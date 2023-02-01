Stationary Air Compressor Market to cross $90 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stationary Air Compressor Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 90 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The soaring global oil & gas production and consumption as the chief drivers of the industry trends. Moreover, the market is set to witness substantial growth due to the availability of air compressors that offer several fuel options for supply pressure. However, the surging production of automobiles and significant progress in manufacturing operations are also foreseen to bolster product adoption in the forthcoming period.

Widespread use in chemical and oil refineries to increase centrifugal industry share

The centrifugal segment in stationary air compressor market is projected steadily at more than 3% CAGR during 2023 to 2032. Centrifugal air compressors are preferred when a high and consistent amount of compressed air is needed and are widely used in sectors, including chemical, petrochemical and oil refineries for stationary and continuous service, which is speculated to impel segment development.

Flourishing electronics and healthcare sectors to push oil-free segment

The stationary air compressor industry from the oil-free lubricant type is estimated to reach USD 31 billion revenue by 2032. Oil-free compressors are gaining popularity due to their high portability and capacity to deliver clean compressed air in applications wherein oil-contaminated air can have detrimental effects in industries, such as healthcare, food and beverage production, electronics, and others. In addition, the booming electronics and healthcare sectors are also set to fuel segment growth.

Substantial rise in disposable incomes to amplify air compressors uptake in the healthcare sector

The stationary air compressor market from the healthcare segment is primed to attain 3.5% gains from 2023 to 2032. The healthcare sector is estimated to progress as a result of the rising population, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, adoption of new technology and significant investments. Additionally, the mounting demand for essential medical applications and oil-filled air compressors is bolstering product penetration in the healthcare sector.

Prominent manufacturing projects to aid Europe market

The European stationary air compressor industry is expected to be valued at USD 19.5 billion by 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this sector owing to the improving healthcare sector in Western Europe, rapid industrial development in East European nations and the encouraging trends in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the booming automotive production, primarily in Germany, is projected to spur the need for stationary air compressors for manufacturing applications in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the stationary air compressor industry is poised to witness a series of mergers and acquisitions by industry players. Some of the key market participants profiled in the report include Rolair Systems, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Sullair, LLC, Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, and Ciasons Industrial, Inc., among others.

