O-I Glass Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I”) (NYSE: OI) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Results

Earnings from

Continuing Operations

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$M Cash Provided by Continuing Operating Activities

$M FY22 FY21 FY22 FY21 FY22 FY21 Reported $3.67 $0.88 $805 $332 $154 $680 Adjusted Earnings

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Segment Operating Profit

$M Free Cash Flow

$M FY22 FY21 FY22 FY21 FY22 FY21 Non - GAAP1 $2.30

(Guidance: $2.20-$2.25) $1.83 $960 $827 $236

(Guidance: ≥ $200) $282

“We are pleased with O-I’s full-year 2022 performance as earnings improved from the prior year reflecting strong net price realization, continued sales volume growth and favorable operating performance,” said Andres Lopez, O-I Glass CEO.

“O-I is again delivering on its commitments. In addition to exceeding full-year guidance, we also achieved all of our key strategic objectives in 2022. Net price realization and margin expansion initiative benefits exceeded our original target. We made solid progress on our capital expansion program and will add much needed new capacity for growth starting in early 2023. Likewise, we recently broke ground on our first MAGMA greenfield project in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which should be commissioned in mid-2024. Our glass advocacy campaign is redefining the dialogue on glass, and we are making very good progress on our long-term sustainability goals. Importantly, we significantly improved our capital structure. Paddock achieved a fair and final resolution of its legacy asbestos-related liabilities and we completed our $1.5 billion portfolio optimization program with divestiture proceeds used to reduce debt and pre-fund upcoming accretive expansion initiatives.”

“Reflecting solid business momentum, we expect our performance will continue to improve in 2023 through solid execution and as we further advance our strategy. I am confident our efforts will increase shareholder value and ensure long-term prosperity for O-I,” added Lopez.

Net sales were $6.9 billion in 2022, up from $6.4 billion in the prior year primarily reflecting higher average selling prices and a one percent increase in sales volumes (in tons), despite unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes were $805 million in 2022, up $473 million compared to the prior year. This increase was due to higher segment operating profit and gains on the sale of the land and buildings of two of the Company’s plants in 2022, partially offset by the non-recurrence of certain charges and gains recorded in 2021, higher retained corporate and other costs and higher net interest expense in 2022 compared to the prior year.

Segment operating profit was $960 million in 2022 compared to $827 million in the prior year.

Americas : Segment operating profit in the Americas was $472 million compared to $456 million in 2021. Earnings benefited from favorable net price, as higher selling prices more than offset cost inflation. A decline in sales volume (in tons) of one percent was partially offset by improved mix. Operating costs reflected higher maintenance costs due to elevated project activity and unplanned production downtime partially offset by benefits from O-I’s margin expansion initiatives. Results were negatively impacted by $22 million due to divestitures while earnings benefited $6 million from foreign currency translation.

: Segment operating profit in the Americas was $472 million compared to $456 million in 2021. Earnings benefited from favorable net price, as higher selling prices more than offset cost inflation. A decline in sales volume (in tons) of one percent was partially offset by improved mix. Operating costs reflected higher maintenance costs due to elevated project activity and unplanned production downtime partially offset by benefits from O-I’s margin expansion initiatives. Results were negatively impacted by $22 million due to divestitures while earnings benefited $6 million from foreign currency translation. Europe : Segment operating profit in Europe was $488 million compared to $371 million in 2021. Earnings benefited from favorable net price as higher selling prices more than offset cost inflation, and from a four percent increase in sales volume (in tons). Operating costs reflected additional expense due to elevated project activity partially offset by benefits from O-I’s margin expansion initiatives and a subsidy received in Italy to help mitigate the impact of elevated energy costs. Results were negatively impacted by $37 million due to unfavorable foreign currency translation and $7 million related to divestitures.

Retained corporate and other costs were $232 million compared to $171 million in 2021 primarily due to higher management incentive and insurance expense, as well as elevated cost inflation.

Reported earnings were $3.67 per share (diluted) in 2022, compared to $0.88 per share (diluted) in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $2.30 per share in 2022, compared to $1.83 per share in 2021 and exceeding the most recent guidance of $2.20 to $2.25 per share.

Cash provided by continuing operating activities declined to $154 million in 2022 compared to $680 million in 2021, primarily due to the $621 million that the Company paid to fund the Paddock Trust and related expenses. Free cash flow was $236 million in 2022 compared to $282 million in 2021 and exceeding the most recent guidance of at least $200 million. Free cash flow included capital expenditures of $539 million in 2022 compared to $398 million in 2021 and most recent guidance of $575 million.

Total debt was $4.7 billion on December 31, 2022 compared to $4.8 billion at prior year end. Net debt was $3.9 billion, down from $4.1 billion in 2021. These declines primarily reflect favorable free cash flow and proceeds on divestitures, despite funding the $610 million Paddock trust. Liquidity remained strong totaling $2 billion at year-end 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Earnings (Loss) from

Continuing Operations

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$M 4Q22 4Q21 4Q22 4Q21 Reported $0.08 $0.27 $29 $71 Adjusted Earnings

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Segment Operating Profit

$M 4Q22 4Q21 4Q22 4Q21 Non - GAAP1 $0.38

(Guidance: $0.28-$0.33) $0.36 $206 $177

Net sales were $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $1.6 billion in the prior year period primarily due higher average selling prices, despite unfavorable foreign currency translation and three percent lower sales volumes (in tons) which was expected due to challenging prior year comparisons as shipments were up 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes were $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down $42 million compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease was due to higher restructuring charges and lower gains on the sale of divested business and miscellaneous assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 than the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower pension settlements and lower charges for note repurchase premiums and the write-off of finance fees and higher segment operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in the prior year.



Segment operating profit was $206 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $177 million in the prior year period.

