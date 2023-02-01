With 8.9% CAGR, Opioid Use Disorder Market Size to Surpass USD 5.64 billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market size was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.11 billion in 2022 to USD 5.64 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

North America market stood at USD 2.23 billion in 2021, and the region is anticipated to be dominant during the forecast period owing to the substantial number of individuals in the U.S. suffering from opioid dependency, presence of prominent players in the region, and the increasing involvement of the government in tackling the pandemic.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

March 2022: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. declared that it has successfully accomplished the acquisition of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.





REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.64 Billion Base Year 2021 Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size in 2021 USD 2.88 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 129 Segments covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography





Key Takeaways

The opioid use disorder (OUD) market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of opioid addiction globally.

The market is highly consolidated with few major players dominating the industry, making it highly competitive.

Indivior PLC, Alkermes, and Orexo AB are some of the major players in the global market.

The buprenorphine segment is expected to lead this market during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Cases of Opioid Addiction to Drive the OUD Market Growth

A vast variety of severe and chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, pain from injuries, and other ailments, affect the general population today. Patients with these disorders frequently have chronic pain, which is generally treated by taking medications, primarily opioids. While the pain diminishes, there is a higher possibility that the patient will become dependent on these drugs. The patient may have withdrawal symptoms as a result of their increasing dependence on these medications and abrupt termination.





SEGMENTS

Buprenorphine Segment to Grow at a Faster Pace in Upcoming Years

Based on drug class, the market includes buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. The buprenorphine segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.

Parenteral Segment to Account for the Highest Market Share

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

The parenteral segment is projected to account for the highest Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market share during the forecast period due to the availability of various types of OUD drugs in different dosages in the parenteral form.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Dominate Market

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into retail pharmacies & stores, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to account for a higher share in the global market.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Hold Lion’s Share Backed by the Presence of Key Players

North America, which had a market value of USD 2.23 billion in 2021, is expected to hold a commanding position during the forecast period due to the significant number of Americans who suffer from opioid dependency, the presence of major players in the region, and the growing involvement of the government in combating the pandemic.

According to projections, Europe will come in second in terms of the global market share. This can be attributed to the region's increased new product launches as well as the rise in patients with opioid dependence.

As a result of rising public awareness of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the near future.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Indivior PLC (U.S.)

Alkermes (Ireland)

Orexo AB (Sweden)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (U.K.)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (U.S.)

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.) (U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Camurus (Sweden)





TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis-Key Products New Product Launches Statistics of Opioid Use Disorder by Key Countries/Region Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations Impact of COVID-19 on Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued.....





