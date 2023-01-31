Smart Sensor Market Size to Touch USD 156.4 Billion By 2030

TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Sensor Market Size accounted for USD 30.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 156.4 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Smart Sensor Market Overview

The smart sensor market has seen excellent growth in recent years, driven by advances in technology and the increasing demand for automation and connectivity in various industries. Smart sensors, also known as intelligent sensors, are devices that integrate sensing, computing, and communication capabilities to provide advanced functionality and improved performance.

The development of smart sensor technology is expected to continue expanding in the future. Smart sensors are set to play a crucial role in the automation and digitalization of various industries, and are likely to be an important part of the next-generation infrastructure, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0.

One key application of smart sensors is in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, where they are used to gather data from various sources and transmit it to a central hub for analysis and control. In the industrial sector, smart sensors are used in manufacturing plants to monitor equipment performance, detect potential failures, and optimize production processes. In the healthcare industry, smart sensors are used to track vital signs and monitor patients remotely.

Another important application of smart sensors is in the automotive industry, where they are used for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane departure warning, collision avoidance, and automatic braking. Smart sensors are also increasingly being used in the construction industry to monitor structures and detect potential safety hazards.

The smart sensor market is expected to continue growing at a noticeable pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT and the expanding range of applications for these devices across various industries.

Examples Of Smart Sensor Use Cases Include:

Smart city infrastructure to monitor traffic flow and optimize traffic signal timing. Smart agriculture systems to record soil moisture, temperature, and fertilizer levels to optimize crop yields. Smart buildings to monitor occupancy, temperature, and lighting levels to improve energy efficiency. Smart logistics and supply chain management systems to track the location and condition of goods in transit. Smart homes to monitor and control appliances, lighting, and security systems. Smart wearables to track fitness, sleep, and other personal health metrics.

Smart Sensor Market Report Coverage:

Market Smart Sensor Market Smart Sensor Market Size 2021 USD 30.5 Billion Smart Sensor Market Forecast 2030 USD 156.4 Billion Smart Sensor Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 20.1% Smart Sensor Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Smart Sensor Market Base Year 2021 Smart Sensor Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By Technology, By Industry, By Connectivity, And By Geography Smart Sensor Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG among others. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Smart Sensor Market Highlights and Statistics

The Global Smart Sensor Market Size in 2021 stood at USD 30,500 Million and is set to reach USD 156,400 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%

The North American region has the highest market share for smart sensors with over 30% market share in 2021.

Image sensor segment has more than 20% of the total market share.

The industrial automation segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of smart sensors in various industrial applications such as process control, predictive maintenance, and quality control.

Asia-Pacific would have the fastest growing CAGR for the smart sensor market size during the forecast period due to rapid growth in many countries and increasing adoption of smart sensors in various applications such as industrial automation, building automation, and transportation in the region.

Key players operating in the smart sensor market include Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Trends in the Smart Sensor Market

Increased use of IoT and connectivity: Smart sensors are being integrated into IoT systems to collect and transmit data in real-time. One of the setups where smart sensors are increasingly being used is smart home automation.

Advancements in AI and machine learning: Smart sensors are being equipped with AI capabilities to improve their accuracy and performance.

Miniaturization and integration: Smart sensors are becoming smaller and more compact, allowing them to be integrated into a wide range of devices and systems.

Increased demand in healthcare and medical applications: Smart sensors are being used in healthcare and medical devices to monitor patients and collect data for research and diagnosis.

Growing adoption in industrial and manufacturing applications: Smart sensors are being used in industrial and manufacturing settings to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety.

Increased use of wireless and battery-less sensor: Smart sensors are becoming wireless and battery-less, reducing the need for maintenance and increasing ease of installation.

Development of the 5G network: With the development of the 5G network, smart sensor's data transmission would become more efficient and effective.



Smart Sensor Market Dynamics

Rising demand for automation: With the growing need for automation in various industries, the demand for smart sensors has also increased, as they are used to automate various processes and tasks.

Increased focus on energy efficiency: Smart sensors are increasingly being used in the energy sector to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs. This has led to increased demand for these sensors in the market.

Government initiatives and regulations: Government initiatives and regulations aimed at promoting the adoption of smart sensors in various industries have also helped to drive the growth of the market.

