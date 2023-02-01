At CAGR of 4.8% Brake System Market Size Predicted to Reach $28.1 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brake System Market is projected to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 22.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Brake System Market"

275 – Tables

59 – Figures

271 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 1070

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2022: USD 22.2 billion Projected to reach 2027: USD 28.1 billion CAGR: 4.8% Base Year Considered: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2027 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW Segments Covered: By brake type, vehicle type, technology, actuation, off-highway brake type, off-highway Brake System Market by application, regenerative brake system, ATV brake system, and Region Companies Covered: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. (Japan), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), Brembo S.p.A (Italy), Haldex AB (Sweden), Mando Corporation (South Korea), and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. (Japan)

Also, the recent regulation to make autonomous emergency brakes mandatory in passenger cars and commercial vehicles in regions such as North America, Europe is accelerating brake system demand. Also, increasing sales of premium and high-end cars is driving adoption of advanced electronic brake systems in countries such as China, US, Germany, etc.

Hydraulic wet brakes is expected to witness strong growth in every geography in the coming years. This is mainly due to its growing farm mechanization, infrastructural development projects in developing countries benefits and its ability to withstand harsh working conditions which make them suitable for off-highway applications. Also, adoption of enhanced safety system in agricultural tractors and construction equipments require highly efficient braking systems such as hydraulic and dynamic brakes system. This is in turn is driving hydraulic wet brakes adoption in construction equipments in North America and Asia Pacific. Also, benefits such as reduced stopping distances, low maintenance compared to mechanical brakes, better heat dissipation ability, etc. is driving hydraulic wet brakes penetration in Europe and RoW. Moreover, leading off-highway equipment OEMs such as Hyundai Construction Equipment Ltd. (South Korea) and John Deere(US) have launched Thus, hydraulic wet brakes growing demand is expected to present lucrative opportunities to brake manufacturers.

Better performance and longer life of Disc brakes are contributing to their growth in market share

Disc brakes offer advantages such as better stopping, heat dissipation, self-adjustment as the friction material wears, and superior working in wet conditions. However, considering their higher cost than drum brakes, most light-duty vehicles are equipped with disc brakes only on their front axles. The North American and European countries have disc-disc combinations on many light-duty vehicles front and rear axles. Alternatively, owing to lower speed limits and leniency in stopping distance in Asia Pacific countries, the light-duty vehicles usually follow a disc-drum combination. Commercial vehicles are employed with all drum brakes globally. However, due to stringent vehicle safety guidelines, European commercial vehicles largely use disc brakes. The same disc brakes are projected to showcase promising growth in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 1070

The Asia Pacific would be the leading brakes market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing Brake System Market. Strict regulations on stopping distance rules for commercial and off-highway vehicles are causing a higher conversion of vehicles using disc brakes instead of drum brakes. Also, due to the increasing technological advancements, growing concerns over safety, and stringent government mandates to improve vehicle safety, the demand for automotive brake systems is estimated to increase in the coming years. Thus, the Brake System Market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. According to MarketsandMarkets, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for brake system during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific Brake System Market can be primarily attributed to upcoming advancements in brake systems and expansions made by brake system manufacturers to cope with the increasing demand for disc brakes in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Companies such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Akebono Brake Corporation (Japan), Mando Corporation (South Korea), and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan) have a strong presence in the region.

As, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are the largest Brake System Markets in the world. The large vehicle production in these countries coupled with regulatory compliance with the UN agreement on approval and recognition for motor vehicle equipment and parts (ECE-R-13) will drive the growth of Brake System Market. Hence, with the implementation of stringent safety standards, the demand for brake systems is expected to grow further in the coming years driving the global Brake System Market.

Key Market Players

The Brake System Market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. (Japan), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), and Brembo S.p.A (Italy), ADVICS Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 1070

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Brake Friction Products Market - Global Forecast to 2026

ADAS Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Air Brake System Market - Global Forecast to 2025