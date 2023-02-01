New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiberglass Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798569/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Fiberglass Pipes Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fiberglass Pipes estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. GRE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GRP segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Fiberglass Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC
- Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.
- Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.
- Enduro Composites, Inc.
- Future Pipe Industries LLC
- Graphite India Ltd.
- Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.
- Hobas GRP Pipe Systems
- Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Saudi Arabian AMIANTIT Company
- ZCL Composites Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fiberglass Pipes: A Primer
Oil & Gas and Sewage Applications Drive Demand for Fiberglass
Pipes Consumption
Asia Pacific: The Largest Market
Challenges and Restraints
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes Containing Fiber Glass Pipes
Provides Superlative Performance
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Glass Reinforced Pipes
Key Features and Production Process
Advantages of Fiberglass or Composite Pipes
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) / Glass Fiber Reinforced
Epoxy (GRE) Pipes and their Applications
Applications of Fiberglass Pipes
Fiberglass Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Usage of Reliable Fiber Glass Pipes in Chemicals and Oil & Gas
Applications
Fiber Glass Pipes for Water & Wastewater Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Fiberglass Pipes Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
