Flame Arrestor Market Projected to Reach USD 12.63 Billion, at a 5.59% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

NEW YORK, US, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Flame Arrestor Market Information By Type, Application and End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, With a value of USD 12.63 billion over the anticipated years 2022-2030, the Flame Arrestor Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.59%.

Flame Arrestor Market Overview

In order to stop a flame from spreading and starting a large fire or explosion, flame arrestors often referred to as deflagration or flame traps, let gas travel through them. Flame arresters are used in a variety of circumstances, including the pipeline transportation of gas and oil.

More than any other industry, the oil and gas sector deals primarily with materials that are more likely to catch fire. There have been a number of incidents in the oil and gas sector in the past. Governments around the world opted to install flame arrestors at locations with a higher likelihood of spark generation in order to prevent and control such events (especially in the oil and gas industry). The use of flame arrestors in the oil and gas industry is anticipated to increase as a result of these regulations and safety measures from various governments.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the flame arrestor industry are

Elmac Technologies (UK)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany)

L&J Technologies (US)

Morrison Bros. Co. (US)

Tornado Combustion Technologies (US)

Motherwell Tank Protection (UK)

Protectoseal (US)

Ergil (Germany)

Westech Industrial (US)

Among others.





The flame arrestor market intense competition may be due in part to the oil and gas industry's increasing embrace of cutting-edge technologies for greater operational effectiveness. Additionally, most businesses are engaging in mergers and acquisitions while introducing new products and technology in an effort to increase their market share and product lineup.

August 2022

The G.W. Lisk Company confirmed the release of their in-line deflagration flame arrestor series that is ATEX, IECEx, and UL/ULC certified. The series is intended for usage in Class 1: Div 1 (Zone 0), Div 2 (Zone 2) oil and gas installations up to 4, respectively. The flame arrestors are made with the utmost safety and field performance in mind, providing structural durability while reducing flow channel obstructions.

COVID 19 Analysis

By decreasing the demand for products from the chemical, power generating, and oil and gas industries, the COVID-19 pandemic indirectly affected the flame arrestor market. However, the market benefited from the recovery in growth that followed Q2 2021.

The market for flame arrestor market may also be influenced by strict government laws, particularly those requiring the chemical and oil and gas sectors to install flame arrestors for safety reasons. During the anticipated period, the market for flame arrestors is likely to be constrained by fluctuating crude oil and gas prices that are resulting in lower investments.

Having said that, since the pandemic outbreak, several firms have been focusing on reviving their supply chains and business operations. Plus, various pharma vendors have come forward to come up with therapies vaccines, and drugs that can help combat the virus. This has been favorable for the flame arrestor market, which is now recovering from economic challenges.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 12.63 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 5.59% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Rapid growth of manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region Key Market Drivers Growing demand of flame arrestors in major end use industries



Government regulations regarding workplace safety



Growth of shale gas and tight oil activities



Growing demand for flame protection in ventilation systems, pipelines, and large storage tanks



Flame Arrestor Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The world's rapid industrialization as well as significant advancements in the mining and oil & gas sectors have propelled the flame arrestor market worldwide. In order to stop any potentially dangerous gas mixture from igniting, flame arrestors are widely utilised in the oil and gas industry. They are primarily put in storage tank vents and pipes. Additionally, they are utilised in the Davy lamps used in coal mining. The use of open fires as a source of light is extremely risky because there is a significant likelihood that explosive gases, like methane, will be present in coal mines. In order to keep an open flame inside of wire mesh or a flame arrestor, a Davy lamp is utilised.

To preserve the security of the storage of aerosol cans and other volatile combinations, flame arrestors are also crucial in the paints business. In addition, flame arrestors are employed in combustion engine exhaust systems in manufacturing facilities in addition to car exhaust pipes. As a result, the market's demand for flame arrestors has increased due to a growth in production facilities and a rise in the demand for automobiles.

Market Restraints:

Over the anticipated timeframe, the high cost of flame arrestors may restrain consumer demand.

The low level of awareness and inadequate funding in emerging nations may potentially slow down the product's rate of adoption in the future.



Flame Arrestor Market Regional Insights

Throughout the projected period, the Asia-Pacific market will be in the lead, given the escalating use of flame arrestors in the region in line with the rapid surge of the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generating, chemical processing, and manufacturing industries. These sectors are seeing stunning growth, especially in nations like India, China, and Japan. Additionally, there has been an increase in oil exploration activity, tank and storage terminal development, and refinery expansion expenditure. China had the greatest market share in the Asia-Pacific region because of its expanding industrial sector and rapid economic expansion. China's manufacturing industry is expanding quickly and contributed approximately 30% of its GDP in 2016.

Flame Arrestor Market Segmentation

By Type

Various types of flame arrestors are in-line and end-of-line.

By Application

The key market applications are pipeline, storage tank, ventilation system, incinerator, and others.

By end-user

Top market end-users include oil & gas, waste-to-energy plant, chemical, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and others.

Global gas output increased by around 9.7% from 2015 to 2020, reaching 3853.7 billion cubic meters (3511.7 bcm). Additionally, in 2020, the world's oil refining capacity was 101,947 thousand barrels per day (bpd), up 4.1% from 2015. (97,898 bpd). The growth of the oil and gas industry's production and refining sectors, where flame arrestors are primarily used, is anticipated to propel the market throughout the projection period.



The infrastructure of the sector is being expanded by large-scale projects, which is likely to raise demand for accessories like flame arrestors. Therefore, during the anticipated period, such variables are predicted to favorably impact the oil and gas segment of the flame arrestor market.

