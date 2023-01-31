Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2022 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly and year to date results of net income of $4,364 and $14,933 in 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2022 performance reflects another year of strong profitability, record loan growth, and robust asset quality. Net interest income increased 18.7% to an annual record of $52.5 million as a result of a 30.5% increase in gross loans, and a nine basis point expansion in our net interest margin. This growth helped partially offset a higher provision for loan losses associated with the significant growth we experienced in our loan portfolio, reduced noninterest income due to a meaningful reduction in the sale of residential mortgages, and higher noninterest expense. In addition, the growth we experienced in gross loans during 2022 contributed to a 19.6% year-over-year increase in total assets, which ended the year at a record of $1.69 billion.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we look to 2023, we plan to focus on expanding net interest income by capitalizing on the growth we have produced over the past several years. In fact, since 2018, we have nearly doubled our loan portfolio, while we have preserved asset quality and maintained a stable net interest margin. Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to navigate a more uncertain economic period as we focus on sustaining excellent asset quality, controlling operating expenses, and providing superior financial services to our customers and communities. As a result, we believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 Interest expense 3,645 1,738 785 599 645 Net interest income 14,137 13,988 12,626 11,702 11,104 Provision for loan losses 847 1,231 525 502 38 Noninterest income 1,933 2,377 2,778 2,792 3,097 Noninterest expenses 9,765 10,125 10,544 10,151 9,957 Federal income tax expense 1,094 1,000 859 757 864 Net income $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.99 $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 Dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.22 $ 25.22 $ 24.53 $ 24.97 $ 25.43 Quoted market value High $ 23.40 $ 25.20 $ 27.85 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 Low $ 21.60 $ 23.00 $ 24.40 $ 27.10 $ 25.75 Close(1) $ 22.20 $ 23.00 $ 25.00 $ 27.90 $ 28.28 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.01 % 12.96 % 11.55 % 10.53 % 10.56 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.21 % 14.10 % 12.60 % 11.49 % 10.87 % Efficiency ratio 60.77 % 61.87 % 68.45 % 70.04 % 70.11 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 Gross loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 Total assets $ 1,694,999 $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 Total deposits $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 Borrowed funds $ 222,350 $ 116,600 $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 126,087 $ 121,630 $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 Net loans to total deposits 106.77 % 99.51 % 99.22 % 90.06 % 88.71 % Common shares outstanding 4,439,725 4,434,937 4,429,357 4,459,544 4,496,701 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 Earning assets $ 1,544,880 $ 1,464,233 $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,016,876 $ 917,888 $ 826,708 $ 831,200 $ 773,082 Total shareholders' equity $ 123,567 $ 122,695 $ 120,659 $ 118,759 $ 125,500 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 113,810 $ 112,829 $ 110,686 $ 108,862 $ 121,933 Earned common shares outstanding 4,413,710 4,408,399 4,417,447 4,451,607 4,520,962 Unvested stock grants 24,460 24,460 24,460 27,466 20,671 Total common shares outstanding 4,438,170 4,432,859 4,441,907 4,479,073 4,541,633 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1) 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1) 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % — % 0.04 % — % — % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.05 % — % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.84 % 10.96 % 11.36 % 12.07 % 12.22 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.93 % 10.07 % 10.50 % 11.13 % 11.30 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 8.94 % 9.04 % 9.39 % 9.94 % 10.07 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.75 % 8.91 % 9.30 % 9.07 % 9.13 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended:

