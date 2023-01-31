Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly and year to date results of net income of $4,364 and $14,933 in 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2022 performance reflects another year of strong profitability, record loan growth, and robust asset quality.   Net interest income increased 18.7% to an annual record of $52.5 million as a result of a 30.5% increase in gross loans, and a nine basis point expansion in our net interest margin.   This growth helped partially offset a higher provision for loan losses associated with the significant growth we experienced in our loan portfolio, reduced noninterest income due to a meaningful reduction in the sale of residential mortgages, and higher noninterest expense.   In addition, the growth we experienced in gross loans during 2022 contributed to a 19.6% year-over-year increase in total assets, which ended the year at a record of $1.69 billion.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we look to 2023, we plan to focus on expanding net interest income by capitalizing on the growth we have produced over the past several years.   In fact, since 2018, we have nearly doubled our loan portfolio, while we have preserved asset quality and maintained a stable net interest margin.   Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to navigate a more uncertain economic period as we focus on sustaining excellent asset quality, controlling operating expenses, and providing superior financial services to our customers and communities.   As a result, we believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $17,782  $15,726  $13,411  $12,301  $11,749 
Interest expense  3,645   1,738   785   599   645 
Net interest income  14,137   13,988   12,626   11,702   11,104 
Provision for loan losses  847   1,231   525   502   38 
Noninterest income  1,933   2,377   2,778   2,792   3,097 
Noninterest expenses  9,765   10,125   10,544   10,151   9,957 
Federal income tax expense  1,094   1,000   859   757   864 
Net income $4,364  $4,009  $3,476  $3,084  $3,342 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.99  $0.91  $0.79  $0.69  $0.74 
Dividends $0.09  $0.09  $0.09  $0.09  $0.08 
Tangible book value(1) $26.22  $25.22  $24.53  $24.97  $25.43 
Quoted market value          
High $23.40  $25.20  $27.85  $29.25  $28.28 
Low $21.60  $23.00  $24.40  $27.10  $25.75 
Close(1) $22.20  $23.00  $25.00  $27.90  $28.28 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  1.06%  1.02%  0.96%  0.86%  0.98%
Return on average shareholders' equity  14.01%  12.96%  11.55%  10.53%  10.56%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  15.21%  14.10%  12.60%  11.49%  10.87%
Efficiency ratio  60.77%  61.87%  68.45%  70.04%  70.11%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.57%  4.27%  3.96%  3.70%  3.67%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  1.42%  0.75%  0.38%  0.29%  0.33%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.63%  3.79%  3.73%  3.52%  3.47%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $125,049  $129,886  $136,725  $151,579  $164,942 
Gross loans $1,436,166  $1,350,851  $1,232,892  $1,139,351  $1,100,092 
Allowance for loan losses $13,000  $12,200  $11,000  $11,000  $10,500 
Total assets $1,694,999  $1,595,126  $1,474,307  $1,435,501  $1,417,801 
Total deposits $1,332,883  $1,345,209  $1,231,543  $1,252,892  $1,228,298 
Borrowed funds $222,350  $116,600  $111,000  $52,000  $50,000 
Total shareholders' equity $126,087  $121,630  $118,566  $121,346  $124,455 
Net loans to total deposits  106.77%  99.51%  99.22%  90.06%  88.71%
Common shares outstanding  4,439,725   4,434,937   4,429,357   4,459,544   4,496,701 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,637,191  $1,558,040  $1,449,874  $1,448,545  $1,353,694 
Earning assets $1,544,880  $1,464,233  $1,360,658  $1,348,647  $1,273,650 
Interest bearing liabilities $1,016,876  $917,888  $826,708  $831,200  $773,082 
Total shareholders' equity $123,567  $122,695  $120,659  $118,759  $125,500 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $113,810  $112,829  $110,686  $108,862  $121,933 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,413,710   4,408,399   4,417,447   4,451,607   4,520,962 
Unvested stock grants  24,460   24,460   24,460   27,466   20,671 
Total common shares outstanding  4,438,170   4,432,859   4,441,907   4,479,073   4,541,633 
ASSET QUALITY          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)  0.16%  0.12%  0.16%  0.20%  0.18%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)  0.15%  0.12%  0.16%  0.19%  0.17%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)  0.91%  0.90%  0.89%  0.97%  0.95%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)  0.91%  0.90%  0.89%  0.97%  0.96%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans  %  %  0.04%  %  %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans  0.06%  0.10%  0.04%  0.05%  %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  10.84%  10.96%  11.36%  12.07%  12.22%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  9.93%  10.07%  10.50%  11.13%  11.30%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  8.94%  9.04%  9.39%  9.94%  10.07%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.75%  8.91%  9.30%  9.07%  9.13%
           
