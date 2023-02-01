Emotion Analytics Market is expected to witness growth opportunities worth USD 7.95 Bn by 2029, Technological advancements, Research and Development

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, an Information Technology and Telecommunication business research firm has published a report on the “ Emotion Analytics Market ”. The total market opportunity for Emotion Analytics Market was USD 2.20 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 16.7 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 7.95 Bn. As per the report, the global Emotion Analytics Market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period.



Emotion Analytics Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Emotion Analytics Market report is a detailed study of the industry with a special focus on global market trends. It includes both qualitative and quantitative information. It aims to provide an in-depth overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology , deployment and end-users. The Emotion Analytics Market report provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2029 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, South & Central America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

For the competitive analysis, the research majorly focused on the market players with their information such as company profiles, product pictures and specifications, capacity, price, production, cost, revenue and contact information. The report also includes downstream consumer analysis, Upstream raw materials and equipment . It provides a direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The market status of the key players in the Emotion Analytics market have been included in the report. The new entrants get an idea of the future opportunities in the market.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Emotion Analytics Market size. The report provides an exhaustive PESTLE analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the Emotion Analytics market in these regions. Primary and secondary data were combined to make the Emotion Analytics market report authentic . SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the market in the report.

Emotion Analytics Market Overview

The focus of the newly evolving field of emotion analytics study of human emotions, including a person's mood, attitude, and general emotional personality. The growth of the field is mainly attributed to the technological advances that has led to the growth of the market. A software analyses the smallest of details of human emotion to gather data that is then used to understand human emotions. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness about the use of emotion analytics in customer -centric industries and technological advancements.

Emotion Analytics Market Dynamics

Emotion Analytics Market is being adopted rapidly in a customer-focused sectors. This incorporation coupled with technological advancements is expected to drive the Emotion Analytics Market growth over the forecast period. Industries are becoming aware and learning to take advantage of emotion analytics, especially in increasing sales. The growth and increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to drive the Emotion Analytics Market growth. The addition of emotion analytics as a crucial element in marketing is further contributing to the market growth. This increased demand is expected to drive the Emotion Analytics Market growth over the forecast period.

Businesses are quickly implementing biometric mobile and cloud solutions. Companies are becoming more aware of the value of emotion analytics and the potential growth that might result from its application. The automotive sector is using it more frequently in its high-tech vehicles . The addition of emotion analytics is anticipated to improve the adoption of AI. Research and development in the field is expected to result in more innovations in the market. Such developments in the market are expected to drive the Emotion Analytics Market growth during the forecast period.

Emotion Analytics Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the Emotion Analytics Market over the forecast period. This growth in the region is mainly attributed to the region being the leader on technological advancements. Countries like the U.S. and Canada, where demand for items with cutting-edge technology is increasing are driving the regional Emotion Analytics Market growth. The regional Emotion Analytics Market is growing as a result of increasing investment on research and development, the demand for smart wearables , marketing campaigns and the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.20 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 7.95 Bn. CAGR 16.7 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 275 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 120 Segment Covered Type, Technology, Deployment, End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Emotion Analytics Market Segmentation

By Type:

Text Analytics

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

By Technology:

Pattern recognition

3D modeling

Biometrics & neuroscience

Artificial intelligence

Record management

Others

By Deployment:

On-cloud

On-premise

By End-Users:

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Others



Emotion Analytics Market Key Players include:

Affectiva Inc (US)

Lexalytics (US)

Lionbridge (US)

Emotient, Inc. (US)

Eyeris(EmoVu) (US)

IBM Corp. (US)

Kairos AR Inc (US)

Microsoft Corp (US)

Neuromore Inc (US)

SAS Institute Inc (US)

Google (US)

Cogito (US)

Retainad Virtual Reality Inc (US)

Beyond Verbal (Israel)

Tobii (Sweden)

Sentiance (Belgium)

Repustate (Canada)

Aylien (Ireland)

Realeyes (UK)

TextRazor Ltd. (UK)

Adoreboard (UK)

SAP AG (Germany)

iMotions A/S (Denmark)

nViso SA (Switzerland)

Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands)





Key questions answered in the Emotion Analytics Market are:

What is Emotion Analytics?

What are the global trends in the Emotion Analytics Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Emotion Analytics Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for Emotion Analytics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Emotion Analytics Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Emotion Analytics Market?

What are the major challenges that the Emotion Analytics Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Emotion Analytics Market?

What are the technological advancements adopted by competitors in the Emotion Analytics Market?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Technology, Deployment, End-Users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

