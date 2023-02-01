Global Conversational Commerce Markets Report 2022: OTT-based Conversational Commerce Spend to Surpass $25 Billion in 2023 - Evaluation of 19 Key Vendors and 5 Year Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational Commerce: Business Model Analysis, Value-Added Services & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research offers in-depth analysis of messaging applications and insight into the market growth of this developing market benefiting the user journey, along with tailored future recommendations for conversational commerce service providers in order to maximise customer satisfaction.
The evolution of omnichannel retail and customer engagement, and the overall customer journey in digital channels has resulted in service providers supporting multiple integrated messaging apps, websites and voice channels to provide an enhanced commerce experience.
This product innovation research into conversational commerce channels meticulously assesses future opportunities within the conversational commerce market and online customer experience by analysing multiple channel and vertical opportunities. The product details includes an assessment of market drivers and challenges, and provides future recommendations for potential customer interactions by conversational commerce service providers.
Other key factors of this deep learning report include 5-year forecasts aligned with strategic analysis, and prominent players in the Competitor Leaderboard, which evaluates 19 conversational commerce vendors using a number of quantitative and qualitative criteria.
The essential business function report contains a sector analysis of key industries primed for disruption using conversational commerce tools, including:
- Banking & Financial Services
- Digital Ticketing
- eCommerce & Retail
- Clothing & Fashion
- Electronics
- Food & Groceries
It also contains a thorough product offerings analysis split across 4 key messaging channels:
- Chatbots
- Digital Voice Assistants
- OTT Messaging
- RCS Messaging
This research suite includes:
- Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)
- Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)
- Data & Forecasting (PDF)
- 5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet (Excel)
- 12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Assumptions
2. Forecast Summary
2.1 Contactless Payments Usage Forecasts
2.1.1 Contactless Mechanism: Cards, Mobiles and Wearables
2.1.2 Mobile Wallet Contactless Service: Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Operator-controlled SE, Other-HCE & FeliCa
2.2 Contactless Transaction Forecasts
2.2.1 Total Contactless Transaction Volume: Retail Payments & Ticketing
2.2.2 Total Contactless Transaction Value: Retail Payments & Ticketing
3. Contactless Card Payments
3.1 Contactless Cards Usage Forecasts
3.1.1 Contactless Payment Cards in Use
3.2 Contactless Cards Transaction Forecasts
3.2.1 Total Transaction Volume
3.2.2 Total Transaction Value
4. Mobile Contactless Payments
4.1 Contactless Mobile Usage Forecast
4.1.1 NFC-enabled Handsets in Use for Contactless Payments
4.1.2 Number of OEM-Pay Contactless Users
4.1.3 Contactless Mobile Retail Payment Transaction Volume
4.1.4 Contactless Mobile Retail Payment Transaction Value
5. Wearable Contactless Payments
5.1 Smart Wearables Contactless Payment Usage Forecasts
5.2 Smart Wearables Contactless Payment Transaction Forecasts
5.2.1 Smart Wearables Contactless Payment Transaction Volume
5.2.2 Smart Wearable Contactless Payment Transaction Value