(1)At end of period          

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended:

  (unaudited)        
  12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $        59,220  $        46,910  $        45,979  $        43,541  $        36,350 
Interest expense          6,767           2,736           5,924           8,627           5,827 
Net interest income          52,453           44,174           40,055           34,914           30,523 
Provision for loan losses          3,105           (180)          5,634           1,335           1,057 
Noninterest income          9,880           14,080           19,640           8,163           8,277 
Noninterest expenses          40,585           37,663           34,684           27,223           25,310 
Federal income tax expense          3,710           4,192           3,913           2,941           2,319 
Net income $        14,933  $        16,579  $        15,464  $        11,578  $        10,114 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $        3.38  $        3.60  $        3.31  $        2.49  $        2.65 
Dividends $        0.36  $        0.32  $        0.30  $        0.28  $        0.24 
Tangible book value(1) $        26.22  $        25.43  $        23.88  $        20.87  $        18.32 
Quoted market value          
High $        29.25  $        28.28  $        26.00  $        25.50  $        23.00 
Low $        21.60  $        21.90  $        12.55  $        20.05  $        18.88 
Close(1) $        22.20  $        28.28  $        22.00  $        25.23  $        21.00 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.98%  1.26%  1.29%  1.20%  1.20%
Return on average shareholders' equity  12.30%  13.52%  14.05%  12.02%  15.05%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  13.39%  13.93%  14.57%  12.59%  16.23%
Efficiency ratio  65.11%  64.65%  58.10%  63.20%  65.23%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.15%  3.80%  4.01%  4.77%  4.57%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.75%  0.36%  0.82%  1.41%  1.07%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.67%  3.58%  3.50%  3.83%  3.84%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $125,049  $164,942  $76,111  $61,621  $94,721 
Gross loans $1,436,166  $1,100,092  $1,066,562  $870,555  $772,227 
Allowance for loan losses $13,000  $10,500  $10,900  $5,813  $4,488 
Total assets $1,694,999  $1,417,801  $1,251,446  $1,034,759  $926,450 
Total deposits $1,332,883  $1,228,298  $1,071,976  $863,102  $763,124 
Borrowed funds $222,350  $50,000  $49,000  $61,500  $69,000 
Total shareholders' equity $126,087  $124,455  $115,868  $101,444  $89,516 
Net loans to total deposits  106.77%  88.71%  98.48%  100.19%  100.60%
Common shares outstanding  4,439,725   4,496,701   4,694,275   4,664,369   4,636,455 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,523,419  $1,311,673  $1,200,605  $961,586  $844,673 
Earning assets $1,429,605  $1,237,755  $1,147,570  $913,574  $796,283 
Interest bearing liabilities $898,170  $754,622  $726,869  $612,549  $544,344 
Total shareholders' equity $121,422  $122,629  $110,094  $96,358  $67,192 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $111,548  $118,986  $106,140  $91,994  $62,329 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,422,791   4,603,259   4,669,979   4,643,955   3,811,677 
Unvested stock grants  25,212   20,984   14,027   9,917   756 
Total common shares outstanding  4,448,003   4,624,243   4,684,006   4,653,872   3,812,433 
ASSET QUALITY          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)  0.16%  0.18%  0.75%  0.17%  0.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)  0.15%  0.17%  0.64%  0.14%  0.12%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)  0.91%  0.95%  1.02%  0.67%  0.58%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)  0.91%  0.96%  1.23%  0.67%  0.58%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans  0.05%  0.02%  0.05%  %  0.02%
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans  0.25% (0.02)        %  0.56%  0.16%  0.15%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  10.84%  12.22%  15.14%  14.03%  14.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  9.93%  11.30%  13.93%  13.33%  13.40%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  8.94%  10.07%  12.38%  11.64%  11.52%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.75%  9.13%  9.80%  11.20%  10.92%
           
