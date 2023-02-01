New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Glass Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Flat Glass Coatings Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flat Glass Coatings estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PU segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $525.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR
The Flat Glass Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$525.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$810.6 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- Advanced NanoTechnology Lab
- Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Bee Cool Glass Coatings
- Casix, Inc.
- CCM GmbH
- Diamon-Fusion International, Inc.
- Dow Corning Corporation
- FENZI S.p.A
- Ferro Corporation
- Glas Trosch Holding AG
- Guardian Glass
- Hesse GmbH & Co. KG
- Nano-Care Deutschland AG
- Nanonix Japan
- NanoShine Ltd.
- Nanotech Coatings
- Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
- PearlNano, LLC
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Tribos Coatings Ltd.
- Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.
- Warren Paint & Color Co.
- Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Flat Glass Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Flat Glass Coatings Market to Witness Steady Growth
Mirror Coatings Constitute the Largest Application for Flat
Glass Coatings
Emerging Concentrated Solar thermal Power Market to Drive the
Market for Nano Coatings
Polyurethane Coatings - The Largest Type of Flat Glass Coatings
Nano Flat Glass Coatings to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for Flat
Glass Coatings Market
Automobile Production Bodes Well for Growth of Flat Glass Coatings
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Markets to Drive
Market Demand for Flat Glass Coatings
Growing Investments in Emerging Markets (As % of GDP): 1990 Vs.
2018
Growing Urbanization Spurs the Demand for Flat Glass Coatings
Rising Solar Power Industry to Bolster the Demand for Flat
Glass Coatings
Growing Demand for Green Buildings - One of the Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Green Building Materials by Type: 2012-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Solvent-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nano
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Nano Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Nano Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Solar Power by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Solar Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Architectural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Architectural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Flat Glass Coatings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PU
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for PU by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for PU by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mirror by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Mirror by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Mirror by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
United States Market Overview
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by Resin -
Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and
Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based
and Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and
Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and
Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based
and Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based
and Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings
by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based
and Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mirror, Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based
and Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flat Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mirror,
Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Flat Glass Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by Resin -
Acrylic, PU, Epoxy and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, PU,
Epoxy and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and
Nano Coatings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Nano Coatings for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Glass Coatings by Application - Mirror, Automotive &
Transportation, Architectural, Solar Power and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Flat Glass Coatings by
Application - Mirror, Automotive & Transportation,
Architectural, Solar Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Flat Glass Coatings by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Flat Glass Coatings Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Glass Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW