Government and Education Logistics Market to Garner $917.36 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global government and education logistics market garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $406.19 billion Market Size in 2031 $917.36 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 257 Segments Covered End use, business type, mode of operation, and region Drivers The rise in free trade agreements between nations



Growth in international trade



The rise in tech-driven logistics services and the growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices



Increase in the demand for logistics services in public utilities Opportunities Cost cutting and lead time reduced by adopting multimodal systems



New government policies Restraints Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs



A growing number of cargo thefts

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in travel bans and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.

As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the road, air, and sea sectors transportation.

Over 1.7 billion children, youth, and their families have had their educational process severely disrupted by the COVID-19 problem, which has prompted school closures in 188 nations and had a direct influence on the global government and education logistics system.

The government and education logistics market have a high scope of growth opportunities in the future due to factors such as government organizations and health professionals playing in developing policies for employee safety and catastrophe risk reduction strategies for unforeseen pandemics.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global government and education logistics market based on end use, business type, mode of operation, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on end use, the military and defense segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public utilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on business type, the distribution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the value-added services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the mode of operation, the storage segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 30% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seaways distribution segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, holding around 30% market share of the global government and education logistics market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global government and education logistics market analyzed in the research include Agility, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., ARC Worldwide Limited, Atlantic Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV, PLS Logistics, Scan Global Logistics A/S, SEKO Logistics, and Vetcom Logistics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global government and education logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