(unaudited) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 59,220 $ 46,910 $ 45,979 $ 43,541 $ 36,350 Interest expense 6,767 2,736 5,924 8,627 5,827 Net interest income 52,453 44,174 40,055 34,914 30,523 Provision for loan losses 3,105 (180 ) 5,634 1,335 1,057 Noninterest income 9,880 14,080 19,640 8,163 8,277 Noninterest expenses 40,585 37,663 34,684 27,223 25,310 Federal income tax expense 3,710 4,192 3,913 2,941 2,319 Net income $ 14,933 $ 16,579 $ 15,464 $ 11,578 $ 10,114 PER SHARE Earnings $ 3.38 $ 3.60 $ 3.31 $ 2.49 $ 2.65 Dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.22 $ 25.43 $ 23.88 $ 20.87 $ 18.32 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 23.00 Low $ 21.60 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 22.20 $ 28.28 $ 22.00 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.30 % 13.52 % 14.05 % 12.02 % 15.05 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.39 % 13.93 % 14.57 % 12.59 % 16.23 % Efficiency ratio 65.11 % 64.65 % 58.10 % 63.20 % 65.23 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.15 % 3.80 % 4.01 % 4.77 % 4.57 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.36 % 0.82 % 1.41 % 1.07 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.67 % 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.83 % 3.84 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 125,049 $ 164,942 $ 76,111 $ 61,621 $ 94,721 Gross loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,066,562 $ 870,555 $ 772,227 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,900 $ 5,813 $ 4,488 Total assets $ 1,694,999 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,034,759 $ 926,450 Total deposits $ 1,332,883 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,071,976 $ 863,102 $ 763,124 Borrowed funds $ 222,350 $ 50,000 $ 49,000 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 126,087 $ 124,455 $ 115,868 $ 101,444 $ 89,516 Net loans to total deposits 106.77 % 88.71 % 98.48 % 100.19 % 100.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,439,725 4,496,701 4,694,275 4,664,369 4,636,455 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,523,419 $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 $ 844,673 Earning assets $ 1,429,605 $ 1,237,755 $ 1,147,570 $ 913,574 $ 796,283 Interest bearing liabilities $ 898,170 $ 754,622 $ 726,869 $ 612,549 $ 544,344 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,422 $ 122,629 $ 110,094 $ 96,358 $ 67,192 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 111,548 $ 118,986 $ 106,140 $ 91,994 $ 62,329 Earned common shares outstanding 4,422,791 4,603,259 4,669,979 4,643,955 3,811,677 Unvested stock grants 25,212 20,984 14,027 9,917 756 Total common shares outstanding 4,448,003 4,624,243 4,684,006 4,653,872 3,812,433 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.75 % 0.17 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.64 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1) 0.91 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1) 0.91 % 0.96 % 1.23 % 0.67 % 0.58 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.05 % — % 0.02 % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.25 % (0.02) % 0.56 % 0.16 % 0.15 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.84 % 12.22 % 15.14 % 14.03 % 14.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.93 % 11.30 % 13.93 % 13.33 % 13.40 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 8.94 % 10.07 % 12.38 % 11.64 % 11.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.75 % 9.13 % 9.80 % 11.20 % 10.92 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net income $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (154 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 85 85 85 54 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) 2 Other acquisition related expenses — — 11 202 178 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 44 44 55 246 80 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,347 $ 3,934 $ 3,483 $ 3,168 $ 3,331 Net interest income $ 14,137 $ 13,988 $ 12,626 $ 11,702 $ 11,104 Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (25 ) (26 ) (25 ) (195 ) Prepayment penalties collected (77 ) (150 ) (61 ) (205 ) (115 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 14,008 $ 13,786 $ 12,513 $ 11,445 $ 10,797 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.96 % 12.72 % 11.58 % 10.82 % 10.53 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.15 % 13.83 % 12.62 % 11.80 % 10.84 % Efficiency ratio 60.58 % 61.98 % 68.16 % 68.75 % 69.55 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.54 % 4.22 % 3.93 % 3.63 % 3.57 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.41 % 0.74 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.33 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.60 % 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.44 % 3.37 %





