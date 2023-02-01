Global Contactless Payments Market Report 2022: Transaction Values to Surpass $10 Trillion Globally by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Payments: Market Data & Forecasting - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's forecast suite provides industry benchmark forecasts for the contactless payments market. These forecasts highlight how the contactless payments market is being driven and shaped, as well as how it is likely to grow and evolve within the next 5 years.

Forecasts are provided for the following metrics:



Number of Contactless Payment Methods in Use, Split by:

Contactless Cards

NFC Mobile Devices

Contactless Payment Transaction Value and Volume, Split by:

Contactless Cards

Mobile Payments

Wearable Payments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations

1.1 Key Takeaways

1.2 Strategic Recommendations



2. Contactless Payments: Market Status

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Contactless Market Infrastructure

2.2.1 Contactless POS

2.2.2 Soft POS

2.2.3 Contactless ATMs

2.3 Drivers of the Contactless Market

2.3.1 Contactless as the New 'Normal'

2.3.2 The Need for Convenience

2.4 Contactless Cards

2.5 Biometric Cards

2.6 Card Schemes and Contactless Payments



3. Mobile & Wearable Payments

3.1 Mobile Payments

3.1.1 Mobile Wallets

3.1.2 Market Outlook

i. Linking to Loyalty Schemes

ii. BNPL

iii. Expansion of Offerings

iv. The Publisher's View

3.2 NFC vs QR Code Payments

3.2.1 NFC Mobile Payments

3.2.2 QR Code Payments

3.3 Wearable Payments

i. Key Developments

ii. The Publisher's View

3.4 Ticketing

i. Key Developments

3.4.2 Future Outlook: Contactless Ticketing



4. Regional Analysis

i. Current Deployment Level

ii. Future Outlook



Companies Mentioned

CPI Card Group

DIGISEQ

Fidesmo

G+D

Goldpac

HID Global

IDEMIA

Kona I

Matica

Netcetera

Payair

Pri-Num

Thales

Toppan Gravity

Zwipe

ABN Amro

American Express

Apple

Arjo Systems

ASSA ABLOY Group

Bai Tushum Bank

Bank of China

Bank of Cyprus

Barclays

BCP (Banco de Credito del Peru)

BPS-Sberbank

China Construction Bank

China Merchants Bank

China Mobile

China UnionPay

Citi

Clearhaus

Clemson University

Covalent

Credorax

De La Rue's Citizen Identity Business

Deutsche Kreditbank AG

Device Authority

Diners

Dresscode Shirts

dz card

EnterCard

Face Technologies

Fingerprint Cards

First Mile

Fitbit

Garmin

Halbank

HSBC

HydrantID

HypoVereinsbank

ICBC

IdenTrust

IDEXa Biometrics

Inecobank

InvoTech Systems

JCB

K Wearables

KL HI-TECH

Laks

LHV Pank

Mastercard

MeaWallet

Mondaine

Mountain America Credit Union

NBS Technologies

Netcetera

Nexperts

Nextwave

Nova Bank

NXP Semiconductors

Olympic

Oxygen

Payair

PBOC

Ping an Bank

Placard

PNB (Philippine National Bank)

Raiffeisen Bank

Resurs Bank

Samsung

SHVA

Sodexo

Soft Space

Standard Chartered Bank

Swatch

TBC Bank

UBank

UbiQ Software

Unibank

Visa

Wallster

WLA (White Label Alliance)

