Global Contactless Payments Market Report 2022: Transaction Values to Surpass $10 Trillion Globally by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Payments: Market Data & Forecasting - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's forecast suite provides industry benchmark forecasts for the contactless payments market. These forecasts highlight how the contactless payments market is being driven and shaped, as well as how it is likely to grow and evolve within the next 5 years.
Forecasts are provided for the following metrics:
Number of Contactless Payment Methods in Use, Split by:
- Contactless Cards
- NFC Mobile Devices
Contactless Payment Transaction Value and Volume, Split by:
- Contactless Cards
- Mobile Payments
- Wearable Payments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations
1.1 Key Takeaways
1.2 Strategic Recommendations
2. Contactless Payments: Market Status
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Contactless Market Infrastructure
2.2.1 Contactless POS
2.2.2 Soft POS
2.2.3 Contactless ATMs
2.3 Drivers of the Contactless Market
2.3.1 Contactless as the New 'Normal'
2.3.2 The Need for Convenience
2.4 Contactless Cards
2.5 Biometric Cards
2.6 Card Schemes and Contactless Payments
3. Mobile & Wearable Payments
3.1 Mobile Payments
3.1.1 Mobile Wallets
3.1.2 Market Outlook
i. Linking to Loyalty Schemes
ii. BNPL
iii. Expansion of Offerings
iv. The Publisher's View
3.2 NFC vs QR Code Payments
3.2.1 NFC Mobile Payments
3.2.2 QR Code Payments
3.3 Wearable Payments
i. Key Developments
ii. The Publisher's View
3.4 Ticketing
i. Key Developments
3.4.2 Future Outlook: Contactless Ticketing
4. Regional Analysis
i. Current Deployment Level
ii. Future Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- CPI Card Group
- DIGISEQ
- Fidesmo
- G+D
- Goldpac
- HID Global
- IDEMIA
- Kona I
- Matica
- Netcetera
- Payair
- Pri-Num
- Thales
- Toppan Gravity
- Zwipe
- ABN Amro
- American Express
- Apple
- Arjo Systems
- ASSA ABLOY Group
- Bai Tushum Bank
- Bank of China
- Bank of Cyprus
- Barclays
- BCP (Banco de Credito del Peru)
- BPS-Sberbank
- China Construction Bank
- China Merchants Bank
- China Mobile
- China UnionPay
- Citi
- Clearhaus
- Clemson University
- Covalent
- Credorax
- De La Rue's Citizen Identity Business
- Deutsche Kreditbank AG
- Device Authority
- Diners
- Dresscode Shirts
- dz card
- EnterCard
- Face Technologies
- Fingerprint Cards
- First Mile
- Fitbit
- Garmin
- Halbank
- HSBC
- HydrantID
- HypoVereinsbank
- ICBC
- IdenTrust
- IDEXa Biometrics
- Inecobank
- InvoTech Systems
- JCB
- K Wearables
- KL HI-TECH
- Laks
- LHV Pank
- Mastercard
- MeaWallet
- Mondaine
- Mountain America Credit Union
- NBS Technologies
- Netcetera
- Nexperts
- Nextwave
- Nova Bank
- NXP Semiconductors
- Olympic
- Oxygen
- Payair
- PBOC
- Ping an Bank
- Placard
- PNB (Philippine National Bank)
- Raiffeisen Bank
- Resurs Bank
- Samsung
- SHVA
- Sodexo
- Soft Space
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Swatch
- TBC Bank
- UBank
- UbiQ Software
- Unibank
- Visa
- Wallster
- WLA (White Label Alliance)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6pdlrs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.