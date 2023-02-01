North Media Annual Report 2022: Invitation to earnings and investor calls

English Danish

Investor News

1 February 2023





Following the release of the Annual Report 2022 on 8 February 2023 North Media will be presenting its financial results on 9 February 2023.



The earnings call will take place at 1 3 . 0 0 (CET) 9 February 2023 .

On this call, Kåre Wigh, Group CFO of North Media will both provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and take questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

Please register and follow the event here.

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90

Germany: +49 302 178 9327

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

Sweden: +46 812 410 952

United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819

United States: +1 646 787 0157

(Pin: 363566)

The investor call will take place at 1 5 .00 (CET) 9 February 2023

At this call too Kåre Wigh will both provide comments on the financial and operational performance and take questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital and will be conducted in Danish. Please register for the event here

For further information, please contact

Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk