Facial Injectables Market Size to hit US$ 15.41 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

According to a new market research report titled, " Facial Injectables Market by Product (Botulinum Toxin [Botox], Collagen, and Hyaluronic Acid), by Application (Aesthetics & Therapeutics) and End User (Hospitals & Dermatologic Clinics) – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the facial injectables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.28% from 2021 to reach US$ 15.41 billion by 2030. Facial injectables emerge as a promising option for treatment and improving the life of COVID-19 patients.

The global facial injectables market has been analysed from four different perspectives – product, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the products the global facial injectable market is segmented into:

Botulinum Toxin (Botox)

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Calcium Hydroxylaptite (Caha)

Fat Injections

Polymer Filters

Others

The polymer filters segment is further divided into polylactic acid, and Polymethylmethacrylate Microspheres (PMMA). The botox segment held the largest revenue share of the global facial injectables market in 2021. Botox is well renowned for giving a gorgeous, young, and refreshed face. Because it is non-invasive and frequently produces effects quickly. According to a report published in August 2022, botox is the most popular non-invasive procedure. In the U.S., botox is administered to more than 7.4 million patients. A post-pandemic Botox craze might be driven by people who seek to lessen the signs of ageing brought on by stress. During the lockdown, fewer individuals travelled and spent less money at pubs and restaurants, which gave them more money to spend on medical operations. Additionally, the relatively simple process of receiving botox injections from a trained expert may boost the popularity of the jab. Eventually, a few injections can rapidly minimize the impression of wrinkles and fine lines, which can provide those who are estranged from friends and family a small boost in self-confidence. The growing usage of botulinum toxin injectable in several aesthetic procedures, such as the therapy of glabellar lines, artificial browlifts, and forehead lines, is predicted to fuel market expansion in the upcoming years. Only a few type-A products and one type-B product of botulinum toxin are now available on the market (Myobloc). Major producers are expanding their investment in R&D activities to examine the therapeutic use of the toxin, despite the likelihood that the therapeutic use area for botulinum toxin will expand in the near future.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the applications the global facial injectables market is classified as:

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

The aesthetics segment is further segmented as facial line correction, lip augmentation, face lift, acne scar treatment, lipoatrophy treatment, and others. The aesthetic segment dominated the global facial injectables market in 2021. There is an increase in the use of facial injectables for aesthetic procedures like lip augmentation, lip augmentation, lip border restoration, lip lines, glabellar lines, perioral lines, crow's feet lines, furrows (deep wrinkles), periorbital wrinkles, superficial lines, marionette lines, lipoatrophy of the face, and nasopharyngeal. Due to an increase in middle-class affluence in emerging countries like India and a growing interest in physical beauty, the demand for face injectables for cosmetic purposes is expected to increase in the coming years. In developing nations, the middle-class population's rising disposable income and increased interest in physical appearance are anticipated to raise demand for facial injectables for aesthetic purposes in the upcoming years. A fastest CAGR is estimated for the therapeutic segment. This is explained by an increase in the use of facial injectables for the treatment of blepharospasm, Meige's syndrome, oromandibular dystonia (OMD), strabismus or crossed eyes, hemifacial spasms (HFS), and focal hyperhidrosis.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the regional segmentation the global facial injectables market is divided as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The largest market share is expected to be held by North America in 2021. Increased consumer knowledge and understanding of aesthetic cosmetic surgeries, technological developments in cosmetic procedures, the presence of major market players, the rising geriatric population, and consumer demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are some of the factors propelling market growth in the North American region. The feed - in tariff policies, the regulatory regime, and the accessibility of cutting-edge medical infrastructure and technology are all factors driving the market's expansion in this area. Also, population growth is causing a rise in the demand for scar, blemish, and anti-aging treatments. The demand for cosmetic improvement operations such as face injections is growing. American society places a greater focus on looking young, hence there is a dire demand for anti-aging treatments. Over the past 10 years, the value of one's aesthetic appearance has expanded, which has boosted the range of non-invasive therapies available on a global scale. As a result, an increasing number of people are electing to undergo these procedures. The market is growing as a result of the prevalence of minimally invasive procedures and their increased popularity.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

The regional expansion, product introductions, and approval of those products, as well as their improvement in already-existing technology, are all influenced by certain rival competitors. These players develop product strategies, work with other businesses to meet aesthetic requirements, and control their market shares for facial injectables. This accelerates the market for facial injectables' growth and gives other businesses additional alternatives. The key companies operating the global facial injectable market are:

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Galderma

Allergan, Inc.

Nestle Skin Health

Zimmer Biomet

Abbvie Inc

SciVision Biotech Inc

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Revance Therapeutics Inc

Bioplus Co. Ltd

Bioaxis Pharmaceuticals

