid Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Ferulic Acid Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of the Global Ferulic Acid Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Ferulic Acid Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Ferulic Acid Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Ferulic Acid Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Ferulic Acid Industry?

Reasons for the Research Report

What does the report include?

Who should buy this report?

