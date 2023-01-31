Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 97.5 Billion from 2022-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market size was USD 50.33 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 97.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. The term "medical supply delivery service" refers to medical services that comprise healthcare logistics for one-time or semi-one-time usage hospital or home-use items. Urine, medication, blood, and medical equipment are all examples of transportable medical drug supplies. This is a crucial business since doctors, clinics, and hospitals must send medical samples immediately.

There are two types of services, such as couriers and drones. Medical drones provide immediate assistance by minimising the time it takes to reach the patient, thereby alleviating the suffering of the injured and enhancing the basic operations of medical emergency teams.

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Recent Developments:

There are a few big and small companies in the market for medical supply delivery services. These market players are trying to get a bigger share of the market by using strategies like investments, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers. Companies are also spending on developing better products. They are also focusing on keeping prices low.

In April 2019, Marken bought HRTL in Italy to expand its logistics footprint.

In March 2021, Uber and ScriptDrop joined forces to provide prescription delivery services.

, Uber and ScriptDrop joined forces to provide prescription delivery services. In August 2020, NimbleRx and Uber Health formed a partnership to offer contactless delivery of pharmacies in the US.

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2020, courier delivery was the most prevalent method for delivering medical supplies over the globe. This area has expanded because to an increase in demand for cost-effective and timely transportation and delivery services for items such as reports, prescription drugs, infusion medicines, test results, and medical equipment. Also, the increase in worldwide and local courier companies has made it easier for individuals to use courier delivery, which has contributed significantly to the growth of this market sector.

In 2020, more than 30 percent of the market for medical supply delivery services was dominated by the medical supplies segment. The number of surgical procedures is increasing because more people are developing chronic conditions and ageing. As the number of treatments increases, so does the demand for medical supplies, which in turn increases the demand for delivery services. The medical supplies market has expanded because an increasing number of consumers want their medical products delivered promptly, securely, and affordably.

Based on end user, the pharmacies segment led the market in 2020, accounting for more than 20% of the market. Increased demand for doorstep delivery of medications and other medical supplies has led to the expansion of pharmacies. Customers may bypass long lineups at pharmacies and conveniently pay with a choice of payment methods. This segment has expanded due to the convenience of pharmacies offering delivery services.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market for medical supply delivery services. Asia-Pacific will account for around 40% of the market in 2020. The market is anticipated to expand because the government is investing more in developing healthcare infrastructure, diseases are worsening, the number of older people is increasing, hospital admissions are on the rise, and more individuals are utilising technological developments in logistics.

In the coming years, Europe is anticipated to be the market with the highest growth rate. The market for medical supply delivery services in Europe is primarily driven by the high expenses of healthcare, the increasing use of modern technology in healthcare, the rapid rise of e-commerce, and the improved logistics services that result from a developed infrastructure.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.6% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 50.33 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 97.5 Billion By Service Mode Courier Delivery, Drone Delivery By Applications Drug Supplies, Medical Supplies, Lab Specimens & Reports, Emergency Services By End User Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Patients, Laboratories, Others By Companies DHL, UPS, Agility, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics, The Wing, International SOS, Matternet, Zipline, Flirtey, Swoop Aero, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is expanding because more people are injured in automobile accidents, resulting in an increase in the demand for emergency services. According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the year 2020, approximately 1.35 million people perish in traffic accidents annually. Between 20 and 50 million additional individuals are hurt, and as a result, many become crippled. In addition, the Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is anticipated to expand between 2021 and 2026 due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Market Restraints:

Inadequate distribution and logistics infrastructure is one of the primary factors that will restrain the Medical Supply Delivery Service Market's expansion. People's lack of understanding regarding modern delivery services is another factor that retards business expansion.

Market Opportunity:

The Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is expanding due to the government's increased efforts to promote awareness about unwanted pregnancies and abortions. In a timely manner, medical drones can carry medications, blood, vaccines, and test samples. This is feasible because of effective government initiatives. In 2018, the government of Tanzania stated that it would collaborate with DHL to launch a medical drone delivery programme.

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

DHL, UPS, Agility, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics, The Wing, International SOS, Matternet, Zipline, Flirtey, Swoop Aero, and Others.

By Service Mode

Courier Delivery

Drone Delivery

By Application

Drug Supplies

Medical Supplies

Lab Specimens & Reports

Emergency Services

By End user

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies

Patients

Laboratories

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