(1)At end of period          

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Net income $        4,364  $        4,009  $        3,476  $        3,084  $        3,342 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Accretion on purchased loans          (20)          (20)          (20)          (20)          (154)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles          85           85           85           85           54 
Amortization on acquired time deposits          (21)          (21)          (21)          (21)          2 
Other acquisition related expenses          —           —           11           202           178 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)          44           44           55           246           80 
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
Prepayment penalties collected          (61)          (119)          (48)          (162)          (91)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          (61)          (119)          (48)          (162)          (91)
  Adjusted net income from operations $        4,347  $        3,934  $        3,483  $        3,168  $        3,331 
           
Net interest income $        14,137  $        13,988  $        12,626  $        11,702  $        11,104 
Accretion on purchased loans          (25)          (25)          (26)          (25)          (195)
Prepayment penalties collected          (77)          (150)          (61)          (205)          (115)
Amortization on acquired time deposits          (27)          (27)          (26)          (27)          3 
Adjusted net interest income $        14,008  $        13,786  $        12,513  $        11,445  $        10,797 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.98  $0.89  $0.79  $0.71  $0.74 
Return on average assets  1.05%  1.00%  0.96%  0.89%  0.98%
Return on average shareholders' equity  13.96%  12.72%  11.58%  10.82%  10.53%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  15.15%  13.83%  12.62%  11.80%  10.84%
Efficiency ratio  60.58%  61.98%  68.16%  68.75%  69.55%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.54%  4.22%  3.93%  3.63%  3.57%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  1.41%  0.74%  0.37%  0.28%  0.33%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.60%  3.74%  3.70%  3.44%  3.37%
           


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
Net income $        14,933  $        16,579  $        (1,646)         (9.93)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Accretion on purchased loans  (80)  (609)  529  (86.86)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  340   215   125  58.14%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (84)  8   (92) (1,150.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses  213   229   (16) (6.99)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  389   (157)  546  (347.77)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
Prepayment penalties collected  (390)  (205)  (185) 90.24%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (390)  (205)  (185) 90.24%
  Adjusted net income from operations $14,932  $16,217  $(1,285) (7.92)%
         
Net interest income $52,453  $44,174  $8,279  18.74%
Accretion on purchased loans  (101)  (770)  669  (86.88)%
Prepayment penalties collected  (493)  (260)  (233) 89.62%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (107)  12   (119) (991.67)%
Adjusted net interest income $51,752  $43,156  $8,596  19.92%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $3.38  $3.52  $(0.14) (3.98)%
Return on average assets  0.98%  1.24%   (0.26)%
Return on average shareholders' equity  12.30%  13.22%   (0.92)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  13.39%  13.63%   (0.24)%
Efficiency ratio  64.72%  64.82%   (0.10)%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.11%  3.72%   0.39%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.74%  0.36%   0.38%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.62%  3.50%   0.12%
         

