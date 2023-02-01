Global Food Antioxidants Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Antioxidants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798613/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Antioxidants estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2022-2030. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Food Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Barentz
- BASF SE
- Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd.
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Kalsec, Inc.
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Antioxidants and Health Benefits
Natural and Synthetic Antioxidants - A Review
Global Food Antioxidants Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Food Antioxidants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Food Antioxidants Market Propelled by Rising Incidence
of Cardiovascular Diseases, and Growing Awareness about its
Health Benefits
Strong Demand for Processed Food due to Increasing Disposable
Incomes Provides Significant Market Opportunity
Rise of Middle Class Population and their Increasing
Affordability of Processed Food to Benefit Food Antioxidants
Market
Growing Urbanization Propels the Market for Food Antioxidants
Health Concerns Related to Synthetic Antioxidant Make Consumers
Shift towards Natural Antioxidants
Increasing Demand for Natural Antioxidants Market to Spur
Market Growth
Extending Shelf-life of Meat Products with Natural Antioxidants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Food Antioxidants Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepared Meat & Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Prepared Meat & Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Prepared Meat & Poultry
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepared Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Prepared Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Prepared Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared
Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared
Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared
Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Food Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared
Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry,
Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Prepared Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods,
Beverages and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Food Antioxidants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prepared
Meat & Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Food Antioxidants by Type - Synthetic and Natural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Antioxidants
by Type - Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food
Antioxidants by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic and Natural for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Food Antioxidants by Form - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Antioxidants
by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food
Antioxidants by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Food Antioxidants by Application - Prepared Meat &
Poultry, Prepared Foods, Beverages and Other Applications -
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
