DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2023£38.06m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2023£38.06m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,270,767
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*77.24p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*77.24p
  
Ordinary share price 61.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(20.38%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)10.89%
2Centaur Media Plc8.63%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 8.30%
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.02%
5Cash and other net current assets7.65%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.99%
7Synectics Plc6.31%
8National World Plc5.85%
9DigitalBox plc4.68%
10Volex Plc4.61%
11Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.61%
12Inspecs Group plc4.36%
13Equals Group Plc4.02%
14Adept Technology Group Plc 3.57%
15Journeo plc3.53%
16Tactus Holdings Limited3.01%
17Theworks.co.uk Plc2.36%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.24%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.26%
 Other1.11%
 Total100.00%