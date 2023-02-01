New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Authenticity Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798614/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Food Authenticity Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Authenticity estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Adulteration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Meat Speciation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Food Authenticity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

- ALS Ltd.

- Emsl Analytical, Inc.

- Eurofins Scientific SE

- Genetic ID NA, Inc.

- Intertek Group PLC

- Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

- Romer Labs, Inc.

- SGS SA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Food Authenticity - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Introduction

Top Hazardous Categories in Food Products (in %)

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

INNOVATIONS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blockchain Technology Attracts Interest in Food Supply Chain

Food Authenticity Finds Growing Importance in Ethnic Foods

Category

Advancements in Food Authenticity Technologies

DNA Barcoding Emerges as a Viable Technology to Ensure Food

Authentication

LC-MS/MS Finds Improved Application in Meat Speciation and

Authenticity Testing

Authenticity Testing Forms an Important Part of Coffee Business

Rise in Demand for Authentic CheeseProducts

Development of Scanners for Checking Food Authenticity

Next Generation Sequencing Emerges as a Powerful Tool for

Faster Food Authenticity Analysis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meat

Speciation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Meat Speciation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Meat Speciation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Country of Origin & Ageing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Country of Origin & Ageing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Country of Origin &

Ageing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adulteration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Adulteration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Adulteration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

False Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for False Labeling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for False Labeling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

PCR-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for PCR-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for PCR-Based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Isotope by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Isotope by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Isotope by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meat &

Meat Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Meat & Meat Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Meat & Meat Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy & Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Dairy & Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy & Dairy Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Processed Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Processed Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Processed Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Food Tested by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Food Tested by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Food Tested by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Food Authenticity Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

LC-MS / MS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for LC-MS / MS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for LC-MS / MS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Immunoassay-Based / ELISA

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunoassay-Based /

ELISA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cereal, Grain & Pulse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Cereal, Grain & Pulse by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Cereal, Grain & Pulse

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Food Authenticity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation,

Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Target

Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin &

Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain &

Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat

Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of

Origin & Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain &

Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Food Authenticity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation,

Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Target

Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin &

Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain &

Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Food Authenticity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation,

Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Target

Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin &

Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain &

Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Food Authenticity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat

Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of

Origin & Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain &

Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Food Authenticity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat

Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of

Origin & Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Food Authenticity by Food

Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain &

Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Food Authenticity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat

Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of

Origin & Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and

False Labeling for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS,

Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Technology - PCR-Based, LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA,

Isotope and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR-Based,

LC-MS / MS, Immunoassay-Based / ELISA, Isotope and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat

Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and

Other Food Tested - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Processed Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal,

Grain & Pulse, Dairy & Dairy Products and Other Food Tested

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Authenticity by

Food Tested - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Processed

Foods, Meat & Meat Products, Cereal, Grain & Pulse, Dairy &

Dairy Products and Other Food Tested for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Authenticity by Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat

Speciation, Country of Origin & Ageing and False Labeling -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Food Authenticity by

Target Testing - Adulteration, Meat Speciation, Country of

Origin & Ageing and False Labeling Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through