Cost-effectiveness: Smart sensors are becoming more cost-effective, which is making them more accessible to a wider range of customers and industries.

Rising awareness about the benefits of smart sensors: The increasing awareness about the benefits of smart sensors, such as improved efficiency and cost savings, has led to increased adoption and growth in the market.

Growing demand for predictive maintenance: Smart sensors can be used for predictive maintenance, which can help to identify potential problems before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Increase in demand for energy-efficient buildings: Smart sensors are being used in buildings to monitor energy consumption and to improve energy efficiency, which can lead to cost savings.

Smart sensor Market Growth Hampering Factors

Cost of installation and maintenance can be high initially making them less accessible to some organizations. The maintenance cost of smart sensors can also be higher compared to traditional sensors.

Compatibility with existing systems can be a challenge: Smart sensors are often designed to work with specific types of systems and platforms, which can make it difficult for organizations to integrate them into their existing infrastructure.

Lack of standardization: The smart sensor market is still relatively new, and there is currently a lack of standardization in terms of sensor types, communication protocols, and data formats. This can make it difficult for organizations to choose the right sensor for their needs.

Dependency on specific companies and countries to acquire the technology and raw materials to make smart sensors: The ongoing problem of semiconductor shortages as well as the trade war between China and USA has made many countries and companies worried about availability of chips. This has compelled many countries to design their own chips.

Consumer reluctance to invest in smart sensors citing the privacy and security concerns: Smart sensors can collect sensitive information, such as personal data, which can raise concerns about privacy and security. Organizations need to ensure that they have robust security measures in place to protect the data collected by smart sensors as well as prevent the system from getting hacked.

Difficulty in analyzing and interpreting data: Smart sensors generate large amounts of data. This can be a challenge for the organizations, as the data can be difficult to analyze and interpret to gain insights and make informed decisions.

Insufficient availability of skilled workforce to design, install, and maintain smart sensor systems, which can impede the growth of the market.

Complex regulatory frameworks and compliance requirements for the use of smart sensors in certain industries, such as healthcare and defense, which can increase the cost and time required for market entry.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Pressure Sensors

Flow Sensors

Temperature & Humidity Sensors

Image Sensors

Water Sensors

Touch Sensors

Motion & Occupancy Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Position Sensors Light Sensors

Others

By Component

Microcontroller

ADC

DAC

Amplifier

Transceivers

Other

By Technology

MEMS

CMOS

Other



By End user

Biomedical & Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others



Smart Sensor Market Overview by Region

North America is the largest contributor to the global smart sensor market share in terms of revenue. The high growth is driven by the presence of a large number of key players and the increasing adoption of smart sensor solutions in the automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors in countries like The United States and Canada. Ford and General Motors are incorporating smart sensors into their vehicles to improve safety and fuel efficiency. They are some of the leading companies in the automotive sector. In the healthcare sector, companies such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific are utilizing smart sensors to develop advanced medical devices for remote patient monitoring and disease management.

Europe is an important contributor to the global smart sensor market size, driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensor solutions. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are major growth contributing countries in the region. For the industrial sector, companies such as Siemens and ABB are incorporating smart sensors into their products to improve efficiency and productivity. In the automotive sector, companies such as Volkswagen and Daimler are the regional leaders in using smart sensors.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing global smart sensor market share, driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensor solutions in the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The major countries in the region that are contributing to the growth of the market include China, Japan, and South Korea. In the industrial sector, companies such as Panasonic and Hitachi are incorporating smart sensors into their products to improve efficiency and productivity. The leading automotive companies include Toyota and Honda, which are using smart sensors to develop advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

The Latin America and MEA regions are expected to contribute to the growth of the global smart sensor market share, driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensor solutions in the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The major countries in the region that are contributing to the growth of the market include Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. In the industrial sector, companies such as Petrobras and Sasol are incorporating smart sensors into their products to improve efficiency and productivity.

Smart Sensor Market Key Players

ABB, Texas Instruments, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic Corporation, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, Analog Devices, Fujitsu Limited, Schneider Electric, Omron Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson, Amphenol Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, First Sensor AG.

