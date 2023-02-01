Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Sanofi S.A. and Johnson & Johnson

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2030. Growth Plus Reports in its latest report published this information. The report is titled Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size, Share and Trends, 2030″. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

Market Drivers

The market for critical care antiarrhythmic drugs is primarily driven by the increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for approximate 17.9 million deaths annually, making them the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a cardiovascular condition that is one of the most common causes of irregular heartbeats, commonly known as arrhythmia. The market for critical care antiarrhythmic drugs will grow significantly as a result of the condition's rising prevalence. One of the major factors driving the growth of the critical care antiarrhythmic medications market is the rising usage of antiarrhythmic drugs in intensive care units for the treatment of patients with acute arrhythmias. The market for critical care antiarrhythmic medications is expanding due to the increase in antiarrhythmic drug clinical trials. Moreover, the market for critical care antiarrhythmic drugs is expanding due to the rising elderly population and the availability of oral medications for the treatment of arrhythmias.

The global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug class, disease type, and region

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market is divided into:

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Sodium Channel Blockers

Potassium Channel Blockers

Others

In 2021, the market for critical care antiarrhythmic medications was led by the beta blockers category. Beta blockers are used to control irregular heart rhythms in people with atrial fibrillation (AF), which is driving segment growth. Beta blockers are drugs that are used to slow heart rate by suppressing substances such as adrenaline, which reduces the likelihood of a heart attack and hence propels segmental growth. Additionally, more clinical trials are being conducted to investigate the effectiveness of beta blockers in the treatment of arrhythmia which is also contributing to the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation’

Based on disease type, the global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market is segmented into:

Supraventricular Arrhythmias

Ventricular Arrhythmias

Others

The market for critical care antiarrhythmic drugs was dominated by supraventricular arrhythmias segment in 2021. The increased prevalence of atrial fibrillation is the primary cause of the supraventricular arrhythmias segment's dominant market share. The segment is rising rapidly as a result of an ageing population, which increases the risk of atrial fibrillation. Additionally, the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is increasing as a result of increased cigarette and alcohol consumption as well as a lack of exercise, which is driving the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America regional expansion is being fueled by the increased prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as atrial fibrillation in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes around 454,000 hospital admissions in the United States each year and approximately 158,000 fatalities. The expansion of clinical trials for the creation of novel antiarrhythmic drugs, notably in the U.S., is another important factor influencing regional growth. The region's expansion is also being fueled by the availability of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and an increase in overall healthcare spending. Additionally, the existence of significant players in the region and high levels of awareness of the medications used to treat arrhythmias are anticipated to support regional expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Baxter International Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Mayne Pharma

Amomed Pharma GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Fresenius Kabi AG

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CRITICAL CARE ANTIARRHYTHMIC DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Beta Blockers Calcium Channel Blockers Sodium Channel Blockers Potassium Channel Blockers Others

