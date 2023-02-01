Drone-powered Business Solutions Market is projected to Reach US$ 12,087.4 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 42.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Drone-powered Business Solutions Market size reached US$ 1,453.3 Million in 2022. The market expects to reach US$ 12,087.4 Million by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate CAGR of 42.4% during 2023-2030. The practise of employing drones in a variety of organisations to do a vast array of tasks is becoming more prevalent. As a direct result, there is an increasing demand for business solutions enabled by the use of drone technology across the globe. According to the findings of the research study, it is projected that the global market would demonstrate a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Drone-powered Business Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

This is the situation since it is projected that demand will increase. In addition, the research report provides a complete analysis of the global market in order to provide readers and industry participants with a thorough examination of the subject.

Drone-powered Business Solutions Market Recent Developments:

On March 22, 2022 , Pix4D announced that it had won a competitive bid from Deutsche Bahn to use analysis and visualisation of drone images to provide solutions and services for upcoming railway infrastructure projects.

, Pix4D announced that it had won a competitive bid from Deutsche Bahn to use analysis and visualisation of drone images to provide solutions and services for upcoming railway infrastructure projects. March 2015: Drone Maker 3D Robotics Debuts Open Source Development Platform To Advance Public App Innovation

Drone-powered Business Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis:

The majority of the study is devoted to services and software, the most relevant sorts of solutions to investigate. In 2015, services held the biggest market share across all categories. During the estimated time period, the compound annual growth rate for the software solution type is anticipated to be greater than 70% each year (CAGR). This market segment has expanded as a result of the transformation of drone service providers into firms that sell generic software solutions to other service providers. Previously, drone service providers were businesses that sold a complete system from top to bottom.

Multi-rotor unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) dominated the market in 2015, and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Non-military applications of multirotor aircraft include environmental inspection, sports coverage, aerial photography, and farming.

The film and photography sectors held the highest part of the market in 2015. One of the most prevalent and widespread uses of a high-definition camera is for aerial filmmaking and photography. An novel flight control system employs drones with three-axis gyros, barometer sensors, and GPS to give an extremely stable platform for cinematography. Drones equipped with cameras mounted on gimbals may pan, tilt, and roll the camera view, resulting in more fluid perspectives.

This study examines a variety of end-use industries, including real estate and construction, media and entertainment, energy, agriculture, safety and law enforcement, logistics and transportation, and others. Oil and gas, utility and power, and renewable energy are the three energy kinds that are dissected and assessed in further detail. During the projected time period, it is anticipated that energy would advance rapidly.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to become the most prominent region by the conclusion of the period under review. The increase is partly attributable to the increasing demand for drones and data produced by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) among enterprises in the region, especially in the United States. In recent years, this demand has been extremely intense.

It is anticipated that Europe will experience a major expansion over the next nine years as a direct result of the European Commission's (EC) attempts to standardise the legislation governing the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248447/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 42.4% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,453.3 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12,087.4 Million By Solution Services, Software By Type Multi-Rotor, Fixed-Wing, Others By Applications Filming & Photography, Mapping & Surveying, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Surveillance & SAR, 3D Modeling, Delivery Service, Others By End User Real Estate & Construction, Media & Entertainment, Energy, Oil & Gas, Utility & Power, Renewable Energy, Agriculture, Security & Law Enforcement, Logistics & Transportation, Others By Companies Pix4D, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., Airware Inc., Phoenix Drone Services LLC, Eagle-Eye Drone Service, SenseFly Ltd., FlyWorx, 3D Robotics, DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, Aerobo, Skylark Drones, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global market for drone-powered business solutions is anticipated to expand gradually over the next few years. The quick expansion of the market may be attributed to the advancement of drone technology, which is anticipated to create exciting opportunities in a number of emerging nations and lead to a variety of new business applications. It is anticipated that this will contribute to the expansion of the global market for drone-based business solutions during the aforementioned time frame.

In the near future, the increased demand for unmanned aerial vehicles from a variety of sectors around the world is also projected to contribute to the expansion of the market. On the other side, as the need to handle a variety of issues increases, customers are becoming more cognizant of how new technology may impact a vast number of enterprises. As a result, it is probable that the global market will expand at a slower rate over the next few years.

Drone-powered Business Solutions Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Pix4D, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., Airware Inc., Phoenix Drone Services LLC, Eagle-Eye Drone Service, SenseFly Ltd., FlyWorx, 3D Robotics, DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, Aerobo, Skylark Drones, and Others.

By Solution

Services

Software

By Type

Multi-Rotor

Fixed-Wing

Others

By Application

Filming & Photography

Mapping & Surveying

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Surveillance & SAR

3D Modeling

Delivery Service

Others

By End-Use

Real Estate & Construction

Media & Entertainment

Energy

Oil & Gas

Utility & Power

Renewable Energy

Agriculture

Security & Law Enforcement

Logistics & Transportation

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Cloud Orchestration Market - The Global Cloud Orchestration Market Size Was Valued At $14,985.00 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach $105,071.00 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 21.4%. North America dominates the cloud orchestration market share. The cloud orchestration market growth in this region is due to the rising awareness of cloud orchestration in various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom.

The Global Cloud Orchestration Market Size Was Valued At $14,985.00 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach $105,071.00 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 21.4%. North America dominates the cloud orchestration market share. The cloud orchestration market growth in this region is due to the rising awareness of cloud orchestration in various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom. Cloud Telephony Service Market - Cloud Telephony Service Market was valued at USD 24.70 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.98 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.28% over the forecast period 2022-2030. North America is expected to dominate the cloud telephony services market due to the significant adoption of cloud-based services in the region. The United States and Canada are the major market-leading countries across North America.

Cloud Telephony Service Market was valued at USD 24.70 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.98 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.28% over the forecast period 2022-2030. North America is expected to dominate the cloud telephony services market due to the significant adoption of cloud-based services in the region. The United States and Canada are the major market-leading countries across North America. Cloud Discovery Market - The Cloud Discovery Market size was valued at USD 728.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2382.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to rapidly growing demand for cloud-based technologies in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have the highest number of vendors providing cloud-based solutions to end users and are expected to support market growth in the region.

The Cloud Discovery Market size was valued at USD 728.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2382.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to rapidly growing demand for cloud-based technologies in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have the highest number of vendors providing cloud-based solutions to end users and are expected to support market growth in the region. Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market - Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 65.12 Bn By 2029, At A CAGR Of 16.45% During The Forecast Period. North America holds 34% of the global market share and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growing oil production and shale gas activities, which are expected to increase demand for indirect data monetization to achieve superior operational efficiencies, are fueling the growth of the oil and gas data monetization market in the region.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com