DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2023 £38.06m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2023 £38.06m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,270,767

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 77.24p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 77.24p

Ordinary share price 61.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (20.38%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 10.89%

2 Centaur Media Plc 8.63%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.30%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.02%

5 Cash and other net current assets 7.65%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.99%

7 Synectics Plc 6.31%

8 National World Plc 5.85%

9 DigitalBox plc 4.68%

10 Volex Plc 4.61%

11 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.61%

12 Inspecs Group plc 4.36%

13 Equals Group Plc 4.02%

14 Adept Technology Group Plc 3.57%

15 Journeo plc 3.53%

16 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.01%

17 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.36%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.24%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.26%

Other 1.11%