Americas : Segment operating profit in the Americas was $83 million compared to $99 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings benefited from favorable net price as higher selling prices more than offset cost inflation while sales volumes (in tons) declined six percent. Higher operating costs reflected additional expense due to elevated project activity partially offset by margin expansion initiative benefits. Results were negatively impacted $9 million due to divestitures while earnings benefited $1 million from foreign currency translation.

: Segment operating profit in the Americas was $83 million compared to $99 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings benefited from favorable net price as higher selling prices more than offset cost inflation while sales volumes (in tons) declined six percent. Higher operating costs reflected additional expense due to elevated project activity partially offset by margin expansion initiative benefits. Results were negatively impacted $9 million due to divestitures while earnings benefited $1 million from foreign currency translation. Europe : Segment operating profit in Europe was $123 million compared to $78 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings benefited from favorable net price as higher selling prices more than offset cost inflation and sales volume (in tons) increased one percent. Operating costs reflected additional expense due to elevated project activity partially offset by margin expansion initiative benefits. Results were negatively impacted by $5 million due to unfavorable foreign currency translation and $2 million related to divestitures.

Retained corporate and other costs were $66 million compared to $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher management incentive and insurance expense, as well as elevated cost inflation.

Reported earnings were $0.08 per share (diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.27 per share (diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings were $0.38 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.36 per share in the prior year quarter and exceeding most recent guidance of $0.28 to $0.33 per share.

2023 Outlook

Full Year 2023 Guidance 1Q23 Guidance Sales Volume Growth (in Tons) Flat to +1% Down LSD Adjusted Earnings Per Share > $2.50 $0.80 - $0.85 Free Cash Flow ($M) ≥ $450 aFCF / ≥ $150 FCF n/a Capital Expenditures ($M) ~ $700 - $725 n/a

“We have good momentum heading into 2023 and expect improved results reflecting strong net price realization despite higher interest expense. Sales volume should be flat or up slightly. New capacity will enable higher shipments, which we expect to be tempered by record low inventory levels and normalization of asset maintenance activity as supply chain issues begin to ease. Operating costs are expected to benefit from continued margin expansion initiatives benefits which should mostly offset higher expense associated with elevated asset project activity. Overall, we anticipate higher earnings and adjusted free cash flow as we continue to improve our balance sheet position,” said Lopez.

“First quarter 2023 adjusted earnings should approximate $0.80 to $0.85 per share compared to the prior year quarter of $0.56 per share. Significantly higher earnings will reflect strong net price realization and the favorable impact of inventory revaluation despite modestly lower sales volumes given challenging prior year comparisons as shipments were up 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022,” concluded Lopez.

O-I’s earnings outlook assumes foreign currency rates as of January 30, 2023, earnings dilution from the company’s portfolio optimization program, and incremental interest expense due to higher prevailing interest rates and debt incurred to fund the Paddock 524(g) trust. The effective tax rate should approximate 26 to 29 percent. The earnings and cash flow guidance ranges may not fully reflect uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, currency rates, and further pandemic effects such as supply chain and labor challenges, among other factors.

Conference Call Scheduled for February 1, 2023



O-I CEO Andres Lopez and CFO John Haudrich will conduct a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EST A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, in the News and Events section. A replay of the call will be available on the website for a year following the event.

Contact: Sasha Sekpeh, 567-336-5128 – O-I Investor Relations

O-I news releases are available on the O-I website at www.o-i.com.

O-I’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call is currently scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are measures of its historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. Management believes that its presentation and use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, segment operating profit and net debt provide relevant and useful supplemental financial information that is widely used by analysts and investors, as well as by management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted earnings relates to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to the company, exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations and other adjustments because such items are not reflective of the company’s principal business activity, which is glass container production. Adjusted earnings are divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) to derive adjusted earnings per share. Segment operating profit relates to earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, net, and before income taxes and is also exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations as well as certain retained corporate costs and other adjustments. Management uses adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, to evaluate its period-over-period operating performance because it believes these provide useful supplemental measures of the results of operations of its principal business activity by excluding items that are not reflective of such operations. The above non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the company’s business as these measures eliminate items that are not reflective of its principal business activity.

Net debt is defined as total debt less cash. Management uses net debt to analyze the liquidity of the company.

Further, free cash flow relates to cash provided by continuing operating activities plus cash payments to the Paddock 524(g) trust and related expenses less cash payments for property, plant, and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow relates to cash provided by operating activities plus cash payments to the Paddock 524(g) trust and related expenses less cash payments for property, plant and equipment plus cash payments for property, plant and equipment related to strategic or expansion projects. Management has historically used free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to evaluate its period-over-period cash generation performance because it believes these have provided useful supplemental measures related to its principal business activity. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow or adjusted free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures, since the company has mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from these measures. Management uses non-GAAP information principally for internal reporting, forecasting, budgeting and calculating compensation payments.

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the “company”) within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the Company’s future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the Company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, war, civil disturbance or acts of terrorism, natural disasters, and weather, (2) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation (including impacts related to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and disruptions in supply of raw materials caused by transportation delays), (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (4) competitive pressures, consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging or consolidation among competitors and customers, (5) the Company’s ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, and implement it within the timeframe expected, (6) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (7) the failure of the Company’s joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (8) the Company’s ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the Company’s operating efficiency and working capital management, and achieving cost savings, (9) the Company’s ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (10) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the Company’s goodwill is not impaired, (11) the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (13) the ability of the Company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the Company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (16) changes in tax laws or U.S. trade policies, (17) risks related to recycling and recycled content laws and regulations, (18) risks related to climate-change and air emissions, including related laws or regulations and increased ESG scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders regulations and the other risk factors discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company’s results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

Attachments