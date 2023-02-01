Temenos Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

GENEVA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), today announced that it is one of 47 technology companies globally to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the second year running that Temenos is included in the index reflecting the company’s commitment to gender equality in the workplace, notably encouraging more young women to choose a career in the IT industry and the advancement and representation of women in management positions.



The company achieved a perfect 100% disclosure score in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), compared to 96.31% average for the technology sector, while the Temenos overall GEI score was 80.24%, 7.9% higher than industry average. Temenos is one of the 485 companies globally and one of 11 companies in Switzerland across all sectors to be included in the 2023 GEI.

In 2021, women represented 47% of Temenos’ workforce in the under 30’s category, up from 35% in 2014. Over the same period, women’s proportion of senior management positions increased from 22% to 40%, while women in STEM positions increased to 35%. 35% of Temenos global workforce identified as women.

To accelerate representation and improve employee experience, Temenos has re-imagined its policies, benefits, and leave programs that contribute to an inclusive work environment, where all employees feel valued and have equal opportunities.

Kalliopi Chioti, Chief Marketing and ESG Officer, Temenos, commented: “Temenos is proud to be recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year. As a global company with a presence in many countries, we are committed to advancing gender diversity in our operations, value chain, and community investment programs. To be recognized in this global benchmark index highlights our strong commitment to gender-related data transparency and reporting. It also shows how we contribute to a global, diverse, inclusive and sustainable banking world that creates opportunities for everyone.”

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club, said: "Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI. We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.”

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