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $1,397,113  $17,024 4.83% $1,294,302  $15,004 4.60% $1,050,383  $11,235 4.24%
Taxable investment securities  112,321   443 1.56%  121,704   443 1.44%  129,817   389 1.19%
Nontaxable investment securities  14,326   81 2.24%  14,517   83 2.27%  16,876   94 2.21%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  12,261   116 3.75%  28,384   160 2.24%  73,022   33 0.18%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  8,859   135 6.05%  5,326   54 4.02%  3,552   18 2.01%
Total earning assets  1,544,880   17,799 4.57%  1,464,233   15,744 4.27%  1,273,650   11,769 3.67%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses  (12,538)      (11,478)      (10,773)    
Premises and equipment, net  15,866       16,315       16,568     
Accrued income and other assets  88,983       88,970       74,249     
Total assets $1,637,191      $1,558,040      $1,353,694     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $320,672  $1,383 1.71% $318,771  $818 1.02% $250,327  $132 0.21%
Savings deposits  362,250   170 0.19%  371,020   126 0.13%  344,180   113 0.13%
Time deposits  133,166   523 1.56%  102,472   121 0.47%  128,574   224 0.69%
Borrowed funds  200,788   1,569 3.10%  125,625   673 2.13%  50,001   176 1.40%
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,016,876   3,645 1.42%  917,888   1,738 0.75%  773,082   645 0.33%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits  484,586       505,435       444,929     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  12,162       12,022       10,183     
Shareholders' equity  123,567       122,695       125,500     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,637,191      $1,558,040      $1,353,694     
Net interest income (FTE)   $14,154     $14,006     $11,124  
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.63%     3.79%     3.47%
                   


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets            
Total loans $1,247,996  $56,610 4.54% $1,037,189  $45,129 4.35%
Taxable investment securities  126,925   1,767 1.39%  98,002   1,285 1.31%
Nontaxable investment securities  15,215   342 2.25%  17,090   394 2.31%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  34,145   345 1.01%  81,970   112 0.14%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  5,324   228 4.28%  3,504   73 2.08%
Total earning assets  1,429,605   59,292 4.15%  1,237,755   46,993 3.80%
             
Nonearning assets            
Allowance for loan losses  (11,436)      (11,000)    
Premises and equipment, net  16,455       16,224     
Accrued income and other assets  88,795       68,694     
Total assets $1,523,419      $1,311,673     
             
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand deposits $293,039  $2,523 0.86% $227,114  $496 0.22%
Savings deposits  366,503   529 0.14%  325,043   438 0.13%
Time deposits  122,032   971 0.80%  153,057   1,156 0.76%
Borrowed funds  116,596   2,744 2.35%  49,408   646 1.31%
Total interest bearing liabilities  898,170   6,767 0.75%  754,622   2,736 0.36%
             
Noninterest bearing liabilities            
Noninterest bearing deposits  488,370       424,273     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  15,457       10,149     
Shareholders' equity  121,422       122,629     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,523,419      $1,311,673     
Net interest income (FTE)   $52,525     $44,257  
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.67%     3.58%
             

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022
  Compared To Compared To Compared To
  September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
   Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net
Changes in interest income                  
Total loans $1,240  $780  $2,020  $4,072  $1,717 $5,789  $9,450  $2,031  $11,481 
Taxable investment securities  (140)  140      (274)  328  54   400   82   482 
Nontaxable investment securities  (1)  (1)  (2)  (21)  8  (13)  (42)  (10)  (52)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  (412)  368   (44)  (206)  289  83   (102)  335   233 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  46   35   81   50   67  117   51   104   155 
Total changes in interest income  733   1,322   2,055   3,621   2,409  6,030   9,757   2,542   12,299 
                   
Changes in interest expense                  
Interest bearing demand deposits  5   560   565   47   1,204  1,251   184   1,843   2,027 
Savings deposits  (19)  63   44   6   51  57   56   35   91 
Time deposits  46   356   402   8   291  299   (244)  59   (185)
Borrowed funds  509   387   896   993   400  1,393   1,324   774   2,098 
Total changes in interest expense  541   1,366   1,907   1,054   1,946  3,000   1,320   2,711   4,031 
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $192  $(44) $148  $2,567  $463 $3,030  $8,437  $(169) $8,268 
                   


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Total earning assets 4.57% 4.27% 3.96% 3.70% 3.67%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1.42% 0.75% 0.38% 0.29% 0.33%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63% 3.79% 3.73% 3.52% 3.47%
           


