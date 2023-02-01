At 25.75% CAGR, Global Autonomous Cars Market Size to Hit USD 197 Billion by 2030 | Autonomous Cars Industry Trends, Share, Price, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Washington, D.C., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Autonomous Cars Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Type (Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), By Component (Infrared Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Lidar, Radar Sensor, and Camera Unit), By Application (Civil, Construction, Defense, and Transportation & Logistics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

Autonomous Cars Market Overview:

An autonomous car is a driverless car that operates like a traditional car but without the need for a human to operate its control. It is capable of detecting its surroundings and making car navigation changes depending on the data collected through various sensors or detecting components.

Once the information is collected in real-time, it is processed using enhanced software programs that help in the creation of a path while relaying the information to the actuators and controlling other factors like speed, acceleration, steering, and brake. Autonomous cars are different from self-driving cars because the latter requires a mandated presence of a human who is ready to take control under certain situations.

Autonomous vehicles operate with the aid of a 100% automated system which allows the vehicle to respond to the outside or external conditions that a human mind comprehends while driving. In automation, there are 6 different levels starting from level 0 to level 5. The first level does not give any control to the car and necessitates the use of a human for operation. In the subsequent levels, certain parts of control can be assigned to cars decreasing dependence on humans with the final level which is the fifth level, there is 0 driving assistance required from a human.

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising demand for fuel efficiency in the automobile sector

The global autonomous car market is projected to grow due to the growing demand for fuel efficiency in the automobile segment. Currently, most cars are fuel-powered vehicles with diminishing fuel efficiency as the car model gets older. There is growing concern over the environmental impact of fuel-run vehicles. The model is unsustainable. This aspect can be dealt with if consumers move toward fuel-efficient vehicles like autonomous cars that can make smart decisions depending on their environment and surrounding.

Other factors like increasing investment toward connected infrastructure growth, growing demand for ways that can efficiently reduce traffic congestion, increasing number of players both at manufacturing end and technology-providing businesses, along with an increasing emphasis on safety are projected to act as global market growth factors in the coming years. The rise in funds for developing smart cities as well as the growing rate at which advanced technologies are witnessing adoption rate in every field could create more revenue.

Restraints

High production costs and limited supply of raw resources limit industry growth

The global market growth trajectory may get impacted due to the high cost of production as well as the raw materials required to produce autonomous cars. For instance, light detection and ranging (Lidar) sensors are extremely expensive and these devices are still trying to find a balance between resolution and range quality. If there are multiple Lidar sensors in a given area, the signals may interfere with one another.

Other factors like the efficiency of autonomous cars on bridges or under tunnels, their reactivity in bumper-to-bumper traffic situations, accident liability, and the importance of understanding the difference between emotional & artificial intelligence are factors that need to be worked on before 100% autonomous cars can be put to use.

The growing research and development may open doors for higher growth whereas the lack of supportive infrastructure acts as a major challenge.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the global autonomous cars market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 25.75% between 2022 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Autonomous Cars market size was worth around US$ 25.15 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 197 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the several benefits associated with the use of autonomous cars

Based on vehicle type segmentation, passenger cars were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on component segmentation, radar sensor was the leading mode in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Autonomous Cars Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global autonomous cars market is segmented based on vehicle type, type, component, application, and others

Based on type, the global market is segmented as fully autonomous and semi-autonomous. In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in the semi-autonomous segment as fully autonomous cars are yet to provide their efficiency under all circumstances like extreme weather conditions and tight traffic jams.

Almost all commercial cars present on the road, even if they are almost self-drivable, require a human passenger to control the steering in certain situations and none of the cars qualify as 100% autonomous as per the standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 405,300 units of Tesla Model S were delivered.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into civil, construction, defense, and transportation & logistics. Civil was the leading revenue-generating segment in 2021 due to the high number of players present in the commercial market. However, significant growth can be expected in the defense segment during the projection period and government funding for new technologies continues to increase. Net income for Tesla, the largest producer of autonomous cars, increased by 665% in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead with the highest growth rate

North America is projected to lead the global autonomous cars market due to the presence of some of the largest producers of autonomous cars software programs. The US is home to the most dominating brand names producing world-renowned and highly popular commercial autonomous vehicles. The growing interest of the US government in the global market could further drive regional revenue.

In December 2022, the US government received funding of USD 9 million to spend on testing for autonomous vehicles. Growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be a result of the growing automobile segment of India, Japan, and China as well as increasing research and development activities in incorporating new systems.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global autonomous cars market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Autonomous Cars market include;

Toyota

Volvo Car Corporation

Nxp Semiconductors

Waymo

Daimler Ag

Audi AG

Ford Motor Company

Google LLC.

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2023, Foxconn, a components manufacturer, and NVIDIA Corporation announced a partnership aimed at the development of a platform for autonomous or self-driving vehicle manufacturers. The platform is expected to help its user lower costs and increase production capacity

In November 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) developed a new autonomous driving technology in collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). The new technology aligns with the requirements of Indian traffic scenario and uses an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

In September 2022, Nuro and Uber Eats collaborated for food deliveries using driverless cars

In August 2022, Xiaomi launched an autonomous driving technology in which it built 140 test vehicles

Report Scope:

The global autonomous cars market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Component

Infrared Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Lidar

Radar Sensor

Camera Unit

By Application

Civil

Construction

Defense

Transportation & Logistics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for autonomous cars industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the autonomous cars market forward?

What are the leading companies in the autonomous cars industry?

What segments does the autonomous cars market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the autonomous cars market sample report and company profiles?

