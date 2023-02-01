Powder Processing Equipment Market Projected to cross USD 15 billion at a 6.47 % CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Powder Processing Equipment Market Information By Technology, and End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, During the projected period of 2022–2030, the powder processing equipment market can reach USD 15 billion and garner a growth rate of 6.47% during the given period.

Powder Processing Equipment Market Overview

In order to get the desired result, the powdered material is engineered utilizing machinery and a variety of methods. Milling, air classification, mixing, and blending are steps in the processing of powders. Smaller granular materials are first created from semi-solid or solid substances, and then those materials are further processed into a powder. The hard components are transformed into thin particles by the powder processing machinery, which can then be combined with water or other adhesives to be utilized for a variety of tasks, such as metal production or building. Products like sugar, wheat, coffee, powdered milk, and iron powder are among the products that come in dry powder form. Pharmaceutical, cosmetic, automotive, chemical, metal, food & beverage, and other industries use powder processing equipment extensively.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms active in the powder processing equipment market include

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Baker Perkins Limited

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Hänsel Processing GmbH

Sollich UK Ltd

Dongsun Powder Processing Equipment Co. Ltd

Sanovo Technology Group

Powder Process-Solutions

Bepex International LLC

British Rema

Classifier Milling Systems

Powder Systems Corporation

Charles Ross & Son Company

Guilin Hongcheng Mining Equipment Manufacture Co. Ltd

Kemutec

Among others.





The powder processing equipment market intense competition may be due in part to pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries progressively embracing cutting-edge technologies for greater operational effectiveness. Additionally, most businesses are engaging in mergers and acquisitions while introducing new products and technology in an effort to increase their market share and product lineup.

October 2022

Pometon S.p.A., headquartered in Maerne, Venice, Italy, has announced its participation in IRON+, a joint venture formed by Pometon, EMGroup, and Metalot to create what it claims is the first fully operational commercial MegaWatt size energy plant using iron powder-based fuel technology. IRON+ recently signed a letter of intent with Swinkels Family Brewers, which will see the technology utilised to provide sustainable heat for the company's brewing process over the next twenty years.

The Metal Power Consortium, which includes TU Eindhoven, Metalot, Studentteam SOLID, EMGroup, HeatPower, and Romico Hold, has been working on an iron powder-based fuel technology. In the iron powder-based fuel technology method, iron powder is burned to produce iron oxide powder in a boiler. The iron oxide powder is transformed back to iron powder after combustion using hydrogen, which is ultimately produced from solar and wind energy.

Powder Processing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: 15 billion USD CAGR during 2022-2030 6.47% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Economic Growth In Emerging Economies



Development Of New Technology Key Market Drivers Growing Food & Beverage Industry



Need For Improved Productivity And Efficiency In Manufacturing Systems



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (106 Pages) on Powder Processing Equipment Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/powder-processing-equipment-market-9576



Powder Processing Equipment Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Factors contributing to market expansion include increased construction and pharmaceutical industries, as well as increasing investment in the powder coating market by some of the market's main competitors. Furthermore, powder coating processes are increasingly being used in consumer goods devices such as washing machines, ovens, and air conditioners. In addition, the growing food and beverage industry is boosting market expansion. Changing powder coating processes and more automation are contributing drivers to market growth. The constraints inhibiting market expansion include stringent regulatory standards enforced by several nations and buff created in the procedure.

Improving powder processing methods such as thermal powder guns and electromagnetic sintering are projected to provide chances for market players.

In addition, producers should expect increased demand for low energy usage and low buff production rates in the near future.

Market Restraints:

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the manufacture of powder processing equipment due to the lockdown in countries throughout the world. This has impeded the growth of powder processing equipment in recent months and is expected to increase in 2021.

Powder Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

By Technology

With respect to technology, the powder processing equipment market is divided into mixing and blending, dies, sintering, compaction/punches drying and cooling, and others. In 2018, the mixing and blending segment holds a sizable market share. Mixers and blenders are pieces of bulk processing equipment used to blend heterogeneous materials into a homogenous end product. In processing and manufacturing facilities, the equipment is used to combine meals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymers, household items, and minerals. The mixing equipment ensures easy discharge with minimal residue, less damage to the powder particles, and mixing with minimal energy usage. The expanding food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries are driving demand for mixing and blending powder processing equipment.



By End-Use

The end-users of powder processing equipment are chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food & beverage, material, metal, and others. In 2018, the food and beverage segment had the biggest market share. Powder processing equipment is used in food and beverage applications such as the manufacture and processing of cocoa, collagen peptides, dairy, flavours, confectionaries, food colourants, gelatin, infant formula, insects, instant soup, animal proteins, and others. The mixing equipment is primarily used in cocoa processing to allow for the effective and gentle mixing of chocolate and cocoa powder with other ingredients such as sugar, vitamins, minerals, and sodium ascorbate, whereas the dairy application uses the powder processing equipment in a variety of sanitary finishes suitable for mixing preparations such as reconstructed milk, yoghurt mixes, and ice cream mixes.

COVID 19 Analysis on Powder Processing Equipment Market

COVID -19 has already had an impact on powder processing equipment market sales in the second and third quarters of 2020, and it is expected to expand further in 2021.

The significant demand for powder processing equipment market was previously observed from nations such as the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and China, which are badly affected by the spread of the coronavirus, resulting in a decline in demand for powder processing equipment.

The possible impact of the lockdown is presently unknown, and companies' financial recovery is entirely dependent on their cash reserves. Powder processing equipment manufacturers can only afford a full lockdown for a few months before having to change their investment plans. For example, numerous market participants paused manufacturing for several weeks in order to cut costs. While few players used employee layoffs to survive the COVID-19 health crisis.

Powder processing equipment manufacturers are expected to prioritize the protection of their workforce operations and supply chains in order to respond to the immediate crisis and find new ways of working following COVID-19. For example, providing sanitizers while maintaining social distancing and ensuring the vaccination of every employee in the company can help promote the health and safety of the workforce.



Powder Processing Equipment Market Regional Insights

Due to an increase in foreign direct investments in manufacturing industries, a growing manufacturing base, and developing end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and construction, Asia-Pacific is a burgeoning and leading market for powder processing equipment. Due to increased output, innovations in manufacturing facilities, and expanding demand for processing equipment in sectors, China accounted for the largest share of the market. According to the World Bank, China's manufacturing industry added USD 3.59 trillion to the economy in 2017, the most in the world.

