Finland Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Opportunity Investments in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Finland data center market is expected reach $1,255 Million in 2027, from $745 Million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.08% during 2022-2027.

This report analyses the Finland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Finland is continuously innovating and expanding its AI industry. AI/ML applications are being utilized to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and provide smart decisions for energy harnessing from renewable sources. The country also has excellent submarine cable connectivity with around eight submarine cables and landing stations at places such as Hanko, Helsinki, Haradsholm, and others.



Finland's renewable energy stands at around 40% of its energy mix. The country has goals for carbon neutrality by the year 2035. There are upcoming renewable energy projects in the country for harnessing electricity from clean energy sources. Further, significant advancements in 5G across the country are leading to higher data generation.

Elisa, a telecommunication operator, stated its 5G network availability is available to 80% of the population across 182 locations. There is an immense shift towards digitalization which was highly fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's public and private organizations are noticing migrating workloads to the cloud. Around 75% of the enterprises in Finland make use of cloud services that are paid.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $745 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1255 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Finland

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Finland is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the Nordics. The growth is supported by factors such as the adoption or migration of cloud services, growing IoT and Big Data solutions, renewable energy procurement, adoption of AI/ML workloads, and others.

The country is one of the ideal places for developing facilities in Nordics which is supported by a dependable power grid, low latent high-speed data networks, and political stability. Helsinki is the primary data center hub in the country, with the highest number of facilities.

There is a significant scope for cloud service providers to penetrate the Finland data center market and open new cloud regions. Cloud giants such as Google and Microsoft have a presence and have planned to build data center regions in the country.

The operators are also adopting the district heating concepts, helping to utilize waste heat generated by facilities in nearby residential and commercial buildings. District heating connects 90% of building in the country. Microsoft's upcoming data center region will utilize the district heating concept for which it will partner with Fortum, a renewable energy provider.

There is immense growth in the ICT industry in Finland. The country has given birth to several start-ups, which keep innovating and growing with Finland's ICT industry, attracting operators to invest.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Finland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the investment in Finland by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Finland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Finland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 20

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1

Coverage: 2+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Finland

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Finland market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Finland data center market include Equinix, Hetzner Online GmBh, Google, and Ficolo.

The Finland data center market will be heavily witnessing greenfield construction. Hyperscale providers put in significant investments, making them one of the major drivers for generating revenue for sub-contractors and general contractors in the market.

The industry has witnessed investments from some new market entrants, such as Microsoft, a major cloud service provider planning to construct facilities.

The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying significant operators in the market - for instance, Fluor Corporation, Ramboll, and Kirby Engineering Group.

The data center investors are looking forward to entering the Finland market due to factors such as Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI). Finland is ranked as number one among the top EU Member states.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFRY

Fluor Corporation

Granlund Group

Kirby Engineering Group

Parviainen Arkkitehdit

RED

Ramboll

Royal Haskoning

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Google

New Entrants

Hyperco

Microsoft

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Helsinki

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uweyg-data?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment