Medical Clothing Market is expected to grow by US$ 174.58 billion during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6%

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Medical Clothing Market was estimated at US$ 90.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 174.58 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/medical-clothing-market/8083

Medical clothing is required in the healthcare industry for physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel to prevent the transmission of infections and illnesses. Medical clothing is also required by surgeons and other healthcare personnel who work with patients and laboratories to enhance cleanliness and sanitization. Furthermore, medical clothing are also offered to patients; these products are often made of cotton and are both comfortable and useful. Drapes, surgical gowns, scrubs, protective face masks, boots, eye protection, headgear, and other items are examples of medical apparel.

Market Drivers

Increased incidences of lethal viruses such as COVID-19, SARS, avian influenza, swine flu, and others have prompted individuals to take required precautions to stop the transmission of viruses. Such pathogens often adapt and shift hosts, therefore physicial barrier is the most preferred option for infection prevention. This fact is stimulating the expansion of the medical clothing industry. Furthermore, the growing research and development activities involving the study of fatal viruses necessitate the use of highly protective medical apparel, boosting the market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in incidences of hospital-associated infections also has an influence on market development. Additionally, the rise in demand for medical clothing, novel product development technologies, and the presence multitude of international and local players also contributes to the growth of the medical clothing market. Moreover, the rise in the number of hospitals & other healthcare service centers, increased access to healthcare facilities globally, and increased healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the global medical clothing market.

The global medical clothing market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product, End user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation

Based on products, the global medical clothing market has been segmented into:

Surgical Drapes

Scrubs, & Gowns; Gloves

Facial Protection

Sterilization Wraps

Protective Apparel

Others

Protective apparel is estimated to depict lucrative growth during the projected timeline. The high need for protective apparel due to increased incidence of airborne infections is a major influencing factor in the growth of protective apparel segment. The protective apparel reduces the danger of infection and viral transmission via person-to-person. Personal protective equipment (PPE), which comprises head protective gear, eye-protection glasses, hand gloves, and full-face masks, another type of protective clothing. These factors, consequently encourage the growth of personal protective equipment segment, thereby propelling the overall medical clothing market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on regional demarcation, the global medical clothing market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the global market with the highest revenue share. The North America medical clothing market growth may be ascribed to high healthcare expenditure and an high volume of surgical procedures performed in the area. According to Investopedia, in 2020, healthcare spending in the United States was expected to increase by 10%, accounting for almost 20% of the total GDP (Gross Doestic Product). Also, in U.S. the overall expenditure was ~US$ 4 trillion, with ~US$ 12,000 spent per capita in 2020.

During the forecast period form 2022 to 2030, Asia Pacific medical clothing market is predicted to develop rapidly. The region's market is expected to be benefited from rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure as well as burgeoning need regarding patient safety and hygiene. Additionally, the increased production of medical apparel by bith major market players and local manufacturers, at competitive prices has a significant influence on industry growth. Furthermore, the presence of medical apparel producers in expanding markets such as India and China stimulates growth in Asia Pacific. Simultaneously, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are likely to rise steadily as governments are consistently increasing their healthcare budgets/expenditure.

Browse detail report and full TOC: https://www.growthplusreports.com/report/medical-clothing-market/8083

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global medical clothing market are:

Medline Industries Inc.

Halyard Health

Barco Uniform

Semperit AG Holding

Cardinal Health Inc.

3M Company

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Superior Uniform Group Inc.

Carhartt Inc.

Landau Uniforms

Smith & Nephew plc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints Opportunities

GLOBAL MEDICAL CLOTHING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS

Surgical Drapes, Scrubs, and Gowns Gloves Facial Protection Sterilization Wraps Protective Apparel Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy now complete report here: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8083

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.