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Interest income $17,782 $15,726 $13,411 $12,301 $11,749
FTE adjustment  17  18  18  19  20
Total interest income (FTE)  17,799  15,744  13,429  12,320  11,769
Total interest expense  3,645  1,738  785  599  645
Net interest income (FTE) $14,154 $14,006 $12,644 $11,721 $11,124
           

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Net gain on sales of loans $24  $36  $182  $483  $838 
Service charges and fees          
ATM and debit card income  559   553   577   485   496 
Trust and investment services  505   546   458   598   399 
Service charges on deposit accounts  245   270   246   241   218 
Total  1,309   1,369   1,281   1,324   1,113 
Changes in the fair value of MSR  (129)  207   433   319   407 
Net gain (loss) on sale of AFS securities              (1)
Change in fair value of equity investments  2   (39)  (31)  (48)  (9)
Other          
Mortgage servicing fees  415   427   435   444   394 
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  175   172   168   166   168 
PPP referral fees               
Other  137   205   310   104   187 
Total  727   804   913   714   749 
Total noninterest income $1,933  $2,377  $2,778  $2,792  $3,097 
           
Memo items:          
Residential mortgage operations $310  $670  $1,050  $1,246  $1,639 


  Twelve Months Ended December 31 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
Net gain on sales of loans $725  $5,032  $(4,307) (85.59)%
Service charges and fees        
ATM and debit card income  2,174   1,950   224  11.49%
Trust and investment services  2,107   1,832   275  15.01%
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,002   751   251  33.42%
Total $5,283  $4,533   750  16.55%
Changes in the fair value of MSR  830   1,595   (765) (47.96)%
Net gain (loss) on sale of AFS securities     (1)  1  (100.00)%
Change in fair value of equity investments  (116)  (30)  (86) 286.67%
Other        
Mortgage servicing fees  1,721   1,460   261  17.88%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  681   634   47  7.41%
PPP referral fees     431   (431) (100.00)%
Other  756   426   330  77.46%
Total  3,158   2,951   207  7.01%
Total noninterest income $9,880  $14,080  $(4,200) (29.83)%
         
Memo items:        
Residential mortgage operations $3,276  $8,087   (4,811) (59.49)%
         

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, which in turn has reduced gains throughout 2022. Additionally, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated during 2022 have been portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.) as rates offered for those products are typically more attractive as interest rates increase.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. Although a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio were originated at historically low interest rates, changes in the fair value MSR have trended downward due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio due to reduced levels of secondary market originations. During the fourth quarter, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $13,369. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to increase slightly in 2023.

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The annual increase in income is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase in 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges increased throughout 2022 as a result of increased transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase in 2023.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees earned earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, we do not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Compensation and benefits $5,329 $5,320 $5,453 $5,347 $5,054
Furniture and equipment  772  822  805  818  794
Professional services  594  763  777  812  948
Occupancy  566  578  579  604  491
Loan and collection  262  417  584  311  286
Data processing  111  363  665  412  622
Advertising and promotional  580  405  326  278  356
Other          
ATM and debit card  254  154  160  143  158
FDIC insurance premiums  149  150  172  150  138
Telephone and communication  110  112  112  105  96
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  107  108  107  108  68
Other acquisition related expenses      14  256  225
Other general and administrative  931  933  790  807  721
Total  1,551  1,457  1,355  1,569  1,406
Total noninterest expenses $9,765 $10,125 $10,544 $10,151 $9,957
           


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31		 Variance
   2022  2021 Amount %
Compensation and benefits $21,449 $20,059 $1,390  6.93%
Furniture and equipment  3,217  2,904  313  10.78%
Professional services  2,946  3,065  (119) (3.88)%
Occupancy  2,327  2,016  311  15.43%
Loan and collection  1,574  1,293  281  21.73%
Data processing  1,551  2,271  (720) (31.70)%
Advertising and promotional  1,589  1,328  261  19.65%
Other        
ATM and debit card  711  555  156  28.11%
FDIC insurance premiums  621  525  85  21.96%
Telephone and communication  439  400  39  9.75%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  430  270  160  59.26%
Other acquisition related expenses  270  289  (19) (6.57)%
Other general and administrative  3,461  2,688  773  28.76%
Total  5,932  4,727  1,205  25.49%
Total noninterest expenses $40,585 $37,663 $2,922  7.76%
         

