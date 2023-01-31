Impact Professionals Finds Success With Its Advertising-Based Video On-Demand Model

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Professionals, an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service featuring positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals, is proud to announce the successful launch of its advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) model. The company launched just months ago and has seen a significant increase in user engagement and revenue due to its unique approach to streaming content.

"We're thrilled to see how well our customers have received our AVOD model," said Kyler Pentecost, CEO of Impact Professionals. "Our focus on providing positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals has resonated with users, and our AVOD model allows us to offer our content to a wider audience without the need for a subscription."

The company's focus on its AVOD model also highlights a growing trend in the streaming industry towards ad-supported models, as subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) models become less popular with consumers feeling the impact of challenging inflationary times. Impact Professionals' approach is a perfect fit for the current streaming market, providing users with a more affordable and flexible streaming experience.

According to Variety, net subscriber gains are at their lowest point since 2018. In Q2 of 2022, Netflix lost 1.3 million subscribers. Disney+ added 100,000 new subscribers, marking its worst quarter since launching in 2019. HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ lost 300,000 subscribers.

Impact Professionals' AVOD model allows users to access its curated collection of positive and inspiring media at no cost, with revenue generated through advertising. This approach has proven to be a hit with users, who appreciate the ability to access high-quality content without the commitment of a subscription.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this trend and look forward to continuing to offer our users a unique and positive streaming experience," said Pentecost.

Impact Professionals' FAST Channel provides a free, ad-supported 24-hour viewing experience that continuously airs many of its most popular shows on preset schedules. FAST Channel is on digital platforms, including Distro TV, Free TV, and Galaxy TV, and will expand to other mainstream platforms like Pluto and Samsung.

Impact Professionals is home to over 500 hours of original content with more on the way and is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Users can start streaming today by visiting the company's website and downloading the app.

About Impact Professionals

Impact Professionals is a streaming platform developed by Impact Professionals, LLC, featuring entrepreneur-focused masterclasses as well as inspiring entertainment that helps viewers change their lives and impact the world, just as Mark Pentecost has done himself. Impact Professionals offers insightful talks from entrepreneurs and motivational leaders, exclusive access to livestreaming events, uplifting movies and series curated specifically for the Impact audience, thoughtful documentaries, original programming, and interactive technology for a safe viewing experience designed to inspire.