6. NFC Ticketing
6.1 NFC Ticketing Usage Forecasts
6.1.1 NFC Ticketing Users
6.1.2 NFC Ticketing Transaction Volume
6.1.3 NFC Ticketing Transaction Value
7. Contactless Tokenisation
7.1 Contactless Tokenisation Forecasts
7.1.1 Contactless Tokenisation Volume
7.1.2 Contactless Tokenisation Revenue
A partial list of companies featured:
- CM.com
- Infobip
- Kaleyra
- Route Mobile
- Tata Communications
- Vonage
- Clickatell
- CM.com
- Comviva
- Genesys
- Google Dialogflow
- Gupshup
- Tata Communications
- Viber
- Vonage
- Zendesk
- A Vote
- Absa
- Absa Cape Epic
- Accura Scan
- ACL Mobile
- ACTITO
- Adax
- Adobe
- AfroSaude
- Amazon
- American Express
- AmeriSave Mortgage
- Anam
- Aramex
- Arbetsformedlingen
- Ares Management
- Armature Studio
- Asia Insurance 1950
- AstraZeneca
- Audiocodes
- AVAYA
- Axiata
- Banca Widiba
- Bancontact
- Bandyer
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Bolt
- Booking.com
- Bosch Group
- BotCentral
- BT
- Building Blocks
- Bukalapak
- Cake
- Camouflaj
- Cancer Research UK
- Chatlayer
- Cisco
- CitNOW
- Citrus
- CIVICA
- ClearFreight
- Coca Cola
- Comcast
- ConsenSys
- Conversable
- Crunch
- CTI Africa
- Curious Thing
- Curlsmith
- Decentro
- Deloitte
- DHL
- Dialogic
- Digitel
- DinarPAY
- DocPlanner Group
- Doctolib
- Doctor Anywhere
- Domino's
- Econet Wireless
- EE
- Emirates
- Etam
- Etisalat
- Euroconsumers
- ExamRoom.AI
- Exceed.ai
- Fidelity Management
- FIS
- Fisher & Paykel
- Five 9
- FKP Scorpio
- Flipkart
- Global Ticket
- GM Financial
- GoDaddy
- Goosehead Insurance
- Grameenphone
- GT Bank
- HDFC Bank
- Headsets.com
- HP
- HSBC
- Hutch
- ICICI Bank
- Idea Cellular
- iDeal
- IKEA
- ImagineOptix
- JioChat
- Johnson & Johnson
- Jones Road Beauty
- JP Morgan Chase
- Jumper.ai
- Kakao
- Kellogg's
- Key Travel
- Klaviyo
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
- Leanpay
- Lebara Mobile
- LendingPoint
- LINE
- Mastercard
- medGo
- MediaMarkt
- Mepal
- Mercedes Benz
- MessageMedia
- MessengerPeople
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Miracle Mink Hair
- Mitel
- MobiFone Vietnam
- MTN
- Mukuru
- myElefant SAS
- Nature Wisr
- Nedbank
- Nederlandse Loterij
- Netokracija
- New York Angels
- New10
- Nexi
- Next Education
- Nice inContact
- OLA
- Onecom
- OneDirect
- Ooredoo
- OpenSooq
- OpenTable
- Orange
- Ouest France
- Oxfam
- Paidy
- PayPlaza
- Peerless Network
- PensionBee
- Pointillst
- PopBox Asia
- presize.ai
- PUBG
- ReCharge
- Red Hat
- Redfin
- Reliance Jio
- Relief International
- Remitly
- Revolut
- Rho
- SAP
- Sberbank
- SBI
- SecureAppbox
- Selligent
- Senati
- Sequoia
- ShoeBeDo
- Shopify
- Siemens
- Signal Wire
- Singapore Airlines
- Skinny Mixes
- Skype
- Slack
- Sngular
- Spotify
- SRI International
- Standard Bank
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Sterling Bank Plc
- Tele2
- Teledgers Technologies
- Telefonica
- Telegram
- Tele-Town Hall
- Temasek Holdings
- Ten Coves Capital
- Tenfold
- Tesco
- The Motley Fool
- The Partnership Fund for New York
- The Times Group
- The Wall Street Journal
- Thinca
- Ticketmaster
- Tiger Global
- TM (Telekom Malaysia Berhad)
- TTN
- Tulka
- Twilio
- Twisted Pixel Games
- UBA
- Uber
- UCSC
- Ujet
- Unilever
- Unit 2 Games
- US Foods
- Viber
- Vietnamobile
- Vinted
- Visa
- Visionflex
- Vodafone
- Vogue
- VoicePing
- VTB Bank
- VvAA Groep BV
- Wall Street English
- WAVY Global
- WeFarm
- Wells Fargo
- Welthungerhilfe
- Westpase
- WeWork
- Wrigley
- Wurth
- Xerox
- Yousign
- Zain
- Zamtel
- Zapier
- Zipcar
- Zomato
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/halvqo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.