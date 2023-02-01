Industrial Computers Market to witness growth worth USD 9.74 Bn by 2029, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Growth Prospects

Pune, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Electronics market research firm, based out of India, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Industrial Computers Market “. The Industrial Computers market size was valued at USD 5.42 Bn in 2021. The total Industrial Computers Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 9.74 Bn during the forecast period.



Industrial Computers Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Industrial Computers Market offers a thorough analysis of the industry that is equipped with a major key finding that includes major market drivers, opportunities, challenges, regional outlook, and growth rate. The report acts as a guide for investors as well as stakeholders in the industry. The report provides the size of the Industrial Computers Market and the Compound Annual Growth Rate for the forecast period (2022 to 2029).

For the competitive analysis, the report includes the profile of the key market players in the Industrial Computers market including company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies in the market. The objective of the report is to provide the market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach is used for the estimation of market size. Regional analysis of the Industrial Computers Market is conducted at the local, regional and global levels. The Industrial Computers Market was divided into three segments, which include type, and industry. Big companies along with new entrants in the Industrial Computers market were listed based on technological development and adoption of the same services offered, patents and discoveries, mergers and acquisitions, and joint alliances.

SWOT and PESTLE analysis were used for the research that combines quantitative and qualitative methods of research and also presents strengths and weaknesses of the market. Such research methods help understand the factors influencing the growth of the Industrial Computers Market. To validate the findings from the report primary method was used. Report acts a guide for the industry experts and investors in the Industrial Computers market.

Industrial Computers Market Overview

An Industrial computer is a computing system designed to handle a range of factory and industrial workloads for machine automation and cutting-edge autonomous robotics in the industrial computer industry. It allows continuous operations in harsh conditions across different sectors. Industrial Computers applications in various industries such as medical, financial, environmental protection, and many more. Growing adoption of automation and other advanced technologies such as AI , and robotics boost the market growth and reduce human interaction.

Industrial Computers Market Dynamics

Growing deployment of smart manufacturing solutions and rising demand for automated documentation across industries and industrial computers for industrial automation drives the market growth. Popularity of industrial 3D printing across developed and developing regions is expected to influence the market growth. Increasing demand for Industrial IoT by manufacturing companies is expected to drive the Industrial Computers Market growth. Industrial computers used by automation companies help logistic companies and distributors to deliver goods faster and cost-efficient way.

High initial investment and poor penetration of automation across emerging economies is expected to restrain the Industrial Computers Market growth. Increasing awareness of the benefits of effective IT infrastructure is expected to present an opportunity for the market.

Industrial Computers Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest Industrial Computers Market revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at 7.8 percent of CAGR during the forecast period. Increased adoption of industrial computer technology, growing industrialization and investment in the power and energy sector in the region, especially China, Japan, and India are expected to drive the regional market growth.

North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Adoption of advanced technologies in industrial sectors in the region, particularly in the United States is expected to drive the regional market growth. European market is expected to register a modest revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021 USD 5.42 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 9.74 Bn CAGR 7.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 106 Segment Covered By Type, and Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Industrial Computers Market Segmentation

By Type:

Panel

Box

Embedded

DIN Rail

Rack Mount

Thin Client

By Industry:

Communication and Network Infrastructure

Digital Signage

Digital Security and Surveillance

Energy and Power

Gaming

Industrial Automation and Control

Instrumentation/Test Automation

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Retail Automation

Transportation

Others

Industrial Computers Market Key Players Include:

AAEON Technology Inc.

ABB Ltd

Acnodes

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

American Portwell Technology, Inc.

ASEM S.r.l.

Avalue Technology Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik GmbH

Crystal Group Inc.

DFI America LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

IEI Integration Corp.

Industrial PC Inc.

Kontron S&T AG

Logic Supply, Inc. dba (OnLogic)- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEXCOM International Co Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Phoenix Contact

Protech Systems Co., Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The Contec Group

Vartech Systems Inc.

Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Key questions answered in the Industrial Computers Market are:

What are industrial computers?

What is the current growth rate of the Industrial Computers Market?

Which region is expected to be a lucrative prospect for the growth of the Industrial Computers Market?

What factors are influencing the Industrial Computers Market growth?

What are the restraining factors of the market?

Who held the largest market share in Industrial Computers Market?

What segments are covered in the Industrial Computers Market?

What are the challenges in the Industrial Computers Market?

What are the opportunities in the Industrial Computers Market?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, and Industry

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Manufacturers and Other Prominent Manufacturers

