With 10% CAGR, Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 10.75 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autoimmune disease testing market size was valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.52 billion in 2022 to USD 10.75 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Increases Awareness of Diagnostics to Boost Market Growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

May 2022- The new Phadia 2500+ line of instruments is now available in the U.S., according to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The devices are used for diagnosing autoimmune conditions such celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune liver disease, and autoimmune thyroid illness.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/autoimmune-disease-testing-market-104460





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 10.75 Billion Base Year 2021 Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size in 2021 USD 4.84 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150





Key Takeaways

Increasing patient awareness and a number of initiatives taken by government and private organizations.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) segment to grow at fastest CAGR in 2021.

Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size in North America was USD 2.13 billion in 2021.

European market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/autoimmune-disease-testing-market-104460





Drivers and Restraints:

New Product Launches for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth

Numerous tests are employed for the identification of autoimmune illnesses, and in certain instances, they can help determine the severity of the ailment. The proper autoimmune blood test can show patients their required treatment plan and lifestyle changes in addition to identifying the type of their condition. The general public is becoming more aware of the diagnosis of these illnesses as a result of the increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases. These factors are set to propel the autoimmune disease testing market growth during the forecast period.

Segments:

Rising Demand for Reagents & Consumables to Boost the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into reagents & consumables and instruments. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the dominant proportion of the global autoimmune disease testing market share as the demand for reagents & consumables is increasing due to rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases around the globe.

Growing Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases in Hospital & Clinics to Lead to Segment’s Market Dominance in 2021

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

The hospital & clinics segment is growing at the highest CAGR owing to factors such as growth in the number of hospitals along with increasing rate of diagnosis & treatment of autoimmune diseases in these settings.

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/autoimmune-disease-testing-market-104460





Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Lion’s Share Due to Usage of Advanced Technologies

In 2021, the North American market was worth USD 2.13 billion. The use of technologically improved tests for the identification of autoimmune disorders in the region is just one of many factors contributing to the region's supremacy in the global market.

The Europe market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR owing to factors such as increasing collaborations between the market players leading to the introduction of several products.

Due to increase in product launches by the key market participants and a high prevalence of these disorders in several of Asia Pacific countries, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent autoimmune disease testing players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Werfen (Spain)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)





Get A Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/autoimmune-disease-testing-market-104460





Major Table of Contents:

Global Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)



Scleroderma Vasculitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Antinuclear Autoantibody (ANA) Rheumatoid Factor (RF) C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Anti-Thyroglobulin Antibody (ATA) Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)



Scleroderma Vasculitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Antinuclear Autoantibody (ANA) Rheumatoid Factor (RF) C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Anti-Thyroglobulin Antibody (ATA) Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Scleroderma Vasculitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Antinuclear Autoantibody (ANA) Rheumatoid Factor (RF) C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Anti-Thyroglobulin Antibody (ATA) Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





Related Reports:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

In vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245