AFMX Call for Entries Early Bird Deadline

Albuquerque, NM, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Going on its 11th year, AFMX is now taking film submissions for its September spotlight festival event. The early bird discount submission deadline is Monday, February 6, 2023.

AFMX brings award-winning filmmakers, screenwriters, musicians, artists, distributors, industry experts, producers, casting directors, and visionaries together from around the world to celebrate the art of storytelling and collaborate into the future.

“AFMX has blossomed into a unique and educational experience for everyone in attendance over the past ten years, and we look forward to inspiring many more creatives through our programs throughout 2023,” said Ivan Wiener, executive director.

“We’re proud of our five-star rating on FilmFreeway. Strong support from filmmakers and other creatives inspires us to continue providing an exceptional experience for filmmakers and audiences in 2023,” said Kira Sipler, AFMX Director of Operations and Filmmaker Liaison.

AFMX advocates for the educational advancement of film, music, spoken words, and all other art forms, hosting an average of 7,000 attendees annually since its inception in 2013. The organization screens domestic and international movies, engaging industry panels and workshops, genuine 1:1 experiences within networking events, concerts, and an extraordinary platform to build strong personal and professional relationships.

About AFMX: AFMX enhances cultural richness by integrating film and music programs that provide entertainment and education for the community, contributing to the creative economy and supporting Albuquerque as an epicenter for film, music, and the arts; AFMX brings together award-winning and up-and-coming filmmakers and musicians from around the world to showcase and celebrate film and music and provide a platform for education, collaboration, discovery and the sharing of impactful stories.

The AFME Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, supports the nurturing, success, and growth of a vibrant creative community, specifically through film, music, and the arts, and seeks to help further a world-class economic center of excellence for these industries in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It produces the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX), an annual film and music festival that attracts prominent attendees, filmmakers, musicians, and visionaries from around the globe to celebrate the art of storytelling and collaborate into the future. The Foundation also supports the Albuquerque film, music, and art scenes through the creation, facilitation, and support of complementary, mission-based projects and programs. We aim to provide opportunities for future generations while increasing exposure and economic impact for the City of Albuquerque, the State of New Mexico, and our partners.