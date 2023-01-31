EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

Dates: Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: Monday, February 13 at 2:40 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

415.269.2645

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com