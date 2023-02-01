Annual Financial Report

English Danish

1 February 2023





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2022

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2022.

Despite of war and inflation, 2022 was again a good year for Ringkjøbing Landbobank with a large increase in new customers and high activity, partly due to the takeover of SEB’s Danish Private Banking portfolio. This resulted in two upward adjustments of the expectations to the core earnings and net profit for the year before tax, the latest on 5 December 2022. Both results were realised as announced.







Core earnings

(DKK million) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Total core income 2,862 2,433 2,179 2,116 2,001 Total expenses and depreciation 891 817 788 805 866 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,971 1,616 1,391 1,311 1,135 Impairment charges for loans etc. 2 68 223 100 43 Core earnings 1,969 1,548 1,168 1,211 1,092 Result for the portfolio etc. -69 +7 -9 +49 +77 Special costs 20 17 15 15 217 Profit before tax 1,880 1,538 1,144 1,245 952 Profit after tax 1,495 1,229 920 978 778





2022 – highlights

Net profit for the year increases by 22% to DKK 1,495 million

Income increases by 18% and expenses increase by 9%, reducing the cost/income ratio to 31%

Strong credit quality with impairment charges of only DKK 2 million coincide with increase in management estimates to DKK 794 million

Continued big increase in new customers and growth of 17% in loans, 11% in deposits and 6% in custody accounts holdings

Strong image for both brands, which take first and third place respectively in Denmark

Partnership with SEB in private banking and a new branch In Copenhagen

The bank’s Long Term Issuer Rating at Moody’s was upgraded to Aa3

A pay-out ratio of 65% will be effected through a dividend of DKK 7 per share and a DKK 770 million share buy-back programme

Expectations for net profit for 2023 in the range DKK 1,200-1,600 million





