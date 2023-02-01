CoinShares Reduces Management Fees to 0% on CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP

English French German

CoinShares is monitoring the transition of Ethereum and is happy to announce that, as part of its commitment to provide an investor-centric experience, it will reduce its management fees to 0% p.a. on the CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP on February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares (“the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading digital asset manager has today announced that CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (“CSDS” or the “Issuer”) the wholly owned subsidiary and Issuer of the CoinShares Physical range of Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) has agreed to offer a fee holiday by reducing the management fees on CoinShares Physical Ethereum from 1.25% p.a. to 0% p.a. on February 1st, 2023.

CoinShares is committed to providing investors with innovative, cost-effective, and reliable ways to gain exposure to Ethereum as it transitions from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. The 0% p.a. management fee offering on the CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP reflects this commitment to trust, transparency, and fairness towards investors.

Reducing the management fees to 0% positions CoinShares to capitalise on the upcoming Shanghai Hard Fork, officially planned by the Ethereum Foundation for March 2023. This update will enable ETH stakers to unlock their staked ETH and finally receive the staking rewards they have accumulated. The Shanghai Hard Fork will bring liquidity to Ethereum as the cryptocurrency units currently staking on the Beacon chain will be released for trading. As a result, CoinShares will be able to provide both liquidity and staking rewards to its investors in the CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP. Reducing the management fees to 0% is a strategic move that allows CoinShares’ investors to anticipate this significant moment for the Ethereum blockchain.

Unlike most of its competitors, CoinShares already shares the revenue from the staking rewards of its staked ETPs (Polygon, Tezos, Polkadot, Cosmos, etc.) with its investors and charges no management fees. This new offering provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to Ethereum without incurring additional fees, and helps them prepare to benefit from the unlock of staking rewards in 2023.

"At CoinShares, we are dedicated to offering our investors access to transparent, fair, and reliable investment opportunities in digital assets," said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares. "The 0% management fee offering on the CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP is a reflection of our commitment to accessibility and transparency, key factors in achieving mass adoption of digital assets. We are pleased to provide our investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to Ethereum without incurring additional fees in anticipation of the significant Shanghai update on the Ethereum blockchain."

The affected security, CoinShares Physical Ethereum, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xetra in Germany, and Euronext in France and the Netherlands.

CoinShares Physical Ethereum

Tickers: ETHE / CETH

ISIN: GB00BLD4ZM24

WKN: A3GQ2N

Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a for such period of time until the Issuer, at its sole discretion, decides to end the fee holiday, which will be announced via a registered information service.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

