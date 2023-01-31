Spherical Robot Market Size to Grow Worth US$ 3,426.2 Million at a CAGR of 7.6% for 2023-2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spherical robot market is estimated to exceed US$ 1,647.0 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 7.6% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.



A spherical robot is a ball-shaped mobile robot with a spherical outer shape. A cylindrical shell serves as the body of a spherical robot, and an internal unit that drives, or the robot's IDU, gives it the ability to move. The majority of spherical mobile robots roll across the terrain.

Explosive inventory growth in developing countries is accelerating market growth. The increase in demand in the industry has a positive effect on the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the growth of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation.

The Europe regional market accounted for a significant portion due to increased adoption in end-user industries such as film and television, surveillance production, and broadcast automation.

Report Attributes Details Spherical Robot Market Size (2022A) US$ 1,521.8 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 1,647.0 Million Forecast Market Value (2033F) US$ 3,426.2 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.6% CAGR North America Market Share (2023) 19.2% No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 119 Figures

Market Development

With the increasing use of robots, the industrial ecosystem is also looking for effective robots so that they are equipped with the required capabilities. Several types of spherical robots now have sensors, cameras, welding torches, collision sensors, etc., and are experiencing a surge in demand in a variety of applications.

Moreover, the presence of key players continuously engaged in research and development activities will boost product demand in the region during the forecast period estimated from 2023 to 2033.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global spherical robots market is poised to reach the valuation of US$ 3,426.2 Million by the end of 2033.

The global spherical robots market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 5.4% during 2018 to 2022.

By operation segment, autonomous operation is likely to account for 68.3% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 1,124.2Million in 2023.

South Asia & Oceania region is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 200.9 Million by 2023 end.

Under end use industry segment, electrical & electronics spherical robots is estimated to account for approximately a 28.5% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

Germany in Europe region provides more revenue generation opportunities and is expected to capture a market share of 31.0% in 2023.

“Demand for autonomous spherical robot will rise in the future leading to consistent revenue generation” says a Fact.MR analyst

Segmentation of Spherical Robot Industry Research

By Type : Electric Pneumatic Hydraulic



By Operation : Autonomous Remotely Piloted



By Application : Packaging Palletizing Material handling Painting Welding Assembly Inspection & Surveillance Cutting Dispensing



By End-Use Industry : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Spherical Robots market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (electric, pneumatic, hydraulic), operation (e autonomous, remotely piloted), application (packaging, palletizing, material handling, painting, welding, assembly, inspection, cutting, dispensing), end use industry (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & oil & gas, retail & e-commerce, logistics & warehousing, packaging, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