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Net income $ 14,933 $ 16,579 $ (1,646 ) (9.93)% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (80 ) (609 ) 529 (86.86)% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 340 215 125 58.14 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (84 ) 8 (92 ) (1,150.00)% Other acquisition related expenses 213 229 (16 ) (6.99)% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 389 (157 ) 546 (347.77)% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (390 ) (205 ) (185 ) 90.24 % Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (390 ) (205 ) (185 ) 90.24 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 14,932 $ 16,217 $ (1,285 ) (7.92)% Net interest income $ 52,453 $ 44,174 $ 8,279 18.74 % Accretion on purchased loans (101 ) (770 ) 669 (86.88)% Prepayment penalties collected (493 ) (260 ) (233 ) 89.62 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (107 ) 12 (119 ) (991.67)% Adjusted net interest income $ 51,752 $ 43,156 $ 8,596 19.92 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 3.38 $ 3.52 $ (0.14 ) (3.98)% Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.24 % (0.26)% Return on average shareholders' equity 12.30 % 13.22 % (0.92)% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.39 % 13.63 % (0.24)% Efficiency ratio 64.72 % 64.82 % (0.10)% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.11 % 3.72 % 0.39 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.74 % 0.36 % 0.38 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.62 % 3.50 % 0.12 %

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,397,113 $ 17,024 4.83 % $ 1,294,302 $ 15,004 4.60 % $ 1,050,383 $ 11,235 4.24 % Taxable investment securities 112,321 443 1.56 % 121,704 443 1.44 % 129,817 389 1.19 % Nontaxable investment securities 14,326 81 2.24 % 14,517 83 2.27 % 16,876 94 2.21 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 12,261 116 3.75 % 28,384 160 2.24 % 73,022 33 0.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,859 135 6.05 % 5,326 54 4.02 % 3,552 18 2.01 % Total earning assets 1,544,880 17,799 4.57 % 1,464,233 15,744 4.27 % 1,273,650 11,769 3.67 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (12,538 ) (11,478 ) (10,773 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,866 16,315 16,568 Accrued income and other assets 88,983 88,970 74,249 Total assets $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 $ 1,353,694 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 320,672 $ 1,383 1.71 % $ 318,771 $ 818 1.02 % $ 250,327 $ 132 0.21 % Savings deposits 362,250 170 0.19 % 371,020 126 0.13 % 344,180 113 0.13 % Time deposits 133,166 523 1.56 % 102,472 121 0.47 % 128,574 224 0.69 % Borrowed funds 200,788 1,569 3.10 % 125,625 673 2.13 % 50,001 176 1.40 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,016,876 3,645 1.42 % 917,888 1,738 0.75 % 773,082 645 0.33 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 484,586 505,435 444,929 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,162 12,022 10,183 Shareholders' equity 123,567 122,695 125,500 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 $ 1,353,694 Net interest income (FTE) $ 14,154 $ 14,006 $ 11,124 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.47 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,247,996 $ 56,610 4.54 % $ 1,037,189 $ 45,129 4.35 % Taxable investment securities 126,925 1,767 1.39 % 98,002 1,285 1.31 % Nontaxable investment securities 15,215 342 2.25 % 17,090 394 2.31 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 34,145 345 1.01 % 81,970 112 0.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,324 228 4.28 % 3,504 73 2.08 % Total earning assets 1,429,605 59,292 4.15 % 1,237,755 46,993 3.80 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,436 ) (11,000 ) Premises and equipment, net 16,455 16,224 Accrued income and other assets 88,795 68,694 Total assets $ 1,523,419 $ 1,311,673 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 293,039 $ 2,523 0.86 % $ 227,114 $ 496 0.22 % Savings deposits 366,503 529 0.14 % 325,043 438 0.13 % Time deposits 122,032 971 0.80 % 153,057 1,156 0.76 % Borrowed funds 116,596 2,744 2.35 % 49,408 646 1.31 % Total interest bearing liabilities 898,170 6,767 0.75 % 754,622 2,736 0.36 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 488,370 424,273 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,457 10,149 Shareholders' equity 121,422 122,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,523,419 $ 1,311,673 Net interest income (FTE) $ 52,525 $ 44,257 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.67 % 3.58 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Compared To Compared To Compared To September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 1,240 $ 780 $ 2,020 $ 4,072 $ 1,717 $ 5,789 $ 9,450 $ 2,031 $ 11,481 Taxable investment securities (140 ) 140 — (274 ) 328 54 400 82 482 Nontaxable investment securities (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (21 ) 8 (13 ) (42 ) (10 ) (52 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents (412 ) 368 (44 ) (206 ) 289 83 (102 ) 335 233 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 46 35 81 50 67 117 51 104 155 Total changes in interest income 733 1,322 2,055 3,621 2,409 6,030 9,757 2,542 12,299 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 5 560 565 47 1,204 1,251 184 1,843 2,027 Savings deposits (19 ) 63 44 6 51 57 56 35 91 Time deposits 46 356 402 8 291 299 (244 ) 59 (185 ) Borrowed funds 509 387 896 993 400 1,393 1,324 774 2,098 Total changes in interest expense 541 1,366 1,907 1,054 1,946 3,000 1,320 2,711 4,031 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 192 $ (44 ) $ 148 $ 2,567 $ 463 $ 3,030 $ 8,437 $ (169 ) $ 8,268





