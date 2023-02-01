Brunswick Corporation Reports Strong Performance & Engagement at Largest Global Consumer and Marine Trade Shows

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) and its award-winning brands have reported a strong start to the 2023 boat show season, highlighting the Company’s continued market momentum and showcasing of its ACES Innovation strategy.

Brunswick kicked off 2023 with a very successful Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where the Company highlighted its ACES Innovation Strategy with the launch of multiple new products including its newest boat brand, Veer and Mercury’s first Avator electric engine. CES set the stage for the winter boat show season in Europe and North America where consumer boat shows in New York, Chicago, and Toronto drew sizeable crowds while the Minneapolis Boat Show, one of the most influential freshwater shows in the U.S. was sold out according to the NMMA.

Last week’s Dusseldorf Boat Show, the largest indoor boat show in the world, drew close to 240,000 attendees – surpassing expectations. During the event, Mercury Marine announced that it is now the outboard engine share leader in Europe and reported 40% overall share of outboard engines at the show which was 15 points higher than the next closest competitor and had close to 60% of all outboard engines over 150hp at the show.

Sea Ray reported strong sales in Dusseldorf, increasing units sold by eight percent from the 2020 pre-pandemic show – including the very successful launch of the all-new 210 SLX. Quicksilver and Bayliner both launched new products and saw high traffic in their exhibit as both brands improved market share in Germany.

“While post pandemic events are operating under different benchmarks, Brunswick and our brands saw very engaged consumers and excitement at shows around the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “I’m thrilled at the level of success that our Company has experienced over the first four weeks of the year and look forward to continuing that momentum as we move towards the Miami International Boat Show in mid-February.”

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.