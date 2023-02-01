Molecular Switches Intellectual Property Landscape Report 2022: Patent Filing Trends, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Innovations, Existing White Spaces, and Claim Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Switches: Intellectual Property Landscape (Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claim Analysis)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Molecular Switches: Intellectual Property Landscape" report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents), describing the various types of molecular switch interventions intended to treat a growing range of clinical conditions.

The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel workbook and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain.

During the past few years, several molecules have been identified and characterized as "switches", which are now available for the construction of complex synthetic signaling networks with applications in both biology and nanotechnology.

Of the different types of molecules, organic molecules, including proteins, nucleic acids, and cyclic organic compounds, such as crown ethers are likely to be the promising candidates in this field due to their diverse structural, electrical, and mechanical properties.

In addition, synthetic molecules, such as Rotaxanes and Catenanes have emerged as potential molecular switches, as the binding sites within these mechanically interlocked molecules can be manipulated upon the application of stimuli, resulting in a shift in their structure and chemistry on cue.

One of the most important applications of molecular switches is to combat the challenges associated with anticancer therapies, like system toxicity, multidrug resistance, poor solubility, and membrane permeability. In order to overcome these drawbacks, researchers have undertaken several R&D efforts for identifying and developing effective treatment modalities.

This report captures some of the key R&D-related trends and provides competitive intelligence on intellectual property in the field of molecular switches.

Scope of the Report

Key inclusions are briefly described below:



Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An analytical perspective of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to molecular switches, since 1981. An in-depth analysis of published IP documents, representing unique patent families across various global jurisdictions, featuring insightful inferences related to both historical and recent R&D trends within this niche, but rapidly evolving applications in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases used to describe molecular switches (and affiliated products) that are either already available in the market, or under development. The analysis also includes details on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to identify other relevant IP search terms and establish relationships between prior art search expressions), and other related trends.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the key members of unique patent families captured in the report, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in value associated with the gross domestic product (GDP) of a particular region).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identifying relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents (representative of unique patent families), by defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, in order to assess the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpoint jurisdictions wherein new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the various patent applications (representative of unique patent families) that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis classified the intellectual capital in terms of type of innovation and the innovation (such as a product class, enabling technologies or method of use), thereby, offering the means to identify active arenas of research and assess innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An analysis of the granted patents (representative of unique patent families) across different global jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted IP into relevant categories (namely type of innovation and innovation) to help develop a detailed perspective on the diversity of intellectual capital (having marketing exclusivity) related to molecular switches, and the assessing likelihood for innovators to enter into promising research areas.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature (representative of unique patent families) and their affiliated families, offering the means to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic IP classification approach, mentioned earlier); the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces (based on type of innovation and innovation) in this field of research.

Claim Analysis

One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents (representative of unique patent families) in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with the preamble, type of patent (product patent or method patent), type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Research Notes

2. Summary Dashboard

A. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

B. Intellectual Property Landscape (Grouped by Simple Families)

C. Key Prior Art Search Expressions

D. Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability and Freedom-to- Operate)

E. Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability and Freedom-to- Operate)

F. Claim Analysis

G. Key CPC Symbols

H. Key Applicants

3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset

4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)

5. Patent Applications Dataset

6. Granted Patents Dataset

7. Claim Analysis

8. Key Applicants Analysis

9. CPC Analysis

10. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

11. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes

12. Appendix III: Innovation Categories

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Project Approach

3. Project Objectives

4. Executive Summary

5. Molecular switches

5.1. Overview

5.2. Molecules Acting as Molecular Switches

5.3. Applications of Molecular Switches in Healthcare

5.4. Key Advantages and Limitations

6. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

6.1. Overview

6.2. Analysis of Simple Patent Families

6.3. Key Innovation Categories

6.4. Insights from Patent Applications

6.5. Insights from Granted Patents

7. Key Prior Art Search Expressions

7.1. Overview

7.2. Analysis of Prior Art Search Expressions

8. Intellectual Property Valuation Analysis

8.1. Valuation Overview

8.2. Analysis of Individual Value Ranks

8.3. Concluding Remarks

8.4. List of Rank 1 IP Documents

9. Analysis of Patent Applications

9.1. Overview

9.2. Relative Valuation of Patent Applications

9.3. Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate

10. Analysis of Granted Patents

10.1. Overview

10.2. Relative Valuation of Grated Patents

10.3. Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate

10.4. Analysis of Patent Claims (Granted Active Patents)

11. Key Applicants

11.1. Overview

11.2. Analysis of Key Applicants

12. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

12.1. Overview

12.2. Pockets of Innovation

12.3. White Spaces

12.4. Concluding Remarks

13. Future Outlook

13.1. Molecular Switches: IP Filing Growth Trends

13.2. Relevance of IP for Business Development and Growth

13.3. Contemporary Sentiments and Predictions

13.4 Anticipated Future Developments and Trends

14. Appendices

