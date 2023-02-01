Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – completion of share buyback programme

English Danish

Company announcement no. 06

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback programme was initiated on 15 June 2022 and has now been completed and fully exercised in the amount of DKK 225 million. The buybacks were completed during the period from 15 June 2022 until and including 31 January 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

Since the most recent company announcement and until the completion of the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made.

Number

of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 2,510,500 222,249,772 30 January 2023 13,000 107.65 1,399,450 31 January 2023 12,400 108.90 1,350,360 Total week 05 25,400 2,749,810 Total accumulated 2,535,900 224,999,582

Following the above transactions and after completion of the share buyback programme, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.677.549 treasury shares, equal to 2.18 % of the Bank’s share capital.

At the Bank’s annual general meeting on 22 March 2023, a proposal will be made to cancel the acquired shares.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