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits as further increases due to merit increases and market based adjustments will be partially offset by declines in commissions as loan originations are expected to decline.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The decline in these expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in audit fees. These expenses are expected to increase slightly into 2023 due to our continued increase size and complexity.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize into 2023 as these renewal incentives wind down.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase into 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The increase in ATM and debit card expenses during the fourth quarter is due to an increase in customer disputes resulting from fraudulent debit card activity. We expect these fees to approximate current levels into 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2023 primarily due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $57,844 $43,345 $38,510 $80,133 $83,446
Total investment securities  125,049  129,886  136,725  151,579  164,942
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  493  62  664  3,038  6,783
Gross loans  1,436,166  1,350,851  1,232,892  1,139,351  1,100,092
Less allowance for loan losses  13,000  12,200  11,000  11,000  10,500
Net loans  1,423,166  1,338,651  1,221,892  1,128,351  1,089,592
All other assets  88,447  83,182  76,516  72,400  73,038
Total assets $1,694,999 $1,595,126 $1,474,307 $1,435,501 $1,417,801
  .        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Total deposits $1,332,883 $1,345,209 $1,231,543 $1,252,892 $1,228,298
Total borrowed funds  222,350  116,600  111,000  52,000  50,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  13,679  11,687  13,198  9,263  15,048
Total liabilities  1,568,912  1,473,496  1,355,741  1,314,155  1,293,346
Total shareholders' equity  126,087  121,630  118,566  121,346  124,455
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,694,999 $1,595,126 $1,474,307 $1,435,501 $1,417,801
           


  12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $14,499  33.45% $(25,602) (30.68)%
Total investment securities  (4,837) (3.72)%  (39,893) (24.19)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  431  695.16%  (6,290) (92.73)%
Gross loans  85,315  6.32%  336,074  30.55%
Less allowance for loan losses  800  6.56%  2,500  23.81%
Net loans  84,515  6.31%  333,574  30.61%
All other assets  5,265  6.33%  15,409  21.10%
Total assets $99,873  6.26% $277,198  19.55%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total deposits $(12,326) (0.92)% $104,585  8.51%
Total borrowed funds  105,750  90.69%  172,350  344.70%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,992  17.04%  (1,369) (9.10)%
Total liabilities  95,416  6.48%  275,566  21.31%
Total shareholders' equity  4,457  3.66%  1,632  1.31%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $99,873  6.26% $277,198  19.55%
         

Cash and due from banks

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $28,216  $29,530  $26,085 $23,715  $28,475
Interest bearing  29,628   13,815   12,425  56,418   54,971
Total $57,844  $43,345  $38,510 $80,133  $83,446
           
  12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022   12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $(1,314) (4.45)%   $(259) (0.91)%
Interest bearing  15,813   114.46%    (25,343) (46.10)%
Total $14,499   33.45%   $(25,602) (30.68)%
           

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Cash and cash equivalents $57,844 $43,345 $38,510 $80,133 $83,446
Fair value of unpledged investment securities  103,819  109,685  115,586  132,364  143,431
FHLB borrowing availability  144,567  78,000  83,000  140,000  140,000
Unsecured lines of credit  26,500  26,500  26,500  26,500  26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window  113  115  125  125  200
Parent company line of credit  1,650  2,400  3,000  5,000  7,000
PPPLF      429  583  2,172
Total liquidity sources $334,493 $260,045 $267,150 $384,705 $402,749
           

The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the fourth quarter of 2022 is due to approval from the FHLB to allow us to pledge eligible commercial real estate loans.