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Total earning assets 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest income $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 FTE adjustment 17 18 18 19 20 Total interest income (FTE) 17,799 15,744 13,429 12,320 11,769 Total interest expense 3,645 1,738 785 599 645 Net interest income (FTE) $ 14,154 $ 14,006 $ 12,644 $ 11,721 $ 11,124

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net gain on sales of loans $ 24 $ 36 $ 182 $ 483 $ 838 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income 559 553 577 485 496 Trust and investment services 505 546 458 598 399 Service charges on deposit accounts 245 270 246 241 218 Total 1,309 1,369 1,281 1,324 1,113 Changes in the fair value of MSR (129 ) 207 433 319 407 Net gain (loss) on sale of AFS securities — — — — (1 ) Change in fair value of equity investments 2 (39 ) (31 ) (48 ) (9 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 415 427 435 444 394 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 175 172 168 166 168 PPP referral fees — — — — — Other 137 205 310 104 187 Total 727 804 913 714 749 Total noninterest income $ 1,933 $ 2,377 $ 2,778 $ 2,792 $ 3,097 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 310 $ 670 $ 1,050 $ 1,246 $ 1,639





Twelve Months Ended December 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Net gain on sales of loans $ 725 $ 5,032 $ (4,307 ) (85.59)% Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income 2,174 1,950 224 11.49 % Trust and investment services 2,107 1,832 275 15.01 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,002 751 251 33.42 % Total $ 5,283 $ 4,533 750 16.55 % Changes in the fair value of MSR 830 1,595 (765 ) (47.96)% Net gain (loss) on sale of AFS securities — (1 ) 1 (100.00)% Change in fair value of equity investments (116 ) (30 ) (86 ) 286.67 % Other Mortgage servicing fees 1,721 1,460 261 17.88 % Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 681 634 47 7.41 % PPP referral fees — 431 (431 ) (100.00)% Other 756 426 330 77.46 % Total 3,158 2,951 207 7.01 % Total noninterest income $ 9,880 $ 14,080 $ (4,200 ) (29.83)% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 3,276 $ 8,087 (4,811 ) (59.49)%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, which in turn has reduced gains throughout 2022. Additionally, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated during 2022 have been portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.) as rates offered for those products are typically more attractive as interest rates increase.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. Although a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio were originated at historically low interest rates, changes in the fair value MSR have trended downward due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio due to reduced levels of secondary market originations. During the fourth quarter, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $13,369. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to increase slightly in 2023.

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The annual increase in income is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase in 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges increased throughout 2022 as a result of increased transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase in 2023.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees earned earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, we do not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Compensation and benefits $ 5,329 $ 5,320 $ 5,453 $ 5,347 $ 5,054 Furniture and equipment 772 822 805 818 794 Professional services 594 763 777 812 948 Occupancy 566 578 579 604 491 Loan and collection 262 417 584 311 286 Data processing 111 363 665 412 622 Advertising and promotional 580 405 326 278 356 Other ATM and debit card 254 154 160 143 158 FDIC insurance premiums 149 150 172 150 138 Telephone and communication 110 112 112 105 96 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 107 108 107 108 68 Other acquisition related expenses — — 14 256 225 Other general and administrative 931 933 790 807 721 Total 1,551 1,457 1,355 1,569 1,406 Total noninterest expenses $ 9,765 $ 10,125 $ 10,544 $ 10,151 $ 9,957





Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 21,449 $ 20,059 $ 1,390 6.93 % Furniture and equipment 3,217 2,904 313 10.78 % Professional services 2,946 3,065 (119 ) (3.88)% Occupancy 2,327 2,016 311 15.43 % Loan and collection 1,574 1,293 281 21.73 % Data processing 1,551 2,271 (720 ) (31.70)% Advertising and promotional 1,589 1,328 261 19.65 % Other ATM and debit card 711 555 156 28.11 % FDIC insurance premiums 621 525 85 21.96 % Telephone and communication 439 400 39 9.75 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 430 270 160 59.26 % Other acquisition related expenses 270 289 (19 ) (6.57)% Other general and administrative 3,461 2,688 773 28.76 % Total 5,932 4,727 1,205 25.49 % Total noninterest expenses $ 40,585 $ 37,663 $ 2,922 7.76 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits as further increases due to merit increases and market based adjustments will be partially offset by declines in commissions as loan originations are expected to decline.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The decline in these expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in audit fees. These expenses are expected to increase slightly into 2023 due to our continued increase size and complexity.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize into 2023 as these renewal incentives wind down.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase into 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The increase in ATM and debit card expenses during the fourth quarter is due to an increase in customer disputes resulting from fraudulent debit card activity. We expect these fees to approximate current levels into 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2023 primarily due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 Total investment securities 125,049 129,886 136,725 151,579 164,942 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 493 62 664 3,038 6,783 Gross loans 1,436,166 1,350,851 1,232,892 1,139,351 1,100,092 Less allowance for loan losses 13,000 12,200 11,000 11,000 10,500 Net loans 1,423,166 1,338,651 1,221,892 1,128,351 1,089,592 All other assets 88,447 83,182 76,516 72,400 73,038 Total assets $ 1,694,999 $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 . LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 Total borrowed funds 222,350 116,600 111,000 52,000 50,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,679 11,687 13,198 9,263 15,048 Total liabilities 1,568,912 1,473,496 1,355,741 1,314,155 1,293,346 Total shareholders' equity 126,087 121,630 118,566 121,346 124,455 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,694,999 $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801





12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,499 33.45 % $ (25,602 ) (30.68)% Total investment securities (4,837 ) (3.72)% (39,893 ) (24.19)% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 431 695.16 % (6,290 ) (92.73)% Gross loans 85,315 6.32 % 336,074 30.55 % Less allowance for loan losses 800 6.56 % 2,500 23.81 % Net loans 84,515 6.31 % 333,574 30.61 % All other assets 5,265 6.33 % 15,409 21.10 % Total assets $ 99,873 6.26 % $ 277,198 19.55 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ (12,326 ) (0.92)% $ 104,585 8.51 % Total borrowed funds 105,750 90.69 % 172,350 344.70 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,992 17.04 % (1,369 ) (9.10)% Total liabilities 95,416 6.48 % 275,566 21.31 % Total shareholders' equity 4,457 3.66 % 1,632 1.31 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 99,873 6.26 % $ 277,198 19.55 %

Cash and due from banks

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 28,216 $ 29,530 $ 26,085 $ 23,715 $ 28,475 Interest bearing 29,628 13,815 12,425 56,418 54,971 Total $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ (1,314 ) (4.45)% $ (259 ) (0.91)% Interest bearing 15,813 114.46 % (25,343 ) (46.10)% Total $ 14,499 33.45 % $ (25,602 ) (30.68)%

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 103,819 109,685 115,586 132,364 143,431 FHLB borrowing availability 144,567 78,000 83,000 140,000 140,000 Unsecured lines of credit 26,500 26,500 26,500 26,500 26,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 113 115 125 125 200 Parent company line of credit 1,650 2,400 3,000 5,000 7,000 PPPLF — — 429 583 2,172 Total liquidity sources $ 334,493 $ 260,045 $ 267,150 $ 384,705 $ 402,749

The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the fourth quarter of 2022 is due to approval from the FHLB to allow us to pledge eligible commercial real estate loans.

