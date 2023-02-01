Westerwood Global Acquires NSTAR® Global Services

DUBLIN, Ireland and GARNER, N.C., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westerwood Global (Westerwood), a leading provider of managed service solutions, and NSTAR® Global Services (NSTAR), a leader in asset relocation, facility and equipment services, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Westerwood has acquired NSTAR effective February 1, 2023. Together, Westerwood and NSTAR will leverage their strengths to become the leading asset lifecycle management and workforce solutions partner to the semiconductor and related high technology industries.



“The collective semiconductor industry expertise, breadth of capabilities, and customer centric culture at NSTAR is a perfect complement to our own here at Westerwood Global,” commented Nigel Wenden, Westerwood Global’s CEO. “We are constantly evaluating our workforce development capabilities and how we can innovate, adapt, and evolve to provide value-added solutions to the market. As we look to the future, it’s clear that a combined Westerwood and NSTAR team can help us achieve our vision. Together, we will leverage our strengths to provide more comprehensive solutions and deliver what our customers need when they need it most.”

“Westerwood’s focus on quality, commitment to safety, respect for people, and dedication to customer support, are the core values that align perfectly with NSTAR’s,” continued Wenden. “We look forward to welcoming them in the coming weeks as we transition to this next chapter together.”

“Joining Westerwood Global provides NSTAR with an expanded product portfolio and added levels of workforce talent, creating a unique opportunity to take the combined business to the next level,” commented Darrell McDaniel, NSTAR’s President & CEO. “Westerwood’s experience and expertise in managed workforce solutions and its broad geographic reach will allow us to immediately grow and enhance our capabilities, while maintaining the high-quality service our customers have come to know us for. It’s an exciting milestone in the NSTAR journey and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Workforce development and managed service solutions are rapidly becoming a vital element to meeting the growing talent shortage, particularly in high tech industries such as semiconductor. With the US semiconductor market experiencing unprecedented growth, one of the keys to achieving optimal success is a well-trained and qualified workforce. From fully managed technical services to direct hire, the combined company will have a wider range of offerings to meet customers’ lifecycle and workforce challenges.

About Westerwood Global

Westerwood Global, established in 2000, is a leading provider of workforce development solutions and a trusted partner to high tech manufacturing industries. Our Managed Services and Technical Staffing capabilities provide a true value add for all outsourced requirements. With unrivalled knowledge, our management, engineers, maintenance and manufacturing technicians have a deep understanding and expertise in all the industries we serve. www.westerwoodglobal.com

About NSTAR Global Services

Since our founding in 2001, we have become the global leader in asset lifecycle management. We strategically partner with our clients to offer both flexible and customized solutions that meet any requirement. Our service offerings include: NSURESM asset relocation services, NSITESM facility services, NSHIELDSM equipment services and NSOURCESM direct hire services. With headquarters in Garner, N.C., and a training and asset lifecycle management facility in Boise, I.D., we’re proud to serve clients across a variety of high-tech industries. To learn more, visit www.nstarglobalservices.com.