Investment securities

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $24,394  $26,391  $27,391  $28,396  $30,406 
State and municipal  22,709   22,743   22,863   24,949   25,010 
Mortgage backed residential  56,293   58,313   60,672   63,532   66,874 
Certificates of deposit  7,426   8,166   8,914   9,917   10,172 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  25,925   26,560   27,733   28,968   30,180 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (14,184)  (14,698)  (13,509)  (6,900)  (468)
Total available-for-sale  122,563   127,475   134,064   148,862   162,174 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  1,171   1,173   1,386   1,509   1,512 
Equity securities  1,315   1,238   1,275   1,208   1,256 
Total investment securities $125,049  $129,886  $136,725  $151,579  $164,942 
           
  12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022   12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency  (1,997) (7.57)%   $(6,012) (19.77)%
State and municipal  (34) (0.15)%    (2,301) (9.20)%
Mortgage backed residential  (2,020) (3.46)%    (10,581) (15.82)%
Certificates of deposit  (740) (9.06)%    (2,746) (27.00)%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  (635) (2.39)%    (4,255) (14.10)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  514  (3.50)%    (13,716)  2,930.77%
Total available-for-sale  (4,912) (3.85)%    (39,611) (24.43)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  (2) (0.17)%    (341) (22.55)%
Equity securities  77   6.22%    59   4.70%
Total investment securities $(4,837) (3.72)%   $(39,893) (24.19)%
           

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2022 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $1,988 $22,406 $ $ $ $24,394
State and municipal  2,046  10,859  8,222  1,582    22,709
Mortgage backed residential          56,293  56,293
Certificates of deposit  4,701  2,725        7,426
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies          25,925  25,925
Total amortized cost $8,735 $35,990 $8,222 $1,582 $82,218 $136,747
Fair value $8,608 $32,981 $7,235 $1,457 $72,282 $122,563
             

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2022 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
State and municipal $288 $578 $305 $ $ $1,171
Fair value $286 $567 $293 $ $ $1,146
             

Due to robust loan demand, there were no purchases of investments in 2022. This strategy, coupled with the increase in the our unrealized loss position due to increases in market interest rates, has led to a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

As outlined in the following tables, we have been extremely successful at growing our loan portfolio over the past 12 months while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. We expect loan demand to moderate in future periods.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Commercial, net of PPP loans $106,616  $107,531  $108,054  $94,810  $91,529 
PPP loans        429   583   2,172 
Commercial real estate  869,496   820,165   745,416   698,275   656,818 
Total commercial loans  976,112   927,696   853,899   793,668   750,519 
Residential mortgage  406,408   368,971   327,574   297,940   298,799 
Home equity  47,768   47,928   44,648   40,609   42,220 
Total residential real estate loans  454,176   416,899   372,222   338,549   341,019 
Consumer  5,878   6,256   6,771   7,134   8,554 
Gross loans  1,436,166   1,350,851   1,232,892   1,139,351   1,100,092 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (13,000)  (12,200)  (11,000)  (11,000)  (10,500)
Loans, net $1,423,166  $1,338,651  $1,221,892  $1,128,351  $1,089,592 
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $1,436,166  $1,350,851  $1,232,463  $1,138,768  $1,097,920 
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $647,121  $660,490  $678,117  $688,745  $687,233 
           
  12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022   12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Commercial, net of PPP loans $(915) (0.85)%   $15,087   16.48%
PPP loans    N/M    (2,172) (100.00)%
Commercial real estate  49,331   6.01%    212,678   32.38%
Total commercial loans  48,416   5.22%    225,593   30.06%
Residential mortgage  37,437   10.15%    107,609   36.01%
Home equity  (160) (0.33)%    5,548   13.14%
Total residential real estate loans  37,277   8.94%    113,157   33.18%
Consumer  (378) (6.04)%    (2,676) (31.28)%
Gross loans  85,315   6.32%    336,074   30.55%
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (800)  6.56%    (2,500)  23.81%
Loans, net $84,515   6.31%   $333,574   30.61%
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $85,315   6.32%   $338,246   30.81%
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $(13,369) (2.02)%   $(40,112) (5.84)%
           