Investment securities

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 24,394 $ 26,391 $ 27,391 $ 28,396 $ 30,406 State and municipal 22,709 22,743 22,863 24,949 25,010 Mortgage backed residential 56,293 58,313 60,672 63,532 66,874 Certificates of deposit 7,426 8,166 8,914 9,917 10,172 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 25,925 26,560 27,733 28,968 30,180 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (14,184 ) (14,698 ) (13,509 ) (6,900 ) (468 ) Total available-for-sale 122,563 127,475 134,064 148,862 162,174 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,171 1,173 1,386 1,509 1,512 Equity securities 1,315 1,238 1,275 1,208 1,256 Total investment securities $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (1,997 ) (7.57)% $ (6,012 ) (19.77)% State and municipal (34 ) (0.15)% (2,301 ) (9.20)% Mortgage backed residential (2,020 ) (3.46)% (10,581 ) (15.82)% Certificates of deposit (740 ) (9.06)% (2,746 ) (27.00)% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (635 ) (2.39)% (4,255 ) (14.10)% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 514 (3.50)% (13,716 ) 2,930.77 % Total available-for-sale (4,912 ) (3.85)% (39,611 ) (24.43)% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (2 ) (0.17)% (341 ) (22.55)% Equity securities 77 6.22 % 59 4.70 % Total investment securities $ (4,837 ) (3.72)% $ (39,893 ) (24.19)%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 1,988 $ 22,406 $ — $ — $ — $ 24,394 State and municipal 2,046 10,859 8,222 1,582 — 22,709 Mortgage backed residential — 56,293 56,293 Certificates of deposit 4,701 2,725 — — — 7,426 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 25,925 25,925 Total amortized cost $ 8,735 $ 35,990 $ 8,222 $ 1,582 $ 82,218 $ 136,747 Fair value $ 8,608 $ 32,981 $ 7,235 $ 1,457 $ 72,282 $ 122,563

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 288 $ 578 $ 305 $ — $ — $ 1,171 Fair value $ 286 $ 567 $ 293 $ — $ — $ 1,146

Due to robust loan demand, there were no purchases of investments in 2022. This strategy, coupled with the increase in the our unrealized loss position due to increases in market interest rates, has led to a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

