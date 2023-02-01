DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2023
|£38.06m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2023
|£38.06m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,270,767
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|77.24p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|77.24p
|Ordinary share price
|61.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(20.38%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|10.89%
|2
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.63%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.30%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.02%
|5
|Cash and other net current assets
|7.65%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.99%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|6.31%
|8
|National World Plc
|5.85%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|4.68%
|10
|Volex Plc
|4.61%
|11
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.61%
|12
|Inspecs Group plc
|4.36%
|13
|Equals Group Plc
|4.02%
|14
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|3.57%
|15
|Journeo plc
|3.53%
|16
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.01%
|17
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.36%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.24%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.26%
|Other
|1.11%
|Total
|100.00%