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial $106,616 $107,531 $108,483 $94,899 $93,207
Commercial real estate  869,313  819,982  745,025  697,818  656,818
Residential mortgage  404,308  367,652  326,481  296,883  297,626
Home equity  47,728  47,887  44,607  40,568  42,138
Consumer  5,871  6,251  6,771  7,134  8,554
Subtotal  1,433,836  1,349,303  1,231,367  1,137,302  1,098,343
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial        494  494
Commercial real estate  183  183  391  457  
Residential mortgage  2,100  1,319  1,093  1,057  1,173
Home equity  40  41  41  41  82
Consumer  7  5      
Subtotal  2,330  1,548  1,525  2,049  1,749
Gross Loans $1,436,166 $1,350,851 $1,232,892 $1,139,351 $1,100,092
           

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial $1,094 $1,129 $1,074 $837 $743
Commercial real estate  7,480  7,126  6,437  6,716  6,350
Residential mortgage  3,878  3,458  3,061  3,007  2,940
Home equity  370  370  345  364  379
Consumer  128  90  74  63  77
Subtotal  12,950  12,173  10,991  10,987  10,489
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial          
Commercial real estate          
Residential mortgage  43  27  9  13  11
Home equity          
Consumer  7        
Subtotal  50  27  9  13  11
Allowance for loan losses $13,000 $12,200 $11,000 $11,000 $10,500
           
Commercial and industrial $1,094 $1,129 $1,074 $837 $743
Commercial real estate  7,480  7,126  6,437  6,716  6,350
Residential mortgage  3,921  3,485  3,070  3,020  2,951
Home equity  370  370  345  364  379
Consumer  135  90  74  63  77
Allowance for loan losses $13,000 $12,200 $11,000 $11,000 $10,500
           

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Accruing interest          
Current $1,428,691 $1,346,141 $1,228,082 $1,132,961 $1,094,141
Past due 30-89 days  5,182  3,131  2,802  4,099  3,971
Past due 90 days or more    71  525  284  276
Total accruing interest  1,433,873  1,349,343  1,231,409  1,137,344  1,098,388
Nonaccrual  2,293  1,508  1,483  2,007  1,704
Total loans $1,436,166 $1,350,851 $1,232,892 $1,139,351 $1,100,092
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $7,475 $4,710 $4,810 $6,390 $5,951
           

The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Nonaccrual loans $2,293 $1,508 $1,483 $2,007 $1,704
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more    71  525  284  276
Total nonperforming loans  2,293  1,579  2,008  2,291  1,980
Other real estate owned  293  293  383  383  383
Total nonperforming assets $2,586 $1,872 $2,391 $2,674 $2,363
           

The following table summarizes our charge-offs, recoveries, provision for loan losses and ALLL as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Total charge-offs $58 $40 $533 $9 $48
Total recoveries  11  9  8  7  10
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $47 $31 $525 $2 $38
Provision for loan losses $847 $1,231 $525 $502 $38
           

The following table summarizes the our primary asset quality measures as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16% 0.12% 0.16% 0.20% 0.18%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15% 0.12% 0.16% 0.19% 0.17%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.91% 0.90% 0.89% 0.97% 0.95%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.91% 0.90% 0.89% 0.97% 0.96%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans % % 0.04% % %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.06% 0.10% 0.04% 0.05% %
           

The following table summarizes our net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Net unamortized premium (discount) on purchased loans $        — $        (25) $        (51) $        (76) $        (101)

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Commercial and industrial $311 $314 $309 $264 $192
Commercial real estate  890  851  802  756  715
Total commercial loans  740  711  667  618  533
Residential mortgage  225  217  208  193  188
Home equity  52  52  50  46  38
Total residential real estate loans  166  159  151  140  126
Consumer  13  14  14  14  15
Gross loans $323 $311 $292 $271 $235
           

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended:

  Year to Date December 31   Variance
   2022  2021   Amount %
PPP fees recognized $24 $