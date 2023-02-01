To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 536

February 1st, 2023





ADDITION TO THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM IN GLUNZ & JENSEN





The Chairman of the Board of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, hereby announces that Robert Popik, who is the group COO and general manager of the subsidiary Glunz & Jensen sro. in Slovakia, has been assigned as executive manager of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S effective by February 1st, 2023.

Robert Popik joined Glunz & Jensen as group COO on April 1st, 2020.

Prior to 2020, Robert Popik worked in senior positions in several European companies supplying parts to the automotive industry.

The executive management in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S now consists of CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk and COO Robert Popik.