As outlined in the following tables, we have been extremely successful at growing our loan portfolio over the past 12 months while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. We expect loan demand to moderate in future periods.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 106,616 $ 107,531 $ 108,054 $ 94,810 $ 91,529 PPP loans — — 429 583 2,172 Commercial real estate 869,496 820,165 745,416 698,275 656,818 Total commercial loans 976,112 927,696 853,899 793,668 750,519 Residential mortgage 406,408 368,971 327,574 297,940 298,799 Home equity 47,768 47,928 44,648 40,609 42,220 Total residential real estate loans 454,176 416,899 372,222 338,549 341,019 Consumer 5,878 6,256 6,771 7,134 8,554 Gross loans 1,436,166 1,350,851 1,232,892 1,139,351 1,100,092 Allowance for loan and lease losses (13,000 ) (12,200 ) (11,000 ) (11,000 ) (10,500 ) Loans, net $ 1,423,166 $ 1,338,651 $ 1,221,892 $ 1,128,351 $ 1,089,592 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,463 $ 1,138,768 $ 1,097,920 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 647,121 $ 660,490 $ 678,117 $ 688,745 $ 687,233 12/31/2022 vs 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ (915 ) (0.85)% $ 15,087 16.48 % PPP loans — N/M (2,172 ) (100.00)% Commercial real estate 49,331 6.01 % 212,678 32.38 % Total commercial loans 48,416 5.22 % 225,593 30.06 % Residential mortgage 37,437 10.15 % 107,609 36.01 % Home equity (160 ) (0.33)% 5,548 13.14 % Total residential real estate loans 37,277 8.94 % 113,157 33.18 % Consumer (378 ) (6.04)% (2,676 ) (31.28)% Gross loans 85,315 6.32 % 336,074 30.55 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (800 ) 6.56 % (2,500 ) 23.81 % Loans, net $ 84,515 6.31 % $ 333,574 30.61 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 85,315 6.32 % $ 338,246 30.81 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (13,369 ) (2.02)% $ (40,112 ) (5.84)%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 106,616 $ 107,531 $ 108,483 $ 94,899 $ 93,207 Commercial real estate 869,313 819,982 745,025 697,818 656,818 Residential mortgage 404,308 367,652 326,481 296,883 297,626 Home equity 47,728 47,887 44,607 40,568 42,138 Consumer 5,871 6,251 6,771 7,134 8,554 Subtotal 1,433,836 1,349,303 1,231,367 1,137,302 1,098,343 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — — — 494 494 Commercial real estate 183 183 391 457 — Residential mortgage 2,100 1,319 1,093 1,057 1,173 Home equity 40 41 41 41 82 Consumer 7 5 — — — Subtotal 2,330 1,548 1,525 2,049 1,749 Gross Loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 1,094 $ 1,129 $ 1,074 $ 837 $ 743 Commercial real estate 7,480 7,126 6,437 6,716 6,350 Residential mortgage 3,878 3,458 3,061 3,007 2,940 Home equity 370 370 345 364 379 Consumer 128 90 74 63 77 Subtotal 12,950 12,173 10,991 10,987 10,489 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Residential mortgage 43 27 9 13 11 Home equity — — — — — Consumer 7 — — — — Subtotal 50 27 9 13 11 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 Commercial and industrial $ 1,094 $ 1,129 $ 1,074 $ 837 $ 743 Commercial real estate 7,480 7,126 6,437 6,716 6,350 Residential mortgage 3,921 3,485 3,070 3,020 2,951 Home equity 370 370 345 364 379 Consumer 135 90 74 63 77 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Accruing interest Current $ 1,428,691 $ 1,346,141 $ 1,228,082 $ 1,132,961 $ 1,094,141 Past due 30-89 days 5,182 3,131 2,802 4,099 3,971 Past due 90 days or more — 71 525 284 276 Total accruing interest 1,433,873 1,349,343 1,231,409 1,137,344 1,098,388 Nonaccrual 2,293 1,508 1,483 2,007 1,704 Total loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 7,475 $ 4,710 $ 4,810 $ 6,390 $ 5,951

The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,293 $ 1,508 $ 1,483 $ 2,007 $ 1,704 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more — 71 525 284 276 Total nonperforming loans 2,293 1,579 2,008 2,291 1,980 Other real estate owned 293 293 383 383 383 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,586 $ 1,872 $ 2,391 $ 2,674 $ 2,363

The following table summarizes our charge-offs, recoveries, provision for loan losses and ALLL as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Total charge-offs $ 58 $ 40 $ 533 $ 9 $ 48 Total recoveries 11 9 8 7 10 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 47 $ 31 $ 525 $ 2 $ 38 Provision for loan losses $ 847 $ 1,231 $ 525 $ 502 $ 38

The following table summarizes the our primary asset quality measures as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % — % 0.04 % — % — % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.05 % — %

The following table summarizes our net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net unamortized premium (discount) on purchased loans $ — $ (25 ) $ (51 ) $ (76 ) $ (101 )

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 311 $ 314 $ 309 $ 264 $ 192 Commercial real estate 890 851 802 756 715 Total commercial loans 740 711 667 618 533 Residential mortgage 225 217 208 193 188 Home equity 52 52 50 46 38 Total residential real estate loans 166 159 151 140 126 Consumer 13 14 14 14 15 Gross loans $ 323 $ 311 $ 292 $ 271 $ 235

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended: