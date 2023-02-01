HealthTech Startup Healistic Raises £1M in Funding and Launches First-of-Its-Kind, UK-Based App to Fuel the 'Open Healthcare' Revolution

LONDON, England, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healistic, an innovative HealthTech mobile app and the first pharma-based speedy delivery service in the UK, announced £1M in pre-seed funding from leading international investors today. Powered by the belief that healthcare should be effortless and immediately available to everyone, Healistic is building an all-in-one universal healthcare platform, providing a seamless experience in an asset-light marketplace business model. From a user perspective, the app is already live for iOS and Android and offers thousands of healthcare products (incl. P-Meds and soon prescription medications), delivered conveniently to the customer's doorstep in under 45 minutes - an unparalleled user experience in the UK. No commute to the pharmacy, no queues, no risk of transmission, and no overheard intimate conversations when ordering at the counter.

Healistic has partnered with independent pharmacies across London, enabling them to access a digital channel and customer base they otherwise couldn't reach. Healistic uses riders on eco-friendly bikes to deliver within 45 minutes. Founded by Daniel Bulkin, a London-based serial HealthTech Entrepreneur and ex-Private Equity investor in the Technology & Healthcare space, Healistic aims to address unfulfilled demand as a category leader. From consumer research1, Bulkin found that customers are demanding a healthcare experience that is omni-channel, convenient, and fast, allowing them to understand and control their own healthcare management.

Healistic is on a mission to become the go-to D2C HealthTech mobile app, offering an end-to-end digital patient home. This will take shape as a scalable marketplace model with SaaS tech solutions to connect pharmacies, insurers, and corporations with end users. The launch of Healistic translates into a £100bn+ market opportunity, with strong digitalisation and growth potential2.

The mobile app has initially launched in London. The plan is to expand into other cities across the UK this year. Healistic will also continue to build on its initial offering, with plans to implement speedy prescription delivery, tele-health consultations with GPs and nutritionists, and insurance claim management, as it moves towards a full-service digital healthcare app.

Daniel Bulkin, CEO of Healistic, said: "This funding round has allowed us to introduce a product to market that will serve the digital patient at a crucial time. Against a backdrop of increased uncertainty within the NHS, including strikes and supply chain issues, Healistic aims to alleviate these pressures by connecting patients to the appropriate healthcare solutions through a trusted, centralised system. We believe that immediate healthcare should be accessible to everyone. Healistic is building a category leader in the 'Open Healthcare' revolution, a parallel to the 'Open Banking' revolution, which began in the last decade."

Speaking of the funding, Christian Hieronimi, Healistic Investor and serial HealthTech Entrepreneur, added: "The launch of Healistic signals a true step in the direction of a deeply integrated and interconnected digital patient journey. The platform empowers patients to become active managers of their health and creates a comprehensive system to take the treatment, prescription, and therapy process to the next level."

Kevin Heath, Healistic Advisor and ex-Boots Executive Board Director, said, "As a first-mover in the UK healthcare space, Healistic is providing a modern and convenient customer experience while helping partner pharmacies expand their radius and customer reach. Healistic's asset-light model will allow for quick expansion in terms of geography and service offering, which will be highly valuable for consumers and healthcare professionals."

1 Source: McKinsey & Company - Pharmacy's new era - in the home

2 Sources: Bain and Company, Grand View Research, Cision, Statista

About Healistic:

Healistic is building the 'open healthcare' revolution - a HealthTech super-app connecting healthcare providers and insurances to end users via dynamic digital solutions. The app offers an accessible, seamless experience, with under 45 minutes delivery, and will soon add virtual consultations with GPs and prescription delivery to its services. Its vision for the future includes health insurance pre-approval, claims management and financing, centralised and accessible patient records, data analytics, tailored recommendations for users, and an ad platform for partners. Healistic is quickly becoming a category leader in the UK, with a strong vision to expand services across the country, and globally after that. To follow the Healistic journey, visit: https://www.healistic.net



