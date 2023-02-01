PET Packaging Market Worth USD 55.46 Billion by 2029 | Demand for PET Flexible Packaging as a Sustainable Solution to Gain Momentum

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PET packaging market size was valued at USD 37.85 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 39.23 billion in 2022 to USD 55.46 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “PET Packaging Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Berry Global (U.S.)

Amcor (Australia)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Huhtamaki (Finland)

Gerresheimer (Germany)

Klöckner Pentaplast (U.S.)

Schur Flexibles Group (Austria)

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging (Amsterdam)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Novolex Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Dunmore (U.S.)

Printex Transparent Packaging (U.S.)

MD Group (U.K.)

PDG PLASTIQUES (France)

COVID-19 Impact

Increasing Demand for Online Shopping Fueled the PET Packaging Market Growth

The pandemic has forced restaurants and other food services to remain close during COVID-19, and grocery demand varied drastically. The demand for packaging will therefore rise as customers continue to migrate to supermarket shopping. This trend is fueled by consumer desire to stock up on groceries, drinks, and home care items. However, when stores close and customers start to cut back on their spending, demand for luxury packaging other than food fell. As a result, the pandemic's effects on the packaging sector have been uneven.

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 55.46 billion Base Year 2021 PET Packaging Market Size in 2022 USD 39.23 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 80 Segments Covered By Form, By Product and Regional PET Packaging Market Growth Drivers Acquisition of Air Products by Evonik Industries AG to Strengthen Business



Transportation Segment to Hold the Largest Share





Segments

Rigid Packaging Dominates the Market Due to High Consumption in the Food & Beverage Industry

The extensive usage of rigid packaging in the food & beverage industry is due to its lightweight, good stability, barrier properties, and durability. The packaging type includes rigid packaging and flexible packaging.

Demand for PET Flexible Packaging as a Sustainable Solution to Gain Momentum

Based on product type, the market is segmented into bottles & jars, caps & closures, trays & clamshells, bags & pouches, films & wraps, sachets & stick packs, and cans & containers. In terms of market share, the films & wraps segment holds a dominant share of the global market due to the rising usage of flexible packaging in online delivery.

Demand for PET Containers in the Food & Beverage Industry to Gain Momentum

Food & beverages segment is the dominant segment of the market. Prepared meals mainly lead the food & beverage packaging market due to easy portability, long shelf life, and easy preparation. Prepared food consists of frozen meals, snacks, drinks, and more.

By geography, the market analysis has been done across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Driving Factors

Food & Beverage Segment Expansion Along with Pharmaceutical Growth is Boosting Sales



Leading companies in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors have created innovative packaging solutions in response to consumer demand as a result of globalization. Due to rising preference for practical and portable options for transporting food in safety, PET packaging is predicted to see an increase in demand. In order to assure the safe handling of food and beverage goods, plastic packaging is being developed.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Surging Usage of Plastic Packaging in the U.S.

Over the projection period, the PET packaging market share for is likely to be dominated by North America. The U.S. is expected to experience a boom in plastic packaging demand in North America.

Demand for PET single-serve and small-sized product packaging has increased in Europe as a result of the growing ready-to-eat food consumption trend.

The demand for PET packaging is increasing as Latin America's beverage consumption rises. In Mexico, 9,959 million gallons of bottled water were consumed in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Detailed Table of Content:

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: In collaboration with Vöslauer, an Austrian mineral water bottler, packaging solutions supplier Alpla Group created a new returnable PET bottle that roughly lowers 30% carbon emissions. The totally recyclable PET bottle is around 90% lighter than returnable glass and weighs 55 grams.

