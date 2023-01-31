Live Oak Bank’s Voice of the Customer Survey Offers In-Depth Analysis of Customer Sentiment

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has released its first Voice of the Customer survey, powered by Barlow Research Associates, to deliver insights, industry benchmarks and candid advice to help small business owners define challenges and opportunities.



Barlow Research surveyed 768 Live Oak lending customers across the U.S. to gather current viewpoints on trends to the commercial banking sector.

The key takeaways of the 2022 survey include:

Customers are optimistic and 60% believe it is a good time to expand

Staffing and pricing pressures have been a challenge

25% anticipate transitioning ownership of their company over the next five years



“We strongly believe our customers have an incredible insight into the factors that are impacting small businesses today,” said Live Oak Bank President Huntley Garriott. “We want to leverage that data and sentiment to gain a deeper understanding of how we can best serve the entrepreneurs who support our country’s economy.”

The Voice of the Customer results are scheduled to be published annually and can be accessed at https://info.liveoakbank.com/voice-of-the-customer.

