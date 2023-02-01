New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798502/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Energy Efficient Glass Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Energy Efficient Glass estimated at US$28.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Soft Coat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hard Coat segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Energy Efficient Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Abrisa Technologies

- Bendheim

- Central Glass Co., Ltd.

- CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

- Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

- GSC Glass Ltd.

- Guardian Glass

- Kaphs S.A.

- Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.

- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

- Saint-Gobain SA

- SCHOTT AG

- Sedak GmbH & Co. KG

- Sisecam Group

- Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

- Vitro Architectural Glass





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798502/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Energy Efficient Glass - Market Overview

Energy Efficient Glass - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cold Climatic Conditions - Major Growth Area for Soft Coated

Energy Efficient Glass

Construction and Transportation Industries Accelerate Demand

for Energy Efficient Glass Market

Increased Awareness on Global Warming to Fuel Market Growth

Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials - A Restraining Factor

Europe - A Dominant Force

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Energy Efficient Glass Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Energy Efficient Glass Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soft

Coat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Soft Coat by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Soft Coat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hard

Coat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Hard Coat by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Hard Coat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Triple Glazing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Triple Glazing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Triple Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Double Glazing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Double Glazing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Double Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Glazing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Single Glazing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Single Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Panel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Solar Panel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Solar Panel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat and

Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and

Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Efficient Glass by Application - Building & Construction, Solar

Panel, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient

Glass by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft

Coat and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient

Glass by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient

Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Energy Efficient Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat and

Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and

Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Efficient Glass by Application - Building & Construction, Solar

Panel, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft Coat

and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Glazing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Triple

Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Application - Building &

Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Application - Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Solar Panel, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Coating - Soft Coat and Hard Coat Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Energy Efficient

Glass by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft

Coat and Hard Coat for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Efficient Glass by Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double

Glazing and Single Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Energy Efficient Glass by

Glazing - Triple Glazing, Double Glazing and Single Glazing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798502